U.S. Manufacturing PMI - Doing Great By Global Standards

Sure, manufacturing is only a small part of the current economy, but this bodes well for GDP and growth more generally.

More importantly, the U.S. is doing well compared to the other major economies - especially the eurozone.

Our two different measures of the U.S. manufacturing PMI appear to be agreeing with each other for a change - decent enough expansion.

Global manufacturing

We can, if we wish, think about the US manufacturing sector solely with reference to the domestic economy. That's probably not quite the right way to do it. Manufacturing is the sector where most trade gets done - it's easier to put an engine onto a ship than a haircut - and so, general global conditions are obviously going to have some effect too.

By either standard, US manufacturing is doing reasonably well. Actually, rather better by that global standard than by the purely domestic. For while the PMIs are showing expansion, the global rankings are showing the US well ahead of most rich nation competitors.

Global manufacturing PMI

As we can see, manufacturing as a whole around the world isn't doing all that well - especially in the rich nations. The US is doing better than most other rich nations:

(Global manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit)

Of course, this overall is just a reflection of how the service part of the economy grows faster than manufacturing over time. There's a limit to the number of things we want to be able to drop on our feet that is. Once that's sated, we want more services.

The point to be made here though is that the global manufacturing sector is going to be, given the traded nature of much of it, a significant determinant of the domestic manufacturing sector. The US is doing well here.

US manufacturing PMI

We have the ISM measure:

The January PMI® registered 50.9 percent, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 47.8 percent.

Or:

(ISM version of US manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

This is a return to growth. We also have the IHS Markit version of the same measure:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 51.9 in January, up slightly from the flash figure of 51.7, but down from 52.4 in December.

Yes, slightly disturbing, that the two measures purportedly of the same thing are moving in opposite directions even if they're currently crossing and thus agreeing.

(US manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

We've discussed the difference in these two measures before. It's essentially that the ISM is polling its members who tend to be larger and older companies. IHS is trying to gain a balanced sample of the entire sector. ISM should therefore perhaps be read as being the establishment, and IHS as the manufacturing economy as a whole.

Since they agree at present, we've not got to choose between them. US manufacturing is in gentle expansionary mode.

The bigger picture

The reason for us to be reading the runes at this level of the economy is that we're looking for a guide to what is happening to growth. This then enables us to try and predict the Federal Reserve. They have told us that as long as growth continues at or around and about potential (so, 2% or so, perhaps a little more), then they're not going to be changing monetary policy nor interest rates anytime soon.

So, global manufacturing is in gentle expansionary mode, the US is doing better than that. Growth, we should assume, is going to be reasonable enough in the US economy - certainly, no one thinks that the service sector is anywhere near contraction.

We should thus expect no Fed action anytime soon.

My view

American manufacturing is doing pretty well, given that global background. I can't see anything that leads me to think there's going to be a slowdown in growth.

The investor view

Our macroeconomic worry is that growth might slow, or inflation surge, leading the Federal Reserve to change monetary policy. We all know that fiscal policy's not going to change in an election year so the Fed is our only variable.

We're just not seeing signs of this being about to happen. The Fed has been quite clear that as long as growth continues - and in the absence of an inflation surge - there's going to be no change in policy.

Sure, there's always the possibility of outside events changing things - coronavirus for example, perhaps the horrors of Bernie maybe winning will add uncertainty. But with the information we've got, the probability of an interest rate change before the summer is vanishingly small, odds against even over the course of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.