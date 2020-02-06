Duke Realty: 2020 Should Be Another Good Year For This 2.4%-Yielding Stock

The REIT should be able to perform well in 2020 thanks to strong industry fundamentals and its robust development pipeline.

Investment Thesis

Duke Realty (DRE) reported Q4 2019 earnings with solid same property net operating income growth. The REIT should continue to benefit from strong e-commerce growth. This has resulted in favorable leasing spread. The company has a robust development and acquisition pipeline to improve and grow its portfolio. Duke Realty also pays a growing 2.4%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think Duke Realty is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Financial Highlights

Duke Realty delivered another strong quarter thanks to robust demand for industrial properties. Its SPNOI increased by 3.7% year over year. Its core funds from operations increased by 8.6% year over year to $0.38 per share in Q4 2019 from $0.35 per share in Q4 2018. The company also maintained a solid occupancy ratio of 98.2% (stabilized) at the end of Q4 2019.

Source: Q4 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong e-commerce sales should support its revenue growth

The rise of e-commerce and the trend towards fast delivery has created strong demand for warehouses and fulfillment centres where Duke Realty has a large exposure. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the U.S. have grown at an annual growth rate north of 14% in the past 3 years (2017 ~ 2019). While this growth rate is expected to gradually decelerate, this growth rate is still expected to be in the low double-digits through 2023 (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, total e-commerce sales is expected to reach $969.7 billion by 2023. In addition, e-commerce sales will represent about 16.2% of the total retail sales by 2023. This will be much higher than 2019’s 10.7%. This means that many businesses will need to setup a lot of distribution centers and warehouses around the world to meet the strong demand.

Source: E-Marketer

Favorable leasing spreads

Duke Realty has been taking advantage of the strong demand for industrial properties by growing its rent. As can be seen from the table below, the company delivered cash rent growth of 12% for its fiscal 2019. Looking forward, management expects strong growth in e-commerce to continue to act as a tailwind for it to increase its rent. Management pointed out in the conference call that Amazon’s 1-day delivery will act as a catalyst for other e-commerce retailers to reengineer their supply chain. This is because consumers now have high expectations to receive orders within 1 day. Therefore, distribution warehouses and industrial properties will continue to be in hot demand in the foreseeable future.

Source: Q4 2019 Supplemental

A robust acquisition and development pipeline

Duke Realty currently has about 8.86 million square feet of development projects under construction. This will increase its total portfolio by 5.7%. About 74% of its development projects are located in coastal Tier 1 markets and about 56% of its development properties are already pre-leased. The company has 9960 acres of development land available (another 440 acres through purchase option) for future developments to support over 21 million square feet of future logistics development.

Besides its rich development pipeline, Duke Realty has also been active in the past to grow and improve the quality of its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and dispositions of non-core assets. In the past quarter, Duke Realty completed $110 million of property dispositions and $68 million of acquisitions. Looking forward, the company projects its acquisitions to be in the range of $100 ~ $300 million acquisitions (mostly in higher growth Tier 1 coastal markets). The company also plans to dispose some non-core assets in the range of $300 ~ $500 million. Most of the dispositions are expected to be in slower growth Midwest submarkets. This should increase its exposure to Tier 1 coastal markets. In fact, Duke Realty expects its exposure to Tier 1 coastal market to increase to 70% in 2021 from 60% in 2019.

Valuation Analysis

Duke Realty expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.48 ~ $1.54 per share in 2020. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2020 AFFO ratio is 24x. This is still below many other industrial REITs that are trading closer or above 30x.

A growing 2.4%-yielding dividend

Duke Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.4%. The company has a good track record of dividend growth in the past few years. In fact, the company has consistently increased its dividend by over 5% every year since 2015. Duke Realty’s dividend is safe and sustainable as the company targets a payout ratio in the range of 65% ~ 75% of its adjusted funds from operations. We believe Due Realty will continue to deliver mid to high single digit AFFO growth in 2020. Therefore, we believe the company will raise its dividend by mid to high single digit in the upcoming year.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of an economic recession

A slowdown in the overall economy (e.g. global trade tensions) can adversely impact the demand for industrial properties. This may result in lower occupancy ratio and constrain Duke Realty’s ability to raise rental rates.

Elevated supply

Currently, total industrial properties under construction in the U.S. is about 310 million square feet (end of 2019). This represents about 2.1% of the total stock in the U.S. It appears that demand supply is mostly balanced. However, investors should keep in mind that industrial properties are not difficult to build as long as lands are available. Therefore, a lengthy period of short-supply can quickly trigger lots of new developments. This may eventually result in a oversupply and negatively impact Duke Realty’s ability to continue to raise rents.

Investor Takeaway

We like Duke Realty’s growth outlook and believe that the company will continue to benefit from the strong demand of e-commerce in the foreseeable future. We think the stock is suitable for investors that are willing to continue to hold on to its shares for the long-term.

