VMware To Acquire Nyansa For WAN Network Analytics

With the deal, VMW seeks to provide enterprises with an end-to-end solution as they demand integrated and simplified capabilities in an increasingly complex environment.

VMware said it will acquire Nyansa for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

VMware (NYSE:VMW) has announced the proposed acquisition of Nyansa for an undisclosed amount.

Nyansa has developed machine learning-based network analytics technologies.

VMW is continuing to acquire the technologies it needs to offer the end-to-end WAN and network monitoring and optimization capabilities that enterprises are increasing their demand for.

Target Company

Palo Alto, California-based Nyansa was founded to develop machine learning-based network analytics and Internet of Things security and provide functionality via a single platform it calls Voyance.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abe Ankumah, who was previously Director, Cloud Networking Group at Cisco Systems and held director-level positions at Meraki and Aruba Networks prior to that.

Below is an overview video of Nyansa's Voyance system:

Nyansa's primary offerings include network analytics and IoT security directly from and with applications.

Investors have invested at least $27 million and include Intel Capital and Formation 8.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the market for global network analytics was only $977 million in 2016 but is expected to reach $7.13 billion by 2025. This represents a very strong forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 24.85% from 2017 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing need for application performance monitoring, security intrusion and attack detection, and intelligence gathering purposes.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Brocade Communications

Bradford Networks

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Alcatel-Lucent

Tibco Software

SAS Institute

Kitewheel

Acquisition Terms & Financials

VMware didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a Form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that, as of November 30, 2019, VMware had $2.03 billion in cash and equivalents and $16.2 billion in total liabilities, of which $3.0 billion was long-term debt and $7.9 billion was unearned revenue (current and non-current).

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended November 30, 2019, was $3.5 billion.

VMW closed its acquisition of Pivotal in the most recent reporting quarter.

In the past 12 months, VMware's stock price has fallen 2.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry's rise of 41.4% and the U.S. overall market index's growth of 18.8%, as the VMW chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, so it looks as though management is consistently managing the earnings estimate process, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but trending lower over the past seven fiscal quarters, as the linguistic analysis shows below (VMW has fiscal year reporting periods):

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $62,960,000,000 Enterprise Value $66,580,000,000 Price / Sales 6.46 Enterprise Value / Sales 6.83 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 26.86 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $2,660,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 13.28% Earnings Per Share $15.73

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $282.57 versus the current price of $155.10, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

VMW is acquiring Nyansa for its vendor-neutral, AI-powered network analytics capabilities.

As VP/GM VeloCloud Business Unit Sanjay Uppal stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware's delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution.

SD-WAN systems are used by enterprises to communicate with branch offices, and customers are increasingly focused on having a single, integrated system that can provide network monitoring and visibility throughout the WAN and into local area networks as well as on-premises data centers and company cloud operations.

System integration is a continuing and growing theme across the increasingly complex cloud environment as enterprises transition from closed on-premises systems to multiple cloud environments serving distributed organizations.

Companies like VMware that can build or acquire the necessary pieces to optimize and simplify these capabilities allow enterprises to reduce their costs and complexity.

VMW stock may present an interesting opportunity, as the DCF shows it to be potentially undervalued at its current level.

With the Pivotal acquisition now closed, management can be focused on building out the business, so my bias is currently BULLISH.

