Canadian Utilities: This 4.3%-Yielding Utility Is A Good Income Choice In An Expensive Sector

Investment Thesis

Over the last year, utility companies have seen significant share price appreciation, with the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index up 34% over the last 12 months. These gains have pushed down the yields of most TSX listed utility firms. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) although rallying ~20% over the last 12 months, is still yielding below its 5-year historical average. This makes its current dividend yield of ~4.3% attractive on a relative basis. At the same time, Canadian Utilities has continued its strong record of dividend growth, outpacing many of its peers over the last decade. These two factors make Canadian Utilities an attractive name for investors seeking dividend income amid the frothy current valuations in the utility sector.

Company Profile

With a market capitalization of CAD ~$11B, Canadian Utilities is among the ten largest utility providers in the S&P TSX Capped Utilities Index. Canadian Utilities trades as "CU" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and as "CDUAF" on the pink sheets. Operating in Canada, Mexico and Australia, the company has ~5,000 employees worldwide. CU has CAD $22B in assets and a rate base of CAD $16B. The company is part of Atco Group Ltd, (OTC:ACLTF), family of companies; who owns 52.3% of Canadian Utilities.

Canadian Utilities has two main operating divisions: Atco Pipelines & Liquids transmission & distribution and Atco Electricity transmission and distribution. The company enjoys highly regulated earnings with 86% of 2018 adjusted earnings being regulated, with the balance being underpinned by long-term contracts. This represents a notable improvement in earnings quality, as recently as 2009, Canadian Utilities earned less than half of its revenue from regulated businesses. This model provides Canadian Utilities with stable and consistent earnings that have supported nearly half a century of uninterrupted dividend growth. The company's stable cash flows and strong balance sheet have resulted in both DBRS and S&P Global Ratings affirming their “A” and “A-“ credit ratings respectively for Canadian Utilities in 2019. For a closer look at Canadian Utilities operations please see "47 Reasons Why Canadian Utilities Belongs in Your Dividend Growth Portfolio".

Operational Performance & Strategy

Even with a 20% increase in share price, Canadian Utilities has lagged its peers over the last 12 months in stock price with peers like Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) trading up ~39% and ~71% respectively over the same period.

On October 31, 2019 Canadian Utilities reported adjusted earnings of CAD $106M for Q3 2019, which was CAD $26M (~19%) lower than the same period in 2018. This was mainly attributable to one-time gains that were booked in Q3 2018. YTD adjusted earnings were slightly ahead of the first 9 months of 2018 with strong performance coming from the company’s pipeline division. In 2018 Canadian Utilities set a new company record for adjusted earnings with CAD $607M, CAD $5M more than the company earned in 2017. This was third consecutive year in which the company achieved a new record; a feat the firm hopes to extend in 2019.

Notably in 2019, Canadian Utilities completed the sale of a 2,100-MW coal-fueled electricity generation portfolio in a series of transactions for CAD $821M in proceeds. This sale results in a gain of CAD $139M in after tax gains that are supplemental to adjusted earnings. This transaction reduced the company's carbon emission output by 80% and moved the firm's portfolio away from fossil fuel electrical generation.

The disposition of these assets positions Canadian Utilities to recycle capital into low emission investments that will increase the proportion of regulated earnings for the firm; further stabilizing revenue. As Canadian Utilities works towards finalizing the sale of its Alberta Power Line asset, the company is exploring options for expansion into new markets. Canadian Utilities sees its key strength as operating regulated utility assets. With this in mind, Canadian Utilities is evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities around the world. At the firm's 2019 Investor Day, Siegfried Kiefer, President and Chief Executive Officer, elaborated on the firm's intentions to recycle capital into an acquisition:

The most plausible scenario is that we find a nice sized utility that needs a premier operator like ourselves or a long-term contracted energy infrastructure asset that we think is a good fit to our portfolio and that will create further geographic diversification.

With the potential of a large acquisition on the horizon, the pace of dividend growth in the coming years may slow as the company seeks to ensure balance sheet strength and liquidity ahead of a potential transaction.

Dividend Yield

On January 10, 2020 Canadian Utilities declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.4354 for an annual payout of CAD$1.74. This payout represents a forward dividend yield of ~4.3% and a trailing dividend yield of 4.17%. This dividend yield compares favourably to Canadian Utilities 5-year average yield of 3.84%. With the strong share price performance that utility companies enjoyed in 2019, many utility companies are yielding below their historical averages. With a trailing yield of 4.17%, Canadian Utilities, is offering a dividend yield that is a 17% premium to its 60-month average. This makes CU an outlier among its peers which are yielding less than their historical averages following strong share price moves.

Dividend Growth

Canadian Utilities has the honour of holding the record for the longest track record of consecutive annual dividend increases of any publicly listed Canadian company. With uninterrupted dividend increases for the last 47 years, Canadian Utilities has demonstrated that its model of consistent regulated earnings has supported decades of rewarding shareholders.

Canadian Utilities stands out as a solid dividend play, not just for its record of dividend consistency, but for its rate of growth. When stacked up against its peers, on 1, 3, 5 & 10-year dividend growth rates, Canadian Utilities compares favourably. With a 10-year CAGR of 9.1%, CU's dividend growth over the last decade has surpassed Fortis Inc. (FTS), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN), Emera Incorporated (OTCPK:EMRAF), Brookfield Renewables Partners L.P. (BEP) and Hydro One Limited (OTC:HRNNF). While nearly all of these comparators have seen their recent 1 and 3-year growth rates slow compared to their 5 and 10-year rates, Canadian Utilities has slowed less than its peers.

While the company has posted strong and consistent dividend growth rates in recent years, this appears to be slowing. Canadian Utilities most recent dividend increase in January 2020 was only a 3% boost to the 2019 pay out which marks a departure from previous growth levels in the mid to high single digits. This conservative move from the firm is in keeping with the company's guidance that it anticipates rate base growth to be ~4% annually out to 2021. By limiting dividend growth, Canadian Utilities will ensure that it maintains stability on its dividend pay out ratio. At ~76% the company's pay out ratio is in line with its historical average. This level ensures that the dividend is well covered but does not give the firm as much room for future increases as rival Fortis, with a 67% pay out ratio and a commitment to grow its dividend 6% annually out to 2024.

At the firm's recent Investor Day in September 2019, Chief Financial Officer Dennis DeChamplain offered the following dividend guidance: "Looking at how those investments are performing now, we think mid-digit increases, single-digit increases, will be the case for the foreseeable future". DeChamplain goes on to state: "This high-quality cash flow and earnings from our regulated and highly contracted asset base provides the foundation for continued dividend growth."

Canadian Utilities plans to grow its rate base with ~CAD $1.2B in annual regulated capital investments out to 2021. These investments will support future cash flow growth and dividend growth. Investors can expect low- to mid-single-digit dividend growth going forward as the firm conserves cash for a strategic acquisition.

Valuation

After strong performance in 2019, there are few constituents in the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index that look cheap. Canadian Utilities itself is trading at a forward P/E of 19.38X, well ahead of its 5-year average P/E of 16.35X. Of the eight analysts who maintain one-year price targets for Canadian Utilities, the mean rating is CAD $40.69; only pennies ahead of where the stock is currently trading. From a capital appreciation perspective, Canadian Utilities looks fully valued at current levels.

For investors only interested in dividend income, Canadian Utilities remains attractive. The company's 4.3% dividend yield makes the company an outlier as this payout remains above the company's historical average and is attractive when compared to its peers.

Risk Analysis & ESG

With 84% of Canadian Utilities revenue being regulated and the remainder supported by long-term contracts, the company enjoys very stable recurring earnings. With its recently reaffirmed "A" and "A-" credit ratings from DBRS and S&P Global Ratings respectively, the company qualifies as "widow and orphan" investment grade. According to DBRS:

CU’s financial risk profile remained relatively stable, despite modestly weaker consolidated credit metrics in 2018, which largely reflected lower earnings and cash flows at CUI because of low going-in rates for the second-generation Performance Base Regulation (PBR). The Holdco’s consolidated metrics, however, improved in the first half of 2019 and are expected to continue to improve throughout the term of the PBR from 2018 to 2022.

In addition to its stable balance sheet and low risk business model, Canadian Utilities has also reduced the firm's overall long-term risk by essentially de-carbonizing its electrical generation portfolio. By divesting from its coal-fired electrical generation assets, Canadian Utilities has gotten ahead of ESG risk and made the company attractive to institutional investors who are under pressure to consider the carbon weightings of their portfolios.

Investor Takeaways

Investors likely won't see the same growth from Canadian Utilities as they could expect from AQN or other growth-by-acquisition utilities. However, for investors seeking stable income growth, Canadian Utilities offers an attractive dividend yield relative to its peers and to the company's historical average. At the same time, Canadian Utilities has a stellar dividend growth record, albeit one that is likely to slow as the firm focuses on maintaining its stable pay out ratio. With 47 years of consecutive dividend growth, this 4.3% yielding utility is a good income choice in an expensive sector.

