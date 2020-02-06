The Boom-Bust Cycle Is Not Dead, And Gold Above $2,000 Will Prove It

Investors should increase gold positions and watch IMF dollar figures held in reserve internationally to track whether Jensen is right and the dollar is indeed losing its reserve currency status.

The confusion at the top of the world's biggest hedge fund suggests a dash out of equities by hedge funds is likely once the credit cycle does finally turn.

Bob Prince, his co-CIO, believes the opposite, namely that high inflation will never be a problem again, and the boom-bust cycle as we know it is dead.

The two co-chief investment officers of the biggest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, can't seem to agree with each other about whether the boom-bust cycle as we know it still exists. Even so, both seem to agree - if in an oblique and convoluted way - that gold is headed much higher. Here we'll comb through why and try to sort out the confusion, and how to position in light of this.

The basic upshot is that gold could soon catch a major bid from the hedge fund community with Bridgewater taking the lead, while at the same time, once the current boom does turn to bust, gold should continue even higher while equities fall sharply as reflected in the current confusion at the executive peak of the world's largest hedge fund.

The Right Hand Doesn't Know What the Left Hand is Saying

Two weeks ago, the two co-chief investment officers of the $160 billion-strong fund came out with diametrically opposing statements about what I believe is the most consequential economic issue of our time. Call it the trade cycle, the business cycle, or the boom-bust cycle, it all describes the same thing. I prefer to call it the credit cycle, because in my view the cycle is caused by the injection of bank credit into circulation and then its subsequent withdrawal. Since credit is simply the flip side of debt, it could also just as accurately be called the debt cycle.

On January 15, in an interview with the Financial Times, CIO Greg Jensen said that gold could surge to a record high above $2,000 an ounce as central banks embrace higher inflation. He went on to say that the Federal Reserve would let inflation run hot for a while and “there will no longer be an attempt by any of the developed world’s major central banks to normalise interest rates. That’s a big deal.”

Jensen also stated in that interview with FT that the boom-bust cycle is still in play. He just believes it is on hiatus because the Fed will maintain ultra loose monetary policy. We will return to this second point later in this article.

Indeed Jensen is right about gold and inflation. Fed Chair Jay Powell openly stated this back in December when he said that, “In order to move rates up, I would want to see inflation that’s persistent and that’s significant.” This sort of policy stance, coupled with annual trillion-dollar plus budget deficits, could threaten the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, said Jensen.

I believe he is absolutely correct about this, too, which is why I am long gold for the long term. Though of course I can't give exact timing, once it becomes obvious that the dollar is losing reserve currency status, the fall in the dollar index (UDN) could become extreme as it would mean the world is searching for a new reserve asset. A dollar bear position could then become very profitable. How can we know when this is actually happening?

Reserve Currency Status, the Dollar Index, and the Boom-Bust Cycle

The term “world’s reserve currency” means by definition that foreign financial institutions, be they central banks or funds or whatever, hold primarily dollars as reserves. According to the most recent figures published by the International Monetary Fund, the dollar share of total foreign exchange stood at $6.75 trillion of a total $11.67 trillion as of Q3 2019. If Jensen is correct and the dollar loses reserve currency status (and I think he is), that means that a sizable portion of $6.62 trillion held in foreign reserves would be returned to the shores of the United States, weakening both the dollar’s exchange rate against foreign currencies and its purchasing power at home.

Below are the numbers and charts that clearly show this. Crunching the IMF data from its website since data became available, below we have the US dollar share of total foreign reserves by percentage since 1995 up to the most recent quarter. This chart essentially shows the relative strength of the dollar’s reserve currency status. I have set the minimum at 57% rather than 0% in order to accentuate the moves and match them up visually with the second chart, the US Dollar Index over the same time frame.

Here we see that the dollar’s total share of global foreign exchange has been declining steadily since 2001 when it hit a peak of 71.51%. Below is the US Dollar Index (UUP) over the same time period.

As we can see here, there is a clear and obvious correlation between the dollar’s relative reserve currency strength and the dollar index. The smaller the dollar’s total share of global currency holdings, the lower the dollar index tends to go.

There is no hard number at which we can definitively say the dollar is no longer the world’s reserve currency, and there won’t be an official announcement if and when it happens. But, at a certain point, perhaps once the the 1995 low of 59% is broken, in the context of ever-increasing deficits and even perhaps a Bernie Sanders administration, we could see a dash out of the dollar unlike anything ever seen in the past. If that 59% figure gets broken, we could then see a sprint out of the dollar and, in my opinion, into gold and other monetary metals, with bitcoin possibly benefiting as well.

But then it gets worse. With lower demand for the US dollar abroad, the Fed would have to print even more in order to plug the growing federal budget deficit, exacerbating the decline. Keep an eye on the IMF figures for a break in the 1995 low. If we hit that, it could mean that the international monetary system is about to fundamentally shift.

The Contradiction

Just one week after Jensen made his speculation about gold rising, inflation running hot, and the dollar losing its reserve currency status, his co-CIO Bob Prince made this incredible statement in an interview with Bloomberg at Davos on January 22 (emphasis mine):

The tightening of central banks all around the world “wasn’t intended to cause the downturn, wasn’t intended to cause what it did. “But I think lessons were learned from that and I think it was really a marker that we’ve probably seen the end of the boom-bust cycle.”

Prince is not the first person to make this claim about the end of recessions as we know them. One of Prince’s two Bloomberg interlocutors was simply incredulous at the statement, as was I, and immediately submitted the example of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who declared the end of the boom-bust cycle on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis. Long before Brown there was John Maynard Keynes, who can be said to have institutionalized the credit cycle in his General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money where he wrote:

“The right remedy for the trade cycle is not to be found in abolishing booms and thus keeping us permanently in a quasi-slump, but in abolishing slumps and thus keeping us permanently in a quasi-boom.”

Still before him there was Irving Fisher, one of the founders of econometrics, who was infamously quoted by the New York Times on October 16, 1929, saying that stocks had reached a “permanently high plateau”.

In any case, Prince was correct when he said that central bank tightening is never meant to cause a downturn. Obviously this is the last thing that central banks ever want to do. Tightening is meant, rather, to keep a lid on price inflation spiraling out of control and to keep the dollar stable. The late former Fed Chair Paul Volcker did not raise interest rates to 20% in 1981 in order to cause a downturn. He did it to get inflation under control.

Similarly, the Fed did not raise interest rates from 2004 to 2006 in order to cause the 2008 financial crisis. It raised interest rates in order to preemptively control inflation, which had climbed into the 4% range in 2005/2006 at the peak of the housing bubble.

Moving back to co-CIO Jensen for a second, he basically said as much, namely that the Fed dealing with inflation brings on the bust. In his interview with FT, he says as follows (emphasis mine):

Mr Jensen said even if inflation were to reach the central bank’s 2 per cent target, “the Fed won’t be pre-emptive”. That stance, he added, “takes off the table, in the short term, the normal reason cycles end . . . For most of the post-World War II recessions, the Fed dealing with inflation has ended the cycle.”

Here, Jensen is making a critical mistake by saying that specifically preemptive tackling of inflation is what causes the credit cycle move from boom to bust. This is not true at all. Whether monetary tightening happens to be preemptive or not is entirely irrelevant. The tightening cycle of 1977-1981, the most extreme in US history, was certainly not preemptive.

Data by YCharts

During that cycle, the Fed was chasing inflation almost the entire time because it was already way out of hand. The fact that it wasn't preemptive was one of the main reasons that price inflation climbed to the double-digits in that era.

True, a preemptive move by the Fed would cause a bust. But worse, if the Fed does not act preemptively, then it risks having to chase price inflation later, which would make the turn to bust even more extreme.

As for Prince, by claiming that we have seen the end of the boom-bust cycle as we know it, he is essentially saying that the Federal Reserve will never have to chase price inflation again. He is saying in so many words that we have finally found the financial equivalent of the Fountain of Youth, that central banks can continue expanding the money supply forever and nothing bad will happen to the dollar or to consumer prices. This is eerily reminiscent of how President of the Reichsbank of the Weimar Republic categorically denied that his bank had inflated the currency or had anything to do with the German hyperinflation of 1923.

If the CIO of the world's biggest hedge fund could be so wrong, then when the turn does come, equities indexes, particularly the Nasdaq, could get seriously hammered. If he says the cycle is over, he is pouring more fuel to the fire.

Central Banks Can Tighten, But Not Without Bringing On the Bust

Prince makes yet another mistake. He also says during the interview, available in video at the Bloomberg link, that central banks are in a corner because they cannot tighten and they cannot ease. This is also clearly untrue, and contradicts what former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke himself said back in 2010 in an interview on CBS 60 Minutes:

We could raise interest rates in 15 minutes if we have to, so, there really is no problem with raising rates, tightening monetary policy, slowing the economy, reducing inflation, at the appropriate time.”

Central banks can do whatever they want, whenever they want. It's simply a policy decision. If inflation rises, they can tighten, just not without bringing on a major bust.

Conclusion - Buy Gold and Watch For The Turn

The two CIOs of the biggest hedge fund in the world contradicted each other on the boom-bust cycle, but they implicitly agree about gold. Jensen explicitly said gold could top $2,000 this year, and by saying that the boom-bust cycle is over as we know it, Prince was saying that monetary policy will remain forever loose, and by extension, gold is going higher. What neither of them seem to realize, however, is that the cycle must turn to bust at some point, when inflation finally becomes obvious, whenever that happens. When it does, the confusion at the top Bridgewater implies that traditional equities will get hammered.

As for Prince, he is simply echoing what his predecessors Keynes, Fisher, Brown, and many others have said in the past, two of them precisely at the top of two major credit cycles. Whether Prince’s assertion marks the top or not, only time will tell.

For now, I will continue to accumulate gold positions as I have been doing for years. If and when I see credit flows start to get pinched, I may add some Nasdaq and dollar index shorts. The next bust will require much more easing than was required to extricate the world from the 2008 crisis. This time, the dollar will much more likely go down, rather than up as it did 12 years ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.