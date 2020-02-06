Fear Creates An Opportunity In Chinese Lending

As 360 Finance is both cheap and successful, recent hedge fund interest could mean that a buyout is in the near future.

360 Finance and LexinFintech have an opportunity to take over a niche with a significant barrier to entry.

As regulations constrict the P2P lending industry, 360 Finance and LexinFintech are perfectly positioned to profit from borrowers searching for other sources of capital.

There is a lot of fear concentrated in the Chinese financial sector at the moment as tightening regulations, rampant fraud, and a trade war threaten the balance. I always consider market fear to be an opportunity in the making.

360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) has taken on a deeply discounted valuation alongside peer-to-peer (P2P) lending firms despite operating adjacent to the industry. The company’s CFO explains its position well:

I need to emphasize that we don’t offer peer-to-peer lending... Almost all of the money we are lending to users is from financial institutions. We collaborate with over 100 banks in China, such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and other state-owned banks and commercial banks. We help these banks filter out potential borrowers. Then these banks lend money to our users, and we share the profits on those loans with banks. Also, banks pay to use our risk control and anti-fraud system, which is another source of profits for us.

In order to understand why this is important, we must understand what is happening in the P2P industry in China.

The Precarious Card Castle of China P2P Lending

Peer-to-peer lending platforms (by which individuals can lend money directly to another party) have been a breeding ground for fraud and organized crime. The collapse of Tuandi.com even sparked mass protests as 2.2 billion USD evaporated.

Despite its problems, P2P has been a major solution for the lack of capital in the rapidly expanding Chinese economy. According to a bank official interviewed by The Japan Times:

Top regulators don’t necessarily see the bigger picture. (Mass protests, such as one in Beijing last year, are) likely to lead to the cutting-off of the whole industry.

But in the past few years, China has focused on reining in the industry with little regard for its well-being (or survival, for that matter). Regulation has been handed down to understaffed regional governments without the resources to process such a large industry and creating an incredibly complicated landscape of bureaucracy. Some provinces went as far as to ban P2P lending entirely. As a result, the total outstanding loans have been reduced to 490 billion yuan in December 2019 from its peak of 1.3 trillion in 2018, while the number of lenders has slid to 708 firms from 6000.

So, capital is drying up at an incredibly fast rate as an entire industry suffocates under regulation, and 360 Finance is offering a product that accomplishes the exact same thing utilizing banks instead of individuals (apply for an unsecured line of credit from your mobile device and have access to funds within 5 minutes). At the same time, the utilization of Artificial Intelligence has targeted fraud prevention, offering an all-in-one solution to a colossal issue.

The company's CFO iterated in the Q3 call:

... we see any tightening regulation as an opportunity for us to grab the market shares. And we do have the resilience to meet all the regulations, whether new or old regulations.

An Industry Comparative

We’ve established that there is an opportunity for lenders in China operating without the use of P2P. There are three main options for investors in this space:

360 Finance (QFIN) LexinFintech (LX) Qudian (QD) TTM Revenue 1.17 billion 1.16 billion 1.22 billion Employees 786 2,365 1154 Profit margin 37% 27% 44.7% Rev Growth YoY 133% 273% 18%

Data from Seeking Alpha

Source: YCharts

Qudian Inc. has differentiated itself by lending to high-risk borrowers, taking on large loan delinquency rates for a higher interest rate. As Terracotta Investments points out in its article, it is thought that high-risk borrowers were going to the P2P industry in order to pay off loans elsewhere (presumably with Qudian). As the P2P lending dried up, delinquency has risen with the lack of capital. Growth has taken a back seat, as the delinquency issue needs full attention. I don’t believe that this is a good choice for investors.

On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings and 360 Finance have chosen to pursue low-risk borrowers. This takes more of a focus on Artificial Intelligence, as the screening process for borrowers is intensive. There is no way to compete in this space without cutting-edge patents and technology to separate and identify low-risk borrowers. For that reason, I believe LexinFintech and 360 Finance have an incredible opportunity to take over this low-risk niche in the market.

Chart is my own, Data source: Seeking Alpha

These two stocks have taken on radically different valuations because of a few different reasons:

1. QFIN faced selling pressure as long-term investors took advantage of liquidity

As tends to happen with IPOs, they face headwinds in the beginning from their initial investors taking advantage of liquidity. QFIN's CFO explains:

... I would like to mention a little bit about our upsized public offering of more than 11 million ADS in late June. All the ADS sold were secondary shares from several of our early stage financial investors.

Around the time of this second public offering, the share price was cut in half. Previous highs of $20 per share would have valued QFIN similarly to their competitor LX.

2. LexinFintech has had far more growth over the last year

I would emphasize that growth is not as important as sustainable high-quality and low-risk borrowers in the Chinese lending industry. With the current uncertain future of China's financial tech sector, managing risk should go hand in hand with growth. QFIN's CFO put it this way in the Q3 call:

Recently, we have observed regulatory tightening and market volatilities. We have been always considering regulatory compliance as a top priority in our business operations, and actively build out a number of measures to cope with the evolving regulatory environment...



In response to short-term market uncertainties, we expect to adopt a relatively conservative measure of customer acquisition going forward in the near term. However, we remain very confident in meeting our full year guidance and maintain sustainable growth in the long run.

In essence, we have two fundamentally different strategies from two very similarly positioned companies. As QFIN pumps the brakes on growth in order to focus on efficient operations and meeting future regulation requirements, LX is ramping growth as fast as possible with very little consideration towards acquiring licences and moderating risk. There wasn't much talk of market and regulatory risks in LX's Q3 call.

In the above comparative table, I highlighted the number of employees that each company has. With QFIN's focus on efficiency, it has saved over 70% in labour costs through the use of AI technology in collections work, telemarketing, and customer services. The company operates with a fraction of the employees, leading to a high 37% profit margin when compared to LX.

QFIN has 126 million registered users as per its latest report, compared to 60 million at LX. Of that 126 million, only around 23 million were actually served, according to the Q2 report. This seems to indicate that there is potential for massive growth without any customer acquisition costs by simply diversifying its products and services to appeal to everyone.

The fact of the matter is that both companies are operating extremely well, and both are extremely undervalued when you consider their performance.

Regulatory Risks

According to Forbes, there are two major issues that Chinese regulators are looking to combat in the financial markets:

High levels of debt among firms and industries. The complicated interconnections of wealth management products and debt.

It goes without saying, then, that any company operating under the umbrella of lending in China is under a certain amount of regulatory risk. Unlike the U.S. system, the Chinese government can make regulatory changes, shut down businesses (and industries), and even manipulate currency without any warning or bureaucratic process. If China felt it was beneficial to remove platforms that aid in debt allocation, QFIN and LX would be practically worthless.

There are a few reasons why QFIN and LX are somewhat safe from these risks.

Data from 2017 show that the majority of over-leveraged entities are actually state-owned enterprises. They represent 60% of all corporate debt in China. This is not the target market of QFIN or LX, which mainly service small businesses and individuals. We might still see a small effort to curb debt for this target market, but it shouldn't be the main target.

QFIN has also been very active in aiding government officials. The company's CEO had this to say on the Q3 call:

Backed by a largest Internet security company in China, we are honored to joining efforts with regulators and their leading companies to establish an anti-scam alert system. In addition, we cooperated with National Internet Finance Association of China to invite regulatory departments, announced leaders, and the leading tier companies to advocate for anti-scam and protecting customers' property.

It's comforting to know that the company is cultivating relationships with regulatory authorities and aiding in fraud prevention.

Hedge Fund Activity In QFIN and the Chance of a Buyout

Smart money sees the opportunity here, with most institutional investors adding to their positions in 2019.

(Source: CNN)

Private equity firm FountainVest bought a 7.5% stake this November 2019 along with a seat on the board of directors, showing an interest in an active position. This is a fund that’s no stranger to private buyouts, with Amer Sports (March 2019) adding to a long history of acquisitions.

Wall Street’s outlook towards Chinese financial tech doesn’t serve the industry well, that much is clear. Therefore, it makes sense that major banks which utilize companies such as QFIN to fill the hole left by the P2P industry would see incredible value by taking them private. Of the companies within the industry, QFIN is positioned as both cheap and successful. I would be shocked if it's still listed 2 years from now.

Bottom Line

There is an opportunity to take advantage of low valuations caused by fear in the Chinese financial sector. Although regulatory risks could devastate the industry without warning, it doesn't make much sense for regulators to touch the specific niche in which 360 Finance and LexinFintech operate. Furthermore, both companies are positioned to scoop up borrowers who have lost funding from the P2P lending industry.

Of the two choices, I prefer 360 Finance for its incredibly cheap valuation. At almost half the price of LexinFintech, it is unreasonably undervalued. Not surprisingly, there has been a lot of hedge fund interest lately, and it seems likely that 360 Finance could be taken private.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.