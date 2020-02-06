Garrett Motion And The Fallout From The Coronavirus In China's Wuhan Motor City

If history is any indication, the impact from the virus is likely to be severe in the short term, but almost insignificant in the long term.

Investment thesis

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on China's motor vehicle sector, and many global carmakers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be severely affected in the short term. The operations and market valuations of various western companies are already suffering. However, this also provides opportunities as the business models of some companies, like turbocharger maker Garrett Motion (GTX), are suited for a downturn like this one due to a significant reliance on variable costs.

Wuhan's significance for China's motor vehicle industry

Wuhan is home to 11 million people and is one of China's motor cities. Some of the major car manufacturers that have significant operations there include General Motors (GM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:NSANF), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), Honda (HMC) and the PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY). For example, the GM-SAIC plant in the city employs around 6,000 people and accounts for a tenth of GM's total workforce in China. The Hubei province accounts for a total of 9% of China's motor vehicle production.

Wuhan is also the epicenter of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and is in lock-down. The exodus from this city is on a scale that's hard to comprehend, with several million people leaving before the quarantine took effect.

During Aptiv's (APTV) Q4 2019 earnings call, CEO Kevin Clark said that motor vehicle production in China was expected to decline by 15% in Q1 2020 and by 3% for the full year.

Garrett's China footprint

(Source: Garrett)

Garrett has a total of 13 manufacturing facilities across the world, with two of them located in China. The one in Shanghai was opened in 1994, and the one in Wuhan was inaugurated in 2014 when Garrett still formed part of Honeywell (HON). At the time of the inauguration, the Hunan facility was set to triple Honeywell's turbo production capacity in the country.

You might think that the largest controversy surrounding Garrett's separation from Honeywell is the asbestos-related liability incurred due to the Bendix brakes business, under which Garrett is responsible for compensation of up to $175 million per year until 2048. Well, let's take a look at Garrett's China operations.

The main entity is named Honeywell Transportation Investment (China) Co. Ltd. and is technically still owned by Honeywell. However, this company is considered a variable interest entity, which means that Garrett is responsible for managing the business and receives all economic benefits and losses. In order to acquire its Chinese business, Garrett already issued a total 8,444,077 common shares, and the transaction is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Financials of Garrett China

During the first nine months of 2019, Garrett's Chinese business generated net sales of $352 million, which accounts for 14.6% of its combined net sales during the period. They also represent around half of Garrett's sales in Asia:

(Source: Garrett)

We have the figures for COGS ($240 million), SG&A ($8 million) and income tax ($20 million), which leaves $84 million after subtracting them from net sales. By adding back the income tax expenses, we arrive at EBITDA of $104 million. The corporate income tax in China is 25%, which implies that the net profit of Garrett China for the first nine months of 2019 was $60 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, Garrett China follows the same asset-light strategy as Garrett:

(Source: Garrett)

Impact from the coronavirus on Garrett China

If we assume motor vehicle production in China will fall by 15% in Q1 2020 and that the same percentage applies to the local turbocharger market, Garrett's sales in the country could take a hit of around $18 million during the quarter. However, considering that the company's main plant in China is located in Wuhan, the impact will probably be more severe. Nevertheless, epidemics usually have little long-term impact on markets, and a significant amount of the decrease in sales should be compensated in the remainder of 2020. Looking back at the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, the Chinese passenger car market grew 70% in 2003.

Unlike many OEMs, Garrett has a very asset-light business model, and some 80% of its costs are variable, combined with a roster of around 1,500 temporary workers which can be easily let go. This provides the company with a significant amount of flexibility in a downturn like this one.

Regarding the variable interest entity structure of Garrett China, one might think that Garrett is likely to sue Honeywell in light of the impact of the coronavirus. The two companies are not exactly on good terms and are already fighting in court about the asbestos liability. However, I don't share that opinion. I think that the impact on Garrett's Chinese business isn't likely to be significant enough to justify the allocation of time and resources for another legal battle.

Conclusion

The coronavirus epidemic in China will likely wreak havoc on the country's motor vehicle production and sales in the short term. However, the long-term impact will most likely be almost non-existent.

Garrett China accounts for close to 15% of Garrett's sales, with probably two-thirds of that coming from the Wuhan plant. Unlike many OEMs, the company's business model is very well-suited for a downturn. Short-term disruptions like this one provide excellent opportunities to purchase shares of companies that can easily recover from them, and I think that Garrett is such a company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.