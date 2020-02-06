Lockheed Martin Has Growing Dividend Income For 18 Years And Great Total Return

Lockheed Martin’s cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, and share buybacks with cash left over for new aircraft development.

Lockheed Martin’s (LMT), the largest manufacturer of military defense systems and other non-defense government systems, is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor. Lockheed Martin has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to expand its product line. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. Lockheed Martin is 1.0% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to add to this starter position whenever cash is available.

The graphic below shows the F-35, the United States most advanced fighter, and a big part of LMT’s sales.

Source: Sky News

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Lockheed Martin’s has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015- 2020 YTD in a strong solid pattern with a dip at the end of 2018 following the market.

Data by YCharts

Lockheed Martin is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Lockheed Martin’s beats against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair or bad performance. The great Lockheed Martin total return of 118.03% compared to the Dow base of 57.45% makes Lockheed Martin a good investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,100 today. This gain makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and worldwide economy continues to grow with the increasing defense budgets.

Dow's 49 Month total return baseline is 57.45%.

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Lockheed Martin 118.03% 60.58% 2.2%

Lockheed Martin does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Lockheed Martin’s has an above-average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for 18 years, making Lockheed Martin’s a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2019 for an increase from $2.20/Qtr to $2.40/Qtr or a 9% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 43%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by expanding its product line, increasing foreign sales, and buying back shares, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. Lockheed Martin’s easily passes my rule. Lockheed Martin is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $122 billion. Lockheed Martin’s 2020 projected operating cash flow at $7.5 billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year, and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like Lockheed Martin have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

Lockheed Martin’s S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a recently increased target price to $523. Lockheed Martin’s price is below the target by 24%. Lockheed Martin is below the target price at present and has a moderate forward PE of 18, making Lockheed Martin’s a strong buy at this entry point for the dividend income and total return investor and with the large backlog of the company. I rate Lockheed Martin’s a buy for future growth and a good growing income, and quality does not come cheap. The cash flow is what drives LMT stock price up, and the company returns the cash to the shareholder with increasing dividend and share buybacks, both of which add to the value of the shareholder.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 28, 2020, Lockheed Martin reported earnings that beat expected at $5.29 by $0.28, compared to last year at $4.39. Total revenue was higher at $15.88 billion more than a year ago by 10.2% year over year and bear expected total revenue by $600 million. This was a great report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing and a bottom-line increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $5.94 compared to last year at $5.99 a small decrease. The graphic below shows a comparison of earnings between 2018 and 2019.

Source: Earnings call slides

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the increasing dividend for 18 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes LMT interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget, giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

Company Business

Lockheed Martin is the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Lockheed Martin is a security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. The Company operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space Systems. The Company also provides a range of management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistics, system integration, and cybersecurity services. Its main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence, and homeland security. The Company serves both the United States and international customers with products and services that have defense, civil and commercial applications, with its principal customers being agencies of the United States Government.

Overall, Lockheed Martin is a good business with a 13% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for LMT's military products. The F-35 program provides a strong base of ongoing sales for the best fighter jet in the world for years and years to come. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides LMT with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases, and foreign sales are expanded.

The paraphrase below from the 4th quarters earns call. Over the year, the corporation achieved extraordinary sales growth, earnings performance, strong cash generation, and record backlog. Missiles and Fire Control had the highest overall growth in 2019, exceeding the prior year by 20%. Deliveries of tactical and strike weapons, development work on new hypersonic and classified programs, and PAC-3 missile production were the strongest contributors to the increase. Aeronautics also saw strong sales growth in the quarter and year with 2019 annual sales finishing 12% above 2018, led by our F-35 program, which grew 14% in 2019. This quarter, the backlog increased $6.6 billion and is now approximately $144 billion, reaching a record level for the fifth consecutive year. And we had a strong quarter of cash flows allowing us to use $1 billion to pre-fund our required 2020 pension contribution and a portion of our 2021 payment and still generate over $7.3 billion of cash from operations for the entire year. The F-35 program had an especially successful quarter and year. During the fourth quarter, our F-35 team delivered 51 fighter jets, bringing the total deliveries in 2019 to 134 aircraft, exceeding our joint government and industry target of 131 aircraft, a nearly 50% improvement from last year and a 200% increase from 2016.

The graphic below shows the guidance for 2020.

Source: Earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Lockheed Martin business and shareholder return with an increase in future military growth. LMT has good growth and will continue as the world's military budgets grow. The graphic below shows the growing backlog, which turns into future earnings.

Source: Earnings call slides

Conclusions

Lockheed Martin is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with its great projected growth as worldwide defense budgets increase, and the company buying back shares. Lockheed Martin is 1.0% of the Good Business Portfolio and will be added too when cash is available. LMT gets a bit of an edge over other defense companies because it has a high income and better growth prospects. If you want a steady growing total return and income, in the growing defense business, LMT may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to date by 0.7%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3 rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time fllower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, LMT, IR, MO, DIS, OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.