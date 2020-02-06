AMN Healthcare To Acquire Stratus Video For Remote Interpretation

With the deal for Stratus, AMN gains a growing revenue and higher gross and EBITDA margin business that is complementary to its existing offerings.

Stratus has developed a remote network and set of technologies primarily for the medical & healthcare translation industry.

AMN Healthcare said it would acquire Stratus Video for $475 million in cash.

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) has announced the proposed acquisition of Stratus Video for $475 million.

Stratus has developed a remote video language interpretation platform for healthcare system applications.

With the deal for Stratus, AMN gains a service extension within the same industry, increased revenue growth, and a higher gross and EBITDA margin business to build on.

I'm BULLISH on AMN at the current price level.

Clearwater, Florida-based Stratus was founded to create a remote video interpreting system and network for healthcare system communication and regulatory compliance.

Management is headed by President David Fetterolf, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder and President of MDeverywhere and President of the Physician Office Division of Datamedic.

Below is an overview video of the Stratus Video approach:

Source: StratusVideoSolution

Stratus's primary offerings include:

Medical interpretation

Audio

Call Center

InPerson

Link

Portal

Video

Word

The firm's major customer and network metrics include:

1,900 hospitals and clinics

3,000 medically qualified interpreters

65,000 devices in use

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for global language services is expected to grow incrementally by $8.66 billion through 2022. This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of nearly 4% from 2018 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth include a growing adoption of technology to aid in language translation efficiency and increasing healthcare system growth due to aging of populations.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

AMN disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $475 million, which the firm intends to fund through cash on hand and its existing credit facility.

Management said the deal 'is expected to be immediately accretive to AMN's adjusted earnings per share. The impact to GAAP earnings per share [usually less favorable than adjusted] will depend in part on the annual amortization of intangibles assets, which has yet to be determined.'

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that, as of September 30, 2019, AMN had cash and equivalents of $40.7 million and total liabilities of $1.16 billion of which $612 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $169.1 million.

In the past 12 months, AMN's stock price has risen 9.4% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry's rise of 4.4% and the U.S. overall market index's growth of 18.8%, as the AMN chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven in recent quarters, as the linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,250,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,930,000,000 Price / Sales 1.50 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.82 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.78 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $146,610,000 Revenue Growth Rate 2.24% Earnings Per Share $2.56

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above-generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $53.29 versus the current price of $69.45, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

AMN is acquiring Stratus for its growth prospects and significantly higher EBITDA margins.

As AMN CEO Susan Salka stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition is the result of our continued efforts to positively impact patient care through innovative total talent solutions. We believe Stratus will add great value to our clients and their patients and will provide further opportunity for us to expand in the virtual workforce and patient care arena.

Based on Stratus's twelve-month annualized revenue run rate of $119 million and adjusted EBITDA of $34 million, AMN is paying a Price/Sales multiple of 3.99x and an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.97x.

According to a basket of publicly held firms in the Healthcare Information and Technology industry which shows an average Price/Sales multiple of 5.41x, the deal for Stratus appears to be reasonably priced.

Stratus currently has 28% EBITDA margins (and growing) compared to AMN's 11%, so the deal presents both revenue growth potential and higher margins.

With the deal for Stratus, AMN is acquiring a talent network and technology solution that is an extension of its existing solution portfolio that will expand its TAM while deepening its relationships and 'share of wallet' for healthcare organizations.

Although the DCF presents a picture of an overvalued stock, I'm more optimistic. I like this deal for Stratus and believe AMN management is making a strong move which will add to revenue and margin growth, so I'm BULLISH on AMN at this level.

