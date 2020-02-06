Natuzzi S.P.A.: The Go-Private Option

It’s extremely irrational of it to not do it, considering the multiple options to monetize the company’s business after privatization.

I am a Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) shareholder and firmly believe in the long-term potential of the management’s strategy. Yet, I have been hammered recently, as my position registered significant loss last year.

In fact, 2019 has been an annus horribilis for Natuzzi. Despite evident progress in the company’s general management (cost side), an excellent start of the Chinese JV’s operations and promising projects for the future, sales kept on shrinking in the first nine months of last year (-6% adjusted YoY). And the bottom line is still in deep red, although a big part of the red is caused by depreciations, while EBITDA and free cash flow numbers are indeed encouraging.

A significant part of the improvement shown above is due to the optical illusion created by the new IFRS 16 accounting standard (which requires to treat leases as financial expenses rather than operating costs). In any case, the trend is clearly positive.

In order to cope with the US-China trade conflict (which greatly affected the 2019 results), the company is implementing a reorganization of its production, which will probably pay off in the medium term (also considering that the trade conflict is easing off now). Nevertheless, Mr. Market doesn’t believe in the company’s turnaround and, remarkably, punished the stock last year (-70% YoY!)

Currently, NTZ is valued at about $20M, which is less than 0.18 times the equity value at the time I am writing this and, roughly, one fourth of what Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF) (OTCPK:KUKAY) paid the company last year, just to acquire half of Natuzzi’s distribution rights in China. This is frankly getting absurd, isn’t it?

I addressed this point in my latest conversation with Mr. P. Natuzzi senior, arguing that, in my opinion, the company is being rewarded little to nothing by the stock market and that it does not make much sense to keep on staying public. At the same time, I offered my help in researching a suitable partner, which could acquire all the ADRs traded and not owned by the family (around 4 million pieces).

Mr. Natuzzi’s answer wasn’t very surprising. He pointed out that the company is too cheap right now and that he absolutely does not want to penalize nor aggravate shareholders. In fact, it’s worth mentioning that Natuzzi’s shares were traded at more than $100 two decades ago, about 60 times the present value. Some of its earlier investors are probably people connected with the company (i.e., former employees) or with the surrounding area where Natuzzi has always been headquartered, in south Italy. From what I gathered, this is the main reason why Natuzzi’s family will not buy back the remaining 40% of the company and make it private. In fact, it should have abundant funds available for such a purchase, as it sold a significant part of its shares during the IPO, or soon after. At that time, it was, so to speak, at the right side of the trade. In the first years after IPO, a favorable market valuation allowed it to collect more than $200M, dividends included*, to which we should add, according to my estimations, many years of interests, if it conservatively invested the proceeds in government bonds, as I believe it did.

I absolutely respect Mr. Natuzzi’s point of view, which speaks for the man’s great integrity (which cannot be questioned, when you know him personally), but I beg to differ and I would like to offer my own view, in hopes that he changes his opinion in the future.

*Natuzzi S.p.A. paid significant dividends in the years after its IPO (see the picture below):

Why Natuzzi’s family should make its company private

First and foremost, being listed comes with a cost. A company must spend a considerable amount of resources to remain compliant with the standard requirements that the stock exchange and various regulators demand. For example, a year ago, Natuzzi had to face a de-listing issue, as the stock price went under the $1 threshold. On that occasion, I personally remember how exceptionally busy the staff was with organizing the reverse stock split in order to avoid the de-listing procedure.

Even publishing all the financial documents demanded of a public company requires time that could be used more profitably. Not to mention the costs connected with possible litigations with investors that could theoretically arise at any given moment. It’s true that these efforts generally help the listed company be more financially disciplined and better focused on its main issues, but overall, the reward is not worth the risk.

In my opinion, trying not to go against shareholders’ interests is not a valid argument: stocks are risky assets and investors should always be aware of the risks associated with this kind of investments. If they buy something without due diligence, expertise and edge, they can’t blame anyone but themselves for the loss they will eventually suffer. Moreover, the acquisition price I discussed with Mr. Natuzzi ($4-5 per share) is more than 100% higher than the current market price: present shareholders would not in the least believe they have made a bad investment! On the other hand, old shareholders have already suffered some losses because of the market. Those who bought stocks 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago, for example, lost more than 90% of their initial investment. Let’s face it: they will never recover those losses. Surely, NTZ could bounce back and easily triple its present value, but a 1000% increase is something no one can predict right now.

And that’s not all. The roughly $20M necessary to make the company private is a sum that only Natuzzi’s family could front.

There are, in fact, many ways to monetize the company’s business. For example:

IPOing the Chinese Joint Venture that, as a standalone company, could be worth more than $100M; Ceding an additional participation quote of the Joint Venture to Natuzzi’s Chinese partner; Finding another partner (or the same Chinese partner) to start another joint venture in a different area (the UK? Russia/Kazakhstan/Azerbaijan?); Going public with Natuzzi S.p.A. on the Italian stock exchange when the turnaround is more or less completed.

Bottom Line

I have a significant exposure to NTZ and I must admit that, if someone bought all the ADRs at $4-5 per share I would realize a nice capital gain (high double-digits).

However, I think that NTZ’s intrinsic value is much bigger and, due to the very low liquidity of the shares, an increase to $10-15 per share could be easily achieved if the company showed that its strategy works. Nevertheless, I appreciate logic over my own interests and I firmly believe it to be irrational of Natuzzi’s family to not buy out its company, considering the absurdly low value Mr. Market is currently assigning to the firm’s ADRs.

I hope my voice is heard one day. In any case, just to set the record straight, I am a long-term NTZ investor and you should be too! The long-term potential of Natuzzi’s business, in fact, is terrific and its brand value could reach easily the $200M threshold (ten times the current cap of the Italian company).

