The Boeing 777X Maiden Flight: A Little Too Late, Or Not

For any aircraft, the maiden flight is an important milestone in the development of the aircraft. For Boeing (BA), given the crisis they are facing, the first flight of the Boeing 777X is an important step. In September last year, the Boeing 777X suffered a setback during ultimate load testing as the structure failed before the anticipated ultimate load. While this is not a desired result, it should be considered that this exactly why tests are carried out.

Earlier, Boeing already had been forced to delay the maiden flight to 2020 due to problems with the turbofans manufactured by General Electric (GE). So, the maiden flight of the Boeing 777X also is of importance for the program itself to show that Boeing gained back some control on the schedule. In this report, we look at the orders the Boeing 777X gathered and why the challenge really is just starting now for the Boeing 777X.

Building on existing success

“Boeing” and “success” is a combination we haven’t seen for a long time now. If I look back, I think the last time Boeing had a relatively smooth commercial aircraft development was with the Boeing 777 and aircraft of that family have carried Boeing’s cash flow for years, even during daring times when Boeing was burning cash on the Boeing 787 at a rate it had not anticipated. Including the Boeing 777X, Boeing 777 family orders surpassed 2,000 orders, making it the first wide body jet to surpass 2,000 orders.

The Boeing 777X builds on that success, and in particular on the success of the Boeing 777-300ER which has been high in demand among carriers in the Middle East. Those carriers account for roughly a quarter of all Boeing 777-300ER deliveries leaving North America (20%), Europe (13%) and China (7%), some of the biggest aviation markets, far behind. As oil prices increased, airlines started looking for an upgrade to the Boeing 777-300ER. The answer came in the form of the Boeing 777X featuring a bigger composite wing, a lengthened fuselage and next generation turbofans.

The fact that customers requested the upgrade is a good sign and Boeing ended up launching the Boeing 777X at the 2013 Dubai Airshow with 259 orders and commitments valued $95B.

Success not guaranteed

We could make this sound like another Boeing 777 success story, but reality is different. Besides the delay on the Boeing 777X program and a failed attempt to automize production for the entire Boeing 777 program, Boeing has been having an extremely hard time selling the Boeing 777X. Admittedly, it's hard to sell aircraft between launch and service entry as many potential customers await performance data, but for the Boeing 777X we are seeing some risks that are not necessarily tied to the window in which it is hard to sell aircraft.

Figure 1: Infographic Boeing 777X Orders

What we saw a couple of years ago is that while Boeing was looking for additional Boeing 777 orders as the company transitioned to Boeing 777X production, orders were lacking. In particular, due to deterioration of financial results among carriers in the Middle East. Considering that the Boeing 777X derives 50% of its backlog from the Middle East, that’s reason for concern. The interactive order graphic, which is available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum, shows that there are 309 orders with a market value of at most $57B (due to the way Boeing reports its orders, there is no differentiation between the base model and the ultra-long range variant), with half of the orders coming from two airlines which have been encountering challenging times.

We observed that since the launch in 2013, Boeing 777X orders only grew by 50 units. Boeing itself, still talks about 340 orders and commitments which includes 11 orders from Emirates converted to options and 20 commitments from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) that were never firmed. These numbers aren’t bad, but it shows that the Boeing 777X is not a fast seller. Since 2015, Boeing booked only 58 orders for the Boeing 777X. In 2019, we had Emirates cancelling 41 orders reducing the 2019 net orders for the Boeing 777X to negative 23 units after British Airways ordered 18 units while existing orders for 6 Boeing 777-300ERs were converted to orders for the 777X which would indicate a contraction of 17 units in the 777X order book. Separately, Etihad Airways seems to have deferred some Boeing 777X deliveries early last year. So, there is a strong order book but there are some clear cracks.

Shift to smaller jets

Financial difficulties among airlines are challenging for jet makers. The reason is simple; When airline profitability falls, airlines first look to reduce capital expenditures so deferring deliveries of wide bodies that cost over $150 million in case of the Boeing 777 becomes an easy way to preserve cash. On top of that, airlines will focus more on incremental capacity deployment to improve unit revenues. That can be achieved by a more modest growth profile or by simply adding smaller aircraft. What we have been seeing is that many airlines have started to add smaller aircraft and potentially that puts pressure on the Boeing 777X. The largest variant carries 414-426 passengers, that puts the aircraft in the higher end of the range that the Boeing 777-300ER currently serves. So, have we seen that shift to smaller jets? Yes, I think we did. Lufthansa hasn’t firmed its commitment for 20 jets but ordered more Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s instead, while Emirates converted 777X orders to orders for the Boeing 787 and in recent years we have seen aircraft such as the Boeing 747 being replaced by the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. To me it seems that, the Boeing 777X is not a bad aircraft, but its size might work against it… similar to the Airbus A380, though the prospects for the 777X likely aren’t as grim.

The sweet spot

Source: istenci

One question you could ask yourself is why Boeing didn’t re-engine and re-wing the Boeing 777-300ER without adding the capacity. I think the answer is simple. While Boeing went with a revamp, Airbus brought the Airbus A350 to the market which is an all-new composite aircraft. Airbus placed the Airbus A350-1000 close to the spot where Boeing was so successful with the 777-300ER. The only way for Boeing to match that efficiency was by adding seats meaning that the weight of the aircraft is divided over more seats to increase the aircraft’s unit efficiency. By doing so, Boeing moved away from the sweet spot they developed with the Boeing 777-300ER.

Too late or just in time?

Source: Boeing

Time will tell whether the Boeing 777X is a size too big for the market. What we are currently seeing is not only a preference for smaller jets in the 300-325 seat segment, but even for that segment there is doubt whether the market can absorb the 200+ aircraft that Boeing and Airbus produce annually in the segment. Obviously, that doesn’t reflect well on the prospects for even bigger jets such as the Boeing 777X. It, however, doesn’t meet that the Boeing 777X is doomed. The lack of sales is not specific to the Boeing 777X. The Airbus A350-1000 is seeing lackluster sales in the segment as well booking just a handful of orders over the past few years. If anything, the sales numbers are indicative of appetite, or better said the lack thereof, for 350+ seat aircraft and not just for the Boeing 777X.

The Boeing 777X and its counterpart aren’t late to the party. Rather, Boeing and Airbus are waiting for a replacement cycle for the 350+ seat jets that kicks in early this decade or in the mid of the decade. What we are basically seeing is that instead of catering some of the growth, the bigger jets have increasingly started to rely on replacement in the coming years which explains the lack of sales.

For Boeing the challenge starts after the first flight, not only does the Boeing 777X has to compete with the composite Airbus A350-1000. The jet maker is facing an extremely challenging flight test campaign to have the aircraft certified. With the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, it became clear how much Boeing relied on wrong assumptions while the FAA relied on Boeing to perform certification tasks. It turns out that literally was a recipe for disaster. So the Boeing 777X certification campaign will be a heavily scrutinized one where Boeing is unlikely to be able to get away with waivers to keep the aircraft on its renewed delivery schedule.

Conclusion

The first flight of the Boeing 777X marks the start of a challenging year for the Boeing 777X. It is the first Boeing aircraft that will be certified after the Boeing 737 MAX and as the aircraft is pushed through its flight envelope Boeing, but more importantly international regulators will be eyeballing the certification activities. The other challenge is that sales in the 350+ seat segments have been slow and the Boeing 777X in a quest for per seat efficiencies has been pushed in the 400+ seat segment. In the 350+ seat segments sales have been sluggish for years and manufacturers are awaiting a replacement driven revival in the mid of the decade. It’s up to Boeing’s sales team to capture sales once that window opens, which will be challenging given the Airbus A350-1000 as a strong competitor. Eventually, we will see whether there is demand for a twin aisle jet offering the capacity of quad-engine jets with the efficiency of a medium-size widebody.

