2020 High-Yield Winners: 6% To 7%, No K-1s, Plus Two 25% Options Trades

Looking for high-yield winners in this new year? Here are two high-dividend ideas which have not only outperformed the S&P 500, but also have beaten their benchmark ETFs so far in 2020.

CenturyLink (CTL) is a legacy telecom which has been transitioning into data services in order to battle landline attrition. CTL provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the US and internationally. CTL operates in 2 segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services, Ethernet services, Internet protocol services, facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services, CDN services, and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables, private line services for transmission of data between sites, wavelength services, and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks, professional services, and network security services, as well as sells equipment. (Source: CTL site)

GLPI is a REIT whose strategy is focusing on a diverse array of regional properties, which gives it a bit more clout - most of its properties have the top market share in their area. No one property accounts for more than ~5% of its revenues. Its primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real property to be leased to gaming operators in “triple net” lease arrangements.

GLPI also is a more insulated on play on three other gaming stocks - Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), all of which are tenants of GLPI's. This is a landlord with security - lease payments are due from its tenants prior to debt obligations.

Performance:

CTL is up 8.71% so far in 2020, vs. 0.26% for the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), and 2.24% for the S&P, while GLPI is up 10.10% in 2020, vs. a -2.59% decline for the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK), which has been hit from coronavirus fallout affecting those of its holdings with Asian properties.

CTL has bested XTL over the past quarter, but is down -7.12% over the past year.

GLPI has outpaced BJK and the S&P over the past quarter and the past year:

CTL's management cut its payout from $.54 to $.25 in Q1 '19, which accounts for its -14.27% dividend growth rate. It goes ex dividend and pays in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule.

At $14.36, CTL yields 6.96%, with an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 75.19%.

GLPI has a 5.68% five-year dividend growth rate - management has raised the quarterly dividend every year since 2015. Its AFFO payout ratio is 80.12%. It also pays and goes March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule.

Taxes:

Both companies issue 1099's at tax time - no K-1s.

GLPI issued this breakdown for its 2019 distributions. Box 3 - non-dividend distributions, also known as return of capital, totaled $.401103, which represented 14.64% of the total $2.74 2019 distributions.

Earnings:

CTL's Enterprise segment is its largest, at 28%, with Q3 '19 revenue up 3% vs. Q3 '18. Management has been moving the company away from being as dependent upon consumers, but Consumer is still the second-biggest revenue segment, at 25%, and revenue fell -9.2% in Q3 '19.

The Wholesale segment, 18% of revenue, also saw a decline in Q3 '19, down -6.6%. The Small & Medium Business segment, SMB, had a similar -6.4% decline.

CTL's International & Global Accounts segment, iGAM, 16% of revenue, had a slight 0.8% revenue gain in Q3 '19.

Although Q3 '19 EBITDA was down ~1% vs. Q3 '18, CTL's EBITDA Margin did improve to 40.3%, vs. 39.3% in Q3 '18. It also improved during Q1 -3 '19, to 40.4%, vs. 38.1% in Q1 -3 '18:

CTL's prospects got a boost last week when it was selected by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) as a key provider for its Wide Area Network and related high-speed network services. The task order has a minimum value of $470 million over the 15-year life of the contract.

GLPI has had good growth over the most recent four quarters, with EBITDA rising 16.8%, and AFFO/Share up ~10%. This growth, and very little share dilution, allowed management to raise the distributions/share by ~8%, and slightly improve on the payout ratio.

CTL reports its Q4 '19 earnings this coming week, on 2/12/20. It missed analysts' EPS targets on its Q3 '19 report, but beat analysts' estimates on the prior three quarterly reports.

GLPI will report on 2/20/20. It has received six upward estimate revisions over the past three months, but it has missed analysts' FFO estimates on its last eight quarterly reports.

Valuations:

CTL looks undervalued vs. its sector median across the board for these sector median metrics, in addition to having a much more attractive dividend yield. Digging deeper, its 6.96% yield compares well to AT&T's 5.53% yield and Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) 4.22% yield.

GLPI is more of a mixed bag - it looks cheaper on a Price/AFFO and EV/EBITDA basis, but has higher P/Book and P/Sales valuations. Its 5.91% dividend yield is higher than the 4.15% sector median.

Financials:

CTL had a big Q1 '19 write-off, which put its ROE and ROA ratios into negative territory. Its management is targeting a lower level of 2.75 to 3.25X.

GLPI's profitability metrics outstrip sector medians for ROA, ROE, and EBITDA Margin, but its Debt/Equity leverage looks higher.

Debt:

As of 9/30/19, CenturyLink had cash and cash equivalents of $1.404 billion, which includes proceeds from Level 3 Financing’s 4.625% Senior Notes issued in the Q3 '19. Management did a series of debt transactions in Q4 '19 and so far in January 2020, aimed at reducing the debt load, and achieving a lower cost of capital, in addition to extending the maturities of several of its term loans. We expect that this series of transactions will be highlighted by management on next week's earnings call, as pointing to further progress on deleveraging CTL.

GLPI's debt load looks well laddered out into the future: ~19% of GLPI's long-term debt will mature over the next 2-3 years, while 65% won't mature for over five years. (GLPI 10Q)

Analysts' Price Targets:

Here's the conundrum, good price performance often puts stocks above analysts' price targets. However, if analysts' react well to these upcoming earnings reports, we may see their price targets rise, but will that be too late to take advantage of? How many of us have played that agonizing mental game before earnings?

Options:

CTL has some attractive option premiums available. Also, since it's a lower-priced stock, it offers cheaper access to selling options, since each option contract corresponds to 100 shares of the underlying stock.

In CTL's case, 100 shares would be an outlay of $1436.00. Compare this to AAPL, where 100 shares would run you over $32,000.00.

CTL's April $15.00 call strike pays $.54, over 2X the $.25 quarterly dividend going ex-dividend in early March. If your shares don't get assigned/sold, your static yield would be 5.5% in under 3 months, or 27.51% annualized:

Conversely, if you want to create a lower entry point, (since CTL is above analysts' average price target), you could sell the April $14.00 put for $.79, for an annualized yield of 28.21%, and a breakeven of $13.21, which is a bit below the $13.75 average target price:

You can see more details for these two trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

