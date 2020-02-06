The Best 9 Fast-Growing Dividend Stocks You Can Buy In February

Annual rebalancing of one's portfolio is the optimal strategy for most people, in terms of managing risk.

AVGO, BMY, EXPE, GPN, CSL, PII, FAST, CAT, and MPC are the nine best double-digit dividend growth blue chips you can buy in February, to take advantage of this temporary market freakout.

This article walks you through my step-by-step process of screening blue chip dividend stocks by any fundamental metric, in this case focusing on fast dividend growth.

While the broader market remains 15% to 20% overvalued, plenty of dividend growth blue chips are trading at reasonable or downright attractive valuations.

The market is freaking out over the Wuhan viral outbreak, which doesn't likely represent a threat to any long-term investor, as long as they remain calm and disciplined.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

13 Great Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy For The Next Decade.

My "What I'm Buying Next" series, including two fast-growing blue chips I'm buying this week.

Every "Crisis" Is An Opportunity For Profit

The market is being roiled by fears of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

(Source: Johns Hopkins)

While the rapid spread of this coronavirus is frightening to many, it's important to remain calm, rational and avoid costly mistakes with your portfolio.

Why You Shouldn't Be Excessively Worried About Wuhan Coronavirus

(Source: MarketWatch)

Just twice during the last 12 major disease outbreaks did stocks finish down 12 months later. In 2014, that was due to slowing economic growth and in 1981 we were in a recession.

Basically, fundamentals, such as economic growth and specifically, corporate earnings growth, not viral outbreaks, are what drives stocks in the medium and long term.

For this week's "best dividend stocks to buy" article I wanted to focus on double-digit growers that you can take advantage of in this time of viral outbreak fears.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

While current yield is something that many of us strive for we can't forget that dividend GROWTH investing has both a yield and growth component.

A company growing at 5% (like a utility) may help you pay the bills. But a company growing at 15% and growing dividends in proportion to cash flow can deliver nearly three times the income over the next 10 years, and five times the income over the next 20 years.

Let's take UnitedHealth Group (UNH) as an example.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Had you bought UNH 20 years ago, your yield would have been a pitiful 0.1%. 20 years of 42% CAGR growth, however, resulted in a yield on cost of 62%. $10,000 invested in UNH in 2000 would have generated almost $29,000 in dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Now let's look at how Realty Income (O) did, with that same $10,000 investment. At the end of 1999 most REITs (and high-yield stocks) were in a bear market, due to the tech bubble euphoria for all things growth. As a result, you could have bought Realty at 11% yield back in early 2000.

Realty managed to grow dividends at 5% CAGR over the last 20 years, throwing off $34,000 in dividends. That's more than UNH, but notice the yield on cost is just 26% vs. UNH's 62%.

UNH is expected to grow 12.6% CAGR over time vs. Realty Income's 4.4%. Don't get me wrong, Realty is an 11/11 quality Super SWAN and the quintessential high-yield sleep well at night holding.

But my point is that over time double-digit growth will result in more safe income, and thus fast-growing dividend-paying companies are a good idea for most portfolios.

My retirement portfolio's long-term goal is

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth

9+/11 blue chip or better-weighted quality

4+ above-average or better dividend safety

My portfolio includes 37 companies ranging from 12% yielding MPLX (MPLX) (the safest ultra-high yielding stock on Wall Street) to Amazon (AMZN) (the only non-dividend paying stock I ever plan to own).

My portfolio yields 5.7% and is expected (using Morningstar growth forecasts) to deliver 7.5% CAGR long-term dividend growth.

I just highlighted seven of the best high-yield SWANs you can buy today.

7 Great High-Yield Blue Chips For Uncertain Times Like These

So now let's apply a methodical and disciplined screening method to the Dividend King master list of 380 blue chip quality (on average) companies to see what fast-growing income payers are the most attractive places for new money in February.

Step 1: Define Your Goals

When screening for quality companies it's important to know your goals.

The entire Master List of 380 companies (and counting) has the following stats:

average quality score: 9.1/11 blue chip vs. 9.7 average aristocrat.

average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe vs. average aristocrat 4.7.

average yield: 3.0% vs. 1.8% S&P 500, 2% average dividend growth ETF and 3% to 4% average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund.

average valuation: 5% overvalued vs. 15% to 20% overvaluation on S&P 500.

average dividend growth streak: 21.5 years - dividend achiever.

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.5% CAGR.

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 8.5% CAGR vs. 8.5% CAGR S&P 500 (though 6% is more likely, according to FactSet's John Butters).

average forward PE: 18.2 vs. 18.6 S&P 500.

average PEG ratio: 2.1 vs. 2.2 S&P 500.

average Joel Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 119% = 19th industry percentile (better than 81% of respective industry peers).

Owning the entire Master List in an equally weighted portfolio would be a reasonable decision, if you didn't mind owning almost 400 companies. But that's a tall order for most people, which is where screening for the best companies that fit your needs comes in.

I designed the Master List to be downloadable and screenable in a copy in google sheets.

This allows you to screen companies by any of the fundamentals you see above, as well as three more metrics coming in June.

return on capital trend over the last 5 years (stable, improving or deteriorating moat & quality by Joel Greenblatt's definition).

S&P credit rating.

long-term beta (volatility relative to S&P 500).

So for this screen let's focus on a step by step process involving

selecting only those companies with 10+% long-term analyst growth consensus. only dividend stocks (Master List has a handful of non-dividend stocks like Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)). only companies trading at fair value or better. only companies with above-average (4/5) or better dividend safety. 15 lowest PEG ratios "growth at a reasonable price." 9 highest returns on capital stocks (Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat metric).

Step 2: Screening For Fast-Growing Dividend Blue Chips Trading At Reasonable To Attractive Valuations

Keep in mind that long-term growth consensus is one of the new metrics I've added to the Master List this year. I'm updating the list each week and just 220 companies have growth rates available right now. By May I'll have updated all companies with all metrics, as well as the three new ones (total of 38 metrics each).

But of those 220 companies, 74 or 34% are expected to grow at double-digits over time.

Here are the fundamental stats of those 74 fast-growing companies.

average quality score: 9.4/11 blue chip.

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5.

average yield: 1.8%.

average valuation: 9% overvalued.

average dividend growth streak: 21.1 years - dividend achiever.

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 15.4% CAGR.

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 13.6% CAGR.

average forward PE: 20.4.

average PEG ratio: 1.49.

average Joel Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 189% = 16th industry percentile.

This group of companies would make a fine diversified and risk-managed portfolio (with proper asset allocation for your needs).

But again, 74 companies is more than most people want to own. So let's move onto step two and eliminate non-dividend stocks and any company trading above its 2020 fair value (based on consensus fundamentals), as well as those with just average dividend safety.

Mind you, by "average" I mean by the standards of US large-caps such as those companies in the S&P 500.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Based on modern recent recessions, excluding the financial crisis, average quality companies represent 2% or less dividend cut risk during economic downturns.

But here's what we get when we apply the safety screen and valuation screen to these rapidly growing dividend stocks.

21 companies are left and here are their fundamental stats

average quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip.

average dividend safety score: 4.7/5.

average yield: 2.4%.

average valuation: 17% undervalued.

average dividend growth streak: 20.5 years - dividend achiever.

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 16.8% CAGR.

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 12.9% CAGR.

average forward PE: 14.2 below Carnevale/Graham/Dodd rule of thumb 15.

average PEG ratio: 1.1 near Lynch's PEG 1 rule of thumb.

average Joel Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 102% = 15th industry percentile.

Now we've arrived at companies that could create a portfolio. But let's keep going targeting the 15 companies with the lowest PEG ratios. Here's how those 15 companies look

average quality score: 9.1/11 blue chip.

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe.

average yield: 2.7%.

average valuation: 22% undervalued.

average dividend growth streak: 16.6 years - dividend achiever.

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 21.4% CAGR.

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 14.0% CAGR.

average forward PE: 12.4.

average PEG ratio: 0.89.

average Joel Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 69% = 14th industry percentile.

This latest step has really cranked up the growth juice, with average analyst consensus growth estimates double what the S&P 500 is likely to achieve.

The valuation profile has improved immensely with a forward P/E of 12.4 and a PEG ratio of under one.

But let's apply one final screen, Joel Greenblatt's return on capital, which is one half of his "magic formula that beats the market." The other half of that formula is valuation, as measured by EV/EBITDA, the acquirer's multiple most commonly used by hedge funds and private equity.

(Source: imgflip)

Selecting for the top 9 of these fast-growing, undervalued dividend growth blue chips gets us the following results, the nine best dividend growth stocks to buy in February.

(Source: Master List)

Here are the nine best dividend growth stocks to buy this month, ranked by return on capital.

And this is what an equally weighted portfolio of these companies looks like

average quality score: 9.3/11 blue chip.

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe.

average yield: 2.5%.

average valuation: 21% undervalued (27% upside to fair value).

average dividend growth streak: 16.7 years - dividend achiever.

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 14.7% CAGR.

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 14.4% CAGR

average forward PE: 15.0 (Carnevale/Graham/Dodd rule of thumb).

average PEG ratio: 1.04.

average Joel Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 67% = 15th industry percentile.

Now a portfolio made up of just these nine blue chips would be heavily weighted towards industrials, at 33% sector exposure, if equally weighted.

That being said, these nine companies represent a good way to stack numerous proven alpha-factor strategies on top of each other.

7 Proven Ways To Compound Income & Wealth

(Source: Ploutos)

size (smaller than average $120 billion market cap of S&P 500).

equal weighting (if rebalancing).

low volatility (0.79 beta since 2012).

dividend growth.

quality.

value.

Combining six time tested alpha strategies should result in superior long-term returns. And since 2012, that's what these nine companies have delivered.

Total Returns Since 2012

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these nine fast-growing blue chips

What's especially impressive is that many of these companies, like EXPE, BMY, PII, and CAT are actually in bear markets right now. Yet over the last seven years, they still managed to crush the broader market, with 21% annualized total returns.

yield in 2012: 2.6%.

yield on cost today: 10.1%.

seven-year annualized dividend growth: 21.6% CAGR.

Such is the power of fast-growing dividend blue chips purchased at reasonable to attractive valuations.

What kind of total returns can be expected from these nine blue chips over the next five years?

2.5% yield.

14.4% long-term growth.

4.9% CAGR valuation boost from return to fair value.

21.8% CAGR long-term return potential.

total return potential with 20% historical margin of error: 17% to 27% CAGR.

These companies are expected to be capable of delivering the same market-smashing dividend growth and total returns in the future, which can't be said of the S&P 500.

(Source: Ploutos)

Rather than 13.6% CAGR total returns over the past decade, here is what leading asset managers expect.

My version of the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (which most of these asset managers are also using) estimates about 6% CAGR long-term returns for the broader market, the same as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

Or to put another way, a potent mix of quality, dividends, attractive valuation, and double-digit growth could allow these nine companies to nearly quadruple the market's returns in the coming five years.

Step 3: Don't Forget About Risk Management

Risk management is what successful long-term investing is all about.

These are the risk management guidelines I use with my retirement portfolio and all Dividend Kings portfolios.

The total return data I've presented so far is for an equally weighted portfolio with no rebalancing.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these nine fast-growing blue chips

All of these companies did well over the last seven years, even the ones currently in a bear market. But some so outperformed that here is how an equally weighted portfolio in 2012 would look over time.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these nine fast-growing blue chips

Broadcom went from 11% of the portfolio to 31%, which is a very high exposure to a volatile tech stock.

Rebalancing is necessary for most people, who don't have the luxury of decades to wait out bear markets and thus must hold sufficient bonds/cash equivalents to fund expenses during inevitable but unpredictable market downturns.

(Source: Morningstar)

Here is how a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio would have looked over time. Bull markets result in major exposure to equities, which can result in terrifying declines during recessions and bear markets.

60/40 Rebalancing Strategy Comparison 1994 to 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past 26 years, annual rebalancing was the optimal strategy for most investors using a 60/40 balanced portfolio.

Annualized total returns were the same but total returns/volatility (Sharpe ratio) was far superior. Keep in mind that these returns don't include taxes. If you rebalance more than once per year short-term capital gains taxes will be at your top marginal tax bracket, potentially 37%.

But those rebalancing stats are for a 60/40 stock/bond index fund portfolio. What about these companies?

Rebalancing Strategy 7-Year CAGR Total Returns Standard Deviation Peak Decline Sortino Ratio (Reward/Risk) No Rebalancing 21.2% 15.5% 13.3% 2.20 Annual Rebalancing 20.8% 15.6% 15.3% 2.16 Semi-Annual Rebalancing 20.6% 15.6% 15.0% 2.13 Quarterly Rebalancing 20.6% 15.6% 15.1% 2.13 Monthly Rebalancing 20.8% 15.6% 14.8% 2.14 Rebalance When Stock Becomes 16+% of Portfolio 20.6% 15.6% 15.3% 2.13

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these nine fast-growing blue chips

Buy and hold investing with no rebalancing worked the best in terms of the lowest volatility, highest returns, and best reward/risk ratio.

But that was over seven red hot years in which we didn't experience a recession or bear market. Good portfolio management requires making reasonable and prudent risk management decisions without knowing what the future will bring.

With the vast majority of portfolios, annual rebalancing on a set schedule is the most tax-efficient and easiest means of controlling risk.

At some point a recession will happen, and so will a bear market.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Even the run-of-the-mill 5% to 9.9% pullback, which on average occurs every six months, might cost you some sleep and put you at risk of panic selling.

While pullbacks/corrections are short and mild in hindsight, they sure feel horrible to most people as they are happening.

Volatility is indeed nothing to fear as long as you have a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio that can keep you calm, rational and avoid making costly mistakes.

(Source: imgflip)

Unfortunately, most investors lack the ability to remain disciplined and "greedy when others are fearful" during periods of high uncertainty and market volatility.

(Source: Dalbar)

Whether you look at stock or bond investors over any time period of the last 30 years, the results of market timing by average investors are shockingly bad.

A lack of discipline and sticking to a sound, diversified and risk-managed portfolio suitable for their needs have caused investors to underperform every single asset class and even inflation over the last 20 years.

Over the last 30 years here is the result of market-timing investors jumping in and out of a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

buy and hold 60/40: 6.0% CAGR long-term inflation-adjusted total returns = 474%.

60/40: 6.0% CAGR long-term inflation-adjusted total returns = market timing a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio: -2.6% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns = 55% loss of wealth.

This is why I spend so much time talking about risk-management which is the cornerstone of all sleep-well-at-night portfolios.

When you have a reasonable and prudent long-term strategy, that encompasses your particular needs/goals/time horizon/risk profile, then achieving your financial goals becomes just a matter of time.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Which is why most of my job involves not just pointing out attractive long-term income investing opportunities to readers, but preparing them for the inevitable but entirely normal and healthy periodic market decline.

Such declines are the very reason that stocks are the best-performing assets and dividend growth stocks an especially potent way of achieving your financial goals.

Bottom Line: Wuhan Outbreak Fears Are Just Another Opportunity To Buy "above-average quality companies at below-average prices."

Last week my portfolio grew substantially in size as Wuhan outbreak fears triggered a mini-market panic that was especially brutal on some of my highest conviction companies.

Limit after limit filled, resulting in my buying five companies a total of eight times.

Was I bothered by the paper losses that were piling up at a rapid clip? Absolutely not.

(Source: quote fancy)

I'm not a market timer or a speculator, I'm a long-term investor and a businessperson.

I don't care a lick about short-term results, I only think in terms of

safe dividends.

that grow over time.

paid by above-average or wonderful quality companies.

run by competent and trustworthy management.

bought at reasonable to attractive valuations generating high risk premiums (cash flow yield - 10-year US treasury yield) that compensates me for each company's risk profile.

Today AVGO, BMY, EXPE, GPN, CSL, PII, FAST, CAT, and MPC represent the nine best fast-growing blue chip dividend stocks you can buy for February.

Does that mean they will go up this month? Absolutely not. It does mean that all nine are quality companies that are likely to grow cash flow and dividends at double-digits over time.

They are also trading at attractive valuations likely to make long-term income investors very pleased if purchased and held in a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List reference/screening tool. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, BMY, PII, CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns AVGO, BMY, PII, CAT, and MPC in our portfolios.