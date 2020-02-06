Exxon Mobil: On The Ropes, But Not Everyone Understands Why

Above issues are cause for investor concern, but bigger factors for XOM are exit from fossil fuels/focus on emissions reductions. These are structural issues that won’t go away.

Markets are sentiment-driven. When you are hot, you are hot, and when you are not… you are not. So, there is an accelerating wave of negativity surrounding the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) share price, which was below $60 today at $59.97. Recent articles in Seeking Alpha highlight that the negativity spans the full range of investor experience, with commentary about Goldman Sachs shifting from a neutral to sell recommendation and price target of $59, all the way to Graham Grieder a finance major from Canada, who writes about the dangers of trying to catch a falling knife in relation to XOM.

Graham Grieder's article clinically dissects XOM's performance over the past 6 years. He highlights XOM management's focus on maintaining the dividend, even when it is clear that it is unsustainable for some time yet. He also highlights the focus on increasing production in the face of many reasons why this doesn't make sense. Curiously, Graham remains a long-term believer in oil (see the comments section on his article).

Q4 earnings show no sign of pullback from aggressive growth

Things are changing very quickly as the climate emergency starts to bite as I've indicated in a recent article. A recent program in Australia highlights how dramatic the fires, which are acknowledged to be a demonstration of recent climate deterioration, have been and how they are changing public views.

While the Q4 reporting reflects outcomes of work that is in the pipeline, I looked closely at the results and also the management discussion to see if there is any sign of change from determination to greatly exacerbate climate risks through massive investment in new production.

It was very clear that CEO Darren Woods is not backing off from XOM's aggressive expansion, even in the light of BlackRock making very clear that it sees emissions reductions and addressing the climate issue as the central issue raised by clients and that it will affect everything. Yesterday's announcement from Goldman Sachs of change from neutral to sell is a further challenge for Darren Woods.

XOM is pushing hard to get production moving in, for example, the Guyana project where first oil has been delivered in Liza Phase 1 well ahead of industry average and ahead of schedule. The discovery phase of Guyana continues to be pushed aggressively with plans for 5 additional exploration wells in 2020, and significant exploration activity in Brazil through 2021. The company remains doubled down on growing production aggressively.

The corporate 2020 perspectives are revealing. These are i) efficiently deploy capital on advantaged projects; ii) Drive further efficiencies across the corporation; iii) Progress divestment program and iv) Effective management of financial capacity. These are all about "business as usual" and continuing to be the best as an oil and gas explorer and developer. There is no hint that there is recognition that as BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink indicates "we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance" and that climate change is the top issue raised by clients and that it will affect everything. The Q4 report of XOM does not acknowledge this new reality.

"Look over there" doesn't work when there are real problems

Having indicated above that the consideration in the Q4 reporting is all about "business as usual", there is one curious point on slide 4 "Developments since Third Quarter 2019". Whereas the 2020 Corporate perspectives described above are all about exploration and doing things needed to be able to be aggressive about the planned expansion, on slide 4, Corporate activity was focused on two very small programs on large scale carbon capture and low carbon energy research. I found this focus curious, given its prominence in the presentation (slide 4) and the focus of the rest of the presentation.

It reminded me of the way Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) attempted to gloss over problems it didn't want to acknowledge as it approached bankruptcy. It highlighted its clean coal credentials, which were always a smokescreen.

XOM management is aggressively promoting that it is a big investor in carbon capture technology. Its investment in this space, despite a partnership with FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), and a number of university connections, is negligible compared with its capex on new oil and gas developments. I'll leave investors to make up their own minds as to how serious XOM is about carbon capture in a practical rather than promotional sense. A discussion of the FuelCell collaboration makes clear that, this application, if successful, is likely to be applied to enhancing oil recovery, which is hardly a carbon capture technology as it involves the release of more carbon.

The fossil fuel industry has always sought to have government's pay for the development of carbon capture technology, and indeed, the Australian Government set up a $A500 million NLECI (National Low Emissions Coal Initiative) program in 2007, and a further $A2 billion CCS (Carbon Capture Storage) Flagships program in 2009. An audit of these programs in 2017 indicated that $A450 million had been spent, with essentially no tangible outcomes in terms of deployable technology.

The XOM program with FuelCell Energy involves a maximum spend of $60 million, and much of the program seems devoted to hydrogen production from exhaust gases (i.e. not carbon capture). My take is that XOM understands that using carbon capture to enable fossil fuel exploitation to continue is not technically feasible. A lot of money has been spent over more than a decade to try to make it work, and while some success has been achieved in special circumstances to inject CO2 back into old properties to extract further oil/gas, it is clear that the technology is not a general, commercially feasible solution to fossil fuel emissions.

I think the program is a distraction, involving minimal cost to XOM, but providing some cover for continued oil and gas exploitation.

Is the world changing?

XOM CEO Darren Woods' core belief in his Q4 comments is "We know demand will continue to grow driven by rising population, economic growth and higher standards of living." This statement relies on nothing changing in how energy and transport are being configured in these times of climate emergency and dramatic decrease in the cost of low emissions technologies for energy and transport. Investors who accept the assumptions of rising demand for oil and gas risk being surprised when they find that the world isn't as Darren Woods projects. According to Darren Woods, XOM's current challenge is that the problems are all due to this being the trough of a classic price cycle in capital intensive commodity industries. I don't think so.

Conclusion

Potential investors in XOM have a lot to digest. If it was business as usual, then the Q4 earnings commentary would be full of insightful and interesting detail concerning XOM's dramatic expansion plans, which involve very large capital expenditures. My take is that this is a time when qualitative changes in the energy and transport industry are much more significant for investors than are the details of the many projects that XOM is executing on. The tricky bit for traditional investors (and their financial advisors) is that the qualitative changes are complex and opaque if one isn't reading widely about emerging trends. Do you as an investor want to get involved with a clearly deteriorating situation, and if so, are you convinced that the potential upside justifies the risks?

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the huge changes that are happening as energy and transport are becoming electrified and the world starts to face up to the climate emergency. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to think about investment in XOM, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.