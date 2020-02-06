Inefficient Noise

Distinguishing signal from noise is always a difficult task, but what do you do when the noise is more powerful than the signal in driving asset prices?

So much to parse, so little time. Markets have been a veritable rollercoaster of late.

To say the last two weeks have been "eventful" would be an early candidate for understatement of the year, but I think I captured a crucial point on Wednesday morning, when I reminded folks that measuring the success (or failure) of virus containment efforts by reference to bond yields, dollar-yen and US equity futures, is entirely absurd.

Over time, those who do this for a living learn to define the world in terms that are wholly unintelligible to everyday people.

"What's the latest on the coronavirus epidemic?"

"Well, the 10-year is back to 1.65%, does that answer your question?"

"No."

But, to anyone steeped in the never-ending, constantly evolving, market zeitgeist, the answer would be "Yes." That is: Yes, 10-year US yields up 14bps from local lows does indeed say a lot about the epidemic, if you assume that markets are, in fact, efficient.

The problem, though, is that markets cannot possibly be "efficient" in a scenario like this one, or at least not if "efficient" means prices accurately reflect the fundamental ramifications of the incoming information.

For one thing, nobody trading on coronavirus headlines is a virologist. Carbon-based lifeforms are trading these headlines on some combination of emotion, pretensions to scientific expertise they don't really possess, and a deeply-ingrained Pavlovian instinct to buy dips in an environment where central banks have committed to keeping the liquidity spigots open. (The PBoC injected a net 550 billion yuan over Monday and Tuesday, for example.)

Algos, on the other hand, are trading on some combination of momentum signals, programmatic hedging and VaR. They're not parsing headlines for nuance. They're machines. They don't understand nuance.

What you end up with are pendulum swings, as everyone chases down the same rabbit holes, often mistaking the results of the scramble for confirmatory evidence. Eventually, it becomes self-fulfilling, especially given modern market structure and the interplay between volatility, flows and liquidity.

That's not to say it's all "noise" and no "signal." In fact, there have been several fundamental catalysts on the US economic front this week, including and especially the first expansion-territory ISM manufacturing print since July. Note the "catch up" in the green line:

(Heisenberg)

That helped ease leftover fears from last Friday's disastrous Chicago PMI, but more importantly, it allayed lingering anxiety tied to ISM's stubborn refusal to climb out of contraction despite the inflection in various other measures of US economic well-being.

On Wednesday, ADP printed an astounding beat (291k was the best number since May of 2015) and ISM services came in better-than-expected too.

At the same time, Pete Buttigieg's strong showing in Iowa buoyed risk assets. The mayor is seen as preferable (from a market perspective) compared to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for obvious reasons. The technical debacle in Iowa also bolstered sentiment. Monday night's logistical mayhem was seen by some as helping President Trump's re-election odds. As long as there's still a chance that Sanders or Warren gets the nomination, anything that Trump can spin in his favor is seen as a positive for stocks. (And you can spare me the protestations. I've got plenty of desk chatter to back up that assessment.)

On the virus front, Wednesday's ostensibly good news came courtesy of reports that i) the Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a Chinese patent to use Gilead’s experimental remdesivir to treat the malady, and ii) scientists in the UK are on the way to developing a vaccine.

I'm not here to weigh in on the relative merits of those reports. I hope those efforts pan out for the sake of humanity. That's all I've got on that. I, like most of you (and like the algos), am not a virologist.

So, that's all "signal," as it were.

The "noise" has come courtesy of dynamics that will be familiar to regular readers of mine, but which are still largely foreign concepts to everyday investors.

I should go ahead and apologize to anyone who would object to my characterizing what I'm about to discuss as "noise." I use that term not derisively, and certainly not to downplay their importance. Indeed, anyone who reads me on a daily basis, either here or elsewhere, knows I am, perhaps more than any other frequent market commentator, adamant about emphasizing just how crucial it is for market participants to understand gamma effects, convexity flows and other ostensible arcana. I use the term "noise" only for the purposes of distinguishing these catalysts and drivers from things that everyday investors normally think of as "signal" or, "fundamentals."

With that out of the way, note that many of the catalysts I flagged in these pages previously as adding to the downward pressure on bond yields (see here, for example), likely exhausted themselves earlier this week.

There's probably still some potential for hedging flows from banks and REITs to come into play if a negative headline were to reinvigorate the safe-haven bid, but note that the short-covering part of the bond rally is likely behind us.

“The rally in USTs from a ‘flows’ perspective was largely on account a rolling ‘stop-out’ for leveraged fund shorts in USTs which peaked last week into month-end at the highs of the coronavirus freakout,” Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote Tuesday, adding that “at this point, a significant portion of the short-covering impetus is now removed." Here's the cover:

(Nomura)

Meanwhile, systematic strats were already long. CTAs, for instance, are squarely long duration, and it's entirely possible that with momentum signals now nearing extremes, some mean reversion strats could begin to fade the bond rally.

When you consider all of that with improved risk appetite helped along by decent US data, you end up with a sharp bounce off what, quite clearly, was extreme territory for bond yields.

(Heisenberg)

Does any of that mean yields are set to make a serious run higher or that, suddenly, a meaningful bear-steepener is in play? Well, no. The recent data has been decent, but we haven't seen anything to suggest the global economy is about to blast off, and even if we had, it would be largely irrelevant now, given that the virus outbreak is almost sure to serve as a drag on growth in the first quarter (and maybe beyond). All the above means is that January's rekindled "duration infatuation" is now in the middle of what looks like a tactical reversal, which could take yields back up to 1.75% (or so) as everyone suddenly questions whether things simply overshot late last month.

"In a continuation of Tuesday’s selloff, yields have edged higher as it appears the bottom of the range has been set for the time being; call it 1.501% in 10-year rates," BMO's Ian Lyngen, Benjamin Jeffery and Jon Hill wrote Wednesday, before cautioning that "given the coronavirus remains a global health emergency and an array of related uncertainties persist," a reversal that sees yields rise all the way back to this year's highs above 1.94% isn't likely on the table for the time being.

"In fact, any credible attempt at 2-handle 10s, while achievable, will have to wait for the balance of February’s data as well as the upcoming Refunding auctions," they go on to say.

So, that's bonds. In equities, dealer hedging almost surely contributed to some of last week's furious moves, as upside and downside price action appeared magnified, especially into the close on some days. CTAs likely de-risked a bit too, although it may have been limited by still-high longer-term momentum signals. The overarching point, though, is that some of what you see illustrated in the following overly-simplistic chart is down to systematic flows exacerbating price action:

(Heisenberg)

Looking ahead, the accumulation of "crash" protection and other various downside hedges over the course of the virus scare and pre-Iowa Bernie jitters may well set the stage for a move higher as long as we don't get another reason to think the world is coming to an end (figuratively or, in the case of coronavirus, pseudo-literally).

Without getting into the mechanical specifics, if those positions (i.e., downside hedges) decay into expiration, they'll have to be "puked" (as it were), and that process serves as an accelerant for other re-risking flows. As McElligott puts it, “this can then act as a second-order slingshot for higher equities thereafter, with vol. selling lower which then creates mechanical re-leveraging of longs by ‘target vol.’ strategies.”

Before you write any of this off, remember that this very same "daisy chain" dynamic was in play on multiple occasions last year, including in mid- to late-October.

And I could keep going. For example, CTAs were almost surely piling on amid oil's January rout (the worst start to a year for crude since 1991, by the way). And you can be sure that some of the same gamma effects which accelerated crude's plunge in November of 2018 were also at work. Goldman suggested as much earlier this week. In other words, what you see in the bottom pane of the following visual wasn't all about global demand jitters.

(Heisenberg)

So, yes, there's a lot of "noise" out there, but what I hope to have emphasized in the above is that, no matter what anybody tells you, that noise is driving significant swings in virtually all key assets.

The magnification of swings during already tumultuous and uncertain periods (e.g., late last month, amid the virus scare) has the potential to send misleading signals to fundamental investors, and you see that show up in headlines penned by folks with no "inside" line on the action, so to speak. As usual, I hope to have provided something of a window into that action.

Stepping out of the (deep) weeds, the bigger picture is that there will be a substantial impact from the virus on the Chinese economy, and by "substantial," I mean various estimates now have growth decelerating to 4.5%, at least temporarily. In the US, the impact will obviously be smaller, but even Larry Kudlow (administration cheerleader par excellence) told Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday there would be a hit, although he said it would be "minimal."

This comes at a decidedly inopportune time for the global economy, and puts central banks back in a situation of having to shore up growth and underwrite markets, while monetary policymakers await a coordinated fiscal push that may never come.

On Monday, the PBoC rolled 1.01 trillion yuan of maturing funding and injected 150 billion yuan in additional liquidity on top of that. The next day, Beijing injected another 400 billion yuan. Monday's cuts to the 7- and 14-day repo rates in China will almost surely be followed by a cut to the medium-term lending rate and then, later this month, a loan prime rate cut.

On Wednesday, Thailand cut rates to record lows, Singapore's monetary authority signaled scope for the currency to adjust to offset economic pressure from the virus, Indonesia's central bank chief promised to keep policy accommodative and Philippines central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno effectively confirmed a rate cut for Thursday.

Coming full circle, you can understand why I would gently contend that it's somewhat misleading to describe markets as "efficient" these days.

Asset prices in modern markets reflect the interplay of so many variables that, ultimately, it isn't possible to say with any degree of confidence what it is you're looking at when you stare into your screen.

Something is staring back at you, that's for sure. It's just not clear what it is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.