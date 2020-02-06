6-Year Decline In NAV, NII And EPS Means Stay Away From THL Credit

Accounting for dividends and decreases in equity, investors have seen less than 1-2% annual returns, and this highlights why TCRD is a Sell.

As a result of the above core declines as well as some poor recent loans, TCRD stock price has declined by 60% since 2013.

Investors have favored high-dividend BDC stocks like THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) recently as they look for returns. However, they need to be wary when investing in high yields stocks and pay attention to the fundamentals before investing. In the last six years, TCRD’s net asset value per share (NAVPS) has declined by 37% and its net investment income per share (NII) has declined by 50%. As a result of these trends, the stock price has followed suit, declining by 60% since 2013. This past quarter’s (Q3 2019) continuation of TCRD’s negative net assets gains (I label this as EPS in the article) highlights the underlying issues of poor loans that have led to credit issues and are the reason for poor performance in the last five years. A BDC like THL Credit that demonstrates decreasing NAVPS and NII, as well as market price, over any given period of time is something investors should trim from their asset grove.

Overview Company

THL Credit, Inc. began operations in 2019 and currently maintains a market cap of around $200 million. It is externally managed by THL Credit Advisors and has multiple subsidiaries. These subsidiaries serve as tax blockers that hold equity and serve as the administrative agents on certain investment transactions, including THL Corporate Finance, Inc. TCRD and its subsidiaries focus on companies with EBITDA of generally between $5 million and $25 million. Externally managed BDCs are important to pay attention to, as management doesn't have teeth in the company and may be using the BDC for management fees instead of looking out for investors' interests.

Underlying Assets Review

TCRD has 99% of its investments based in the U.S. with high concentrations in the Northeast and Southwest, with 87% of the portfolio invested in first-lien senior secured investments. From the beginning of the year to Q3 2019, its total investments decreased from $493 million to $403 million.

The decrease in its portfolio is mainly due to portfolio contraction. As of Q3 2019, TCRD had $143 million of investments in four portfolio companies, which represent $24.4 million, or 14.5%. This is a decrease from $167.7 million at the start of the year. The decrease was largely the result of a realization of Copperweld Bimetallics LLC. According to management, the realized gain from this transaction was offset by a corresponding change in unrealized depreciation. Going forward, management has said that all new investments will only account for 2.5% of the company's investment portfolio, as they didn’t like the large fluctuation that portfolio transactions caused.

Over the last few quarters, TCRD has also seen losses in four loan categories - “Investment funds and vehicles”, “Consumer products and services”, “Energy/utilities”, “Industrials and manufacturing” - which affected its Q3 2019 depreciation of assets.

These investment categories have all depreciated from cost by about $10-16 million each. As of September 30, 2019, the company had loans on non-accrual status with an amortized cost basis of $14.5 million and fair value of $7.9 million. The investment areas above had the following companies in the unfunded commitments or non-accrual status, according to their respective Q3 reports.

Loadmaster Derrick & Equipment, Inc. had two loans on non-accrual status and marked down from $8 million to $700 thousand.

Charming Charlie LLC has been liquidated for its assets over 2019. It was marked down on the Q3 balance sheet as $11 million from $24.6 million.

Barry's Bootcamp Holdings, LLC had a $3 million loan listed as unfunded and delayed.

OEM Group, LLC has seen an increase in its unfunded loan commitments to about $4 million.

Holland Intermediate Acquisition Corp., an energy company, has been stumbling for the last few years and had a $3 million loan listed as unfunded and revolving. Recent news seems to hint that TCRD is trying to refinance the loan and possibly get out. Industrials and manufacturing being discounted from cost in the summary table below perhaps may be cause for concern.

These companies and others combined for $28.3 million in unfunded commitments. This represents 7% of total investments, up from 6% as at the end of 2018. Though these companies seemed like numbers to highlight, there were a host of other smaller loans that led to decreases, as TCRD issues loans between $1 and $10 million.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (aka EPS) of negative $0.29 per common share for the nine months ended 2019, compared to positive $0.38 per common share for the nine months ended 2018, were primarily due to lower interest income as a result of portfolio contraction and the increase of the realized and unrealized losses in the portfolio and the related tax impact according to the company.

Overall, TCRD's performance is lackluster.

6-year NAV and Stock Price Decline

Since 2013, TCRD stock price has declined by 60% over six years, from $16.52 to the present $6.50. TCRD’s NAVPS also peaked in 2013 at $13.36 and a price/NAVPS of 1.24. The company has seen continued declines in NAVPS to its current $8.33. This represents a 37% decline over six years. Investors should be concerned about the decline in NAVPS when considering acquiring or holding a BDC, because it directly relates to shareholders' equity stake. In the long run, general accounting principles dictate that NAVPS will equal the stock trading price.

Since 2013, the price/NAVPS was at its height of 1.24. It has declined in tandem with TCRD’s market price to its current below price/NAVPS of 1.0. An investor can tell that the markets are bearish on this stock as a result of its price/NAVPS discount, and the tables support the market’s current sentiments by highlighting the NAVPS depreciation trend over time.

Some investors might argue that the difference in the percentage decline of 40% NAVPS and 60% in stock price might suggest an opportunity to get in due to the 20% difference between the two, however, when considering the net investment income investors will look elsewhere.

Declining Net Investment Income Trend

NII has decreased over the years as well. However, the percentage of net investment income to NAVPS has stayed steady and increased over the years from 11% to 12%.

This doesn’t mean as much in the case of TCRD because net increases in assets per share have decreased over the last 5 years, hinting that the company is maintaining NII at a level for expenses and dividends.

The chart highlights the decreasing NII over the years. The parabola function is put in, as one can’t help but notice the accelerating correlation, and it can further help investors more closely approximate for Q4, which is expected to be $0.94. The table is meant to draw the reader’s focus to the fact that even though NII and EPS have declined, the company has paid a steady dividend.

Investors are always looking for optimal returns on their money. Decreasing NII, coupled with decreasing EPS, should be frustrating, knowing that their investment is not sustaining itself.

Dividend and Equity Review

With a number of bad loans in the works, as well as the trends above of continued NII, EPS, NAVPS and market price decreases over the last 5-6 years, I don’t expect Q4 2019 to be any better. Even though TCRD paid a high dividend of $0.84 for 2019 for a 13% yield on its current share price of $6.50, the declines I am seeing and long-term trends highlight to me that this company is not worth investing in.

Ignoring its peak year of 2013, from 2014 to 2019 investors received $7.01 in dividends. However, their equity value decreased from $11.76 to $6.50 for a loss of $5.28. This means a net gain for investors of $1.73. Investors are up 15% over 5 years, with a 3% annual return over the last 5 years. Accounting for 1-2% inflation per year, investors start to understand why this doesn’t look like a very good investment considering that they could have put their money in CDs or treasury bonds with less risk.

Expenses/Fees

To top it all off, this stock has a relatively high net expense/net income ratio. In Q3 2019, TCRD reported total expenses of $20 million for the nine-month period on top of $42 million of total revenue. These numbers imply that 48% of revenues go toward expenses, even though the company has had poor performance in the last decade. This is up from 28% in 2016, 33% in 2017 and 33% in 2018. I would have expected management to cut costs instead of increase them over the years.

Peer Comparison and Technical Review

The stock has declined by -6.23% in share price over the last 52 weeks compared to S&P 500 of 20%. Even though the stock’s ROA is slightly above the industry average of 5% as demonstrated from the points above and highlighted by the ROE of -11%, it is not a good investment for investors. The operating margin is 80%, however profit margin at a dismal -55% further support the idea that this company needs to reevaluate its structure and management.

Risks

The company’s loans are usually rated around the triple B range, and so, are definitely prone to recession issues and defaults, which come with the BDC market. TCRD is subject to interest rate fluctuations and the financial strength of the companies it issues loans to and their solvency. The company has blamed diminishing returns over the year due to the decreasing rates. Currently, about 96% of the loans in the company are set with flexible rates, however, which would be positive for TCRD regardless of which way interest rates swing. However, this can significantly decrease its margins if interest rates head towards zero.

Conclusion

Investors can expect to see a continuation in the decline of NAVPS, NII and net asset decrease from operations. With the high net expense/net income ratio that has jumped from 2016, as well as external management, investors can tell that this company is not one that values its shareholders. The best-case scenario for shareholders is for TCRD to just sell all of its underlying assets, as they are worth more right now than the share price, and return this equity to shareholders. Unfortunately, this is unlikely, and as argued above, the current and long-term trends for this company mean that investors should stay away from this high dividend yield stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contain errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.