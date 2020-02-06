Steinhoff International Holdings NV: Share Price Up 100% Over The Past 5 Trading Days

Source: Data from Investing.com, Chart by SJ Oberholster

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (OTC:SNHFF) share price has increased by 100% over the past 5 trading days (article written on February 4, 2020), most of it over the past 2 trading days, but as Steinhoff is no longer “in the news,” it is only die-hard investors who have noticed. The increase in price from around EUR5c to EUR10c means that any investor who bought shares in Steinhoff since May 2019 will have moved into profit. I use the ZAR chart for the past 9 trading days, as it reflects the price in smaller denominations than the euro price. Notice how the closing price has been at or near the high of the day and how the trading volume has spiked.

There isn't yet any news from Steinhoff on litigation other than the November 8, 2019 “Update on Progress.”

“Litigation and Remediation Plan Update



As reported at the Steinhoff AGM and at the Parlimentary Hearing in South Africa, Steinhoff continues to manage the various litigation claims against the Group as well as assessing claims available to Steinhoff against third parties. The Litigation Working Group, appointed as a sub- committee of the Supervisory Board, is intimately involved in the conduct of litigation and the litigation strategy generally. As shareholders are aware, Steinhoff faces multiple claims brought in South Africa, the Netherlands and Germany by numerous parties, making the situation highly complex.



Steinhoff is continuing to conduct its investigations and prepare its defences in the various proceedings and will bring claims or counter claims against parties where it is appropriate to do so. As part of its overall litigation strategy, Steinhoff will also consider early resolution of the claims brought against it and the possibility of using the permitted settlement arrangements introduced into the new terms of the Steinhoff finance documents and approved as part of the financial restructuring implemented in August 2019. These arrangements may include, among other options, an equity issuance by Steinhoff. Given the complexity of the Steinhoff litigation landscape there can be no certainty that resolution of the disputes can be achieved prior to a final determination by the relevant Courts but the Litigation Working Group continues to explore the possibility of finding an acceptable solution to the current disputes.”

Material information available on progress since the last update from Steinhoff of November 8, 2019 is as follows:

The High Regional Court of Frankfurt on December 2, 2019 ordered that the legal proceedings be suspended to give the parties an opportunity to seek a negotiated settlement. The oral hearing set for December 18, 2019 was also cancelled. That suspension is still in place, and parties are clearly still engaged in negotiating a settlement. It’s not the only negotiation, and factually, there is no news yet on this front. That will not stop speculation on a positive outcome similar to the almost endless speculation on negative events since December 2017 when the news broke of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff. Mattress Firm (MF) filed good results at THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE on January 31, 2020. The information relates to the MF balance sheet as at December 31, 2019 and its cash balances as at September 2019. The important number here is Shareholders Equity in MF amounting to USD1.327 billion. The MF investment is carried in the latest Steinhoff reported results (Unaudited Half-Year Report 31 March 2019, Note 3) at EUR63 million. The Steinhoff stake of 50.1% of USD1.327 billion is EUR604 million, almost 10 times the amount carried in the March 2019 balance sheet. Compare that with the Steinhoff market cap at around EUR450 million currently as another demonstration of the deep value embedded in SNH. Pepco Group (Pepkor Europe) Q1 results released on February 5, 2020. The results are spectacular (year after year), and the continued improvement at Poundland/Dealz shows the commitment of new Steinhoff management to turn around any non-performing businesses.

(Source: Pepco Group website)

4. Pepkor Limited in South Africa reported good Q1 trading results on January 24, 2020, increasing revenue by 7.6% to ZAR20.9 billion for the quarter.

5. Pepkor Limited reported a good (A3.za) SA national scale credit rating from Moody’s on January 27, 2020.

6. Finalization of the Unitrans transaction was reported on November 27, 2020. The purchase/sale price has not yet been disclosed, but it adds to a growing pile of cash accumulating at Steinhoff (which, including the Unitrans and Greenlit general merchandise division, should be well north of EUR2 billion).

7. A sale of the Greenlit Brands general merchandise division was reported on November 18, 2020, but monetary details have not yet been disclosed. Louis du Preez, Steinhoff Group CEO, said "The sale of Greenlit Brands General Merchandise division is a further step in Steinhoff's programme of planned divestments, as we continue with our announced strategy of simplifying the Group's portfolio and deleveraging our balance sheet…”

These are the material factual information releases available at this stage.

Why then the 100% increase in the share price?

Given available information, I can only offer the following possibilities:

There is a general re-rating of Steinhoff as an investment given the accumulated positive developments recognizing that the price does not reflect inherent value, which is now encouraging positive crowd behavior. Speculative behavior as a result of rumors that Steinhoff may have an opportunity to sell the Pepco Group and other assets (see Sky News, February 3, 2020; BusinessDay, February 4, 2020) or of positive progress with litigation negotiations. Talk of an IPO or potential sale of Pepco Group and other assets add confirmation to the fundamentals that there are valuable assets in the Steinhoff Group. The absence of progress information on key matters now encourages positive speculation as opposed to the negative speculation over the past two years.

Having assessed the Steinhoff share price (see my previous articles on Seeking Alpha, and particularly the one where I did a sum-of-the-parts valuation here) and reaching a conclusion that it offers deep value even at the current EUR10c (February 4, 2020), I would still prefer information of substance rather than a stampede into the shares simply because it has, at last, after two years, found some investor support (a FOMO moment). The movement in sentiment is not new. There has been persistent share buying to maintain a sideways movement for months now. Do this long enough and the supply of shares runs dry.

Occam's razor applies. The obvious answer is that after more than two years, it is clear that Steinhoff is not failing. In fact, the majority of its business units are performing, with important units (Pepcor/Pepco and even MF) performing well to exceptionally well. Every time in the past when I had ignored a shift in investor sentiment, I had paid to relearn its importance. The reality of investor sentiment and the role it plays in the perceived value of a share often is more important than any fundamental value analysis. When investors move from negative sentiment to positive sentiment, they start to trade a positive confirmation bias, which should close the value gap between Steinhoff's fundamental asset values (re-pricing assets from fire-sale to market value) and the significant revenue stream. Investor sentiment has shifted on Steinhoff, and now we’ll have to see if it has staying power to unlock the full fundamental value. 100% up is a good start.

PS. The article was written on February 4, 2020, but I did an update of the Pepco Group results while the article was in the editing queue. The price jumped another 25% on the release of the Pepco Group results. Healthy profit-taking must be expected with moves this big, so it may well be a bumpy ride (probably more roller-coaster than bumpy).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNHFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.