Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - А Lot Of Volatility In The Last Week Of January

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive an investment opportunity for our portfolio.

The last week of January was very volatile, as investors were concerned about the negative impact from the coronavirus.

Introduction

The past week was very interesting in every aspect. The prices of the main benchmark of the high-yield bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds were very volatile compared to their usual behavior. The week started with a sell-off after coronavirus fears continued to concern the investors. Until the end of the week, the situation was normalized and the appetite for riskier assets was again in focus. Another important event from the last week was the meeting of the United States central bank. As most of the audience expected, the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged.

Despite the slight decrease in prices, the closed-end funds from the area continue to be traded at relatively high Z-scores, and we remain cautious in our choices.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell by $0.16 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.53 per share.

Source: Barchart, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.46 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.62 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.94 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds from the sector announced their dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) - $0.0594 per share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) - $0.0905 per share of common stock.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) - $0.1000 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) - $0.0964 per share.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) - $0.1250 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) - $0.0205 per share.

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) - $0.0598 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) - $0.0655 per share of investment income.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) - $0.0215 per share

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Definitely a negative weekly performance from the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. Most of them finished the week in the red territory, and the most negative performance was from the Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH). The price of the fund fell by 2.13%, while its net asset value dropped by 0.66%.

Currently in the sector, we do not have funds that can be pointed out as undervalued based on their Z-score. Simply put, a Z-score is the number of standard deviations from the mean that a data point is. But more technically, it is a measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is. In our case, we use it to figure out how many times the discount/premium is deviating from its mean for the last year.

One of the funds with a relatively low Z-score is the Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX). The fund seems a good combination of yield on price, the yield on net asset value, chance to buy it at a discount and opportunity to materialize the potential increase of its price. I cannot say that we can use the statistical edge at that moment, but most of the closed-end funds from the sector offer almost the same Z-score. The recent dividend increase can be interpreted as positive expectations from the management team for the earnings of the portfolio.

Source: Morningstar

The earnings/coverage ratio of HIX has been stable over the past decade, which is an indicator of good management policies. Usually, we are concerned about this ratio when it falls below 90%. In this case, a dividend cut seems highly possible.

Source: CEFdata

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Conversely, if we are looking for statistically overpriced funds, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. Еxpectedly, with the increase in prices of funds from the sector, we start to see higher Z-scores. Even without any deeper research, we can see that the prices of the high-yield closed-end funds are relatively high if we compare them to their prices over the last year. Therefore, we are cautious when we select our long positions. In our opinion, the risk/reward ratio may not be in our favor at these prices.

My style is not based on the popular "Buy and Hold" approach, and when I see statistically overpriced assets without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with a Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.29 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.18 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is above 1.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the changes for a capital gain are even higher.

The Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the potential opportunities which you can review. It has a relatively low Z-score and one of the most attractive discounts in the area. This is a great choice for those of you who do not want to buy a fund that uses leverage. HIO is the only CEF from this sector that has effective leverage equal to zero. The current yield of the fund and 7.56%, and it's very interesting to notice the recent increase in its dividend.

Source: CEFdata

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B" - a quality that is very satisfying for this sector. The portfolio is diversified in different asset classes, but High Yield Corporate Bonds take 68.49% of it. A brief overview of the investments shows that the "Energy" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -3.58%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -3.41%.

Source: CEFConnect

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) continue to be the leaders in this sector by premium. The solid past performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them.

From my perspective, the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a risky investment at these levels. It is traded above its net asset value, mainly because the fund offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends. If the management team decides to decrease the amount of the dividend, we expect to see a significant decrease in the price of CIF.

Source: CEFdata

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect

Above are the funds that have outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.70% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect

I am not surprised to find that most of the funds which have high current yield are traded at lower discounts. Most of the investors are here for the yield, and they prefer to buy these ones with the higher one. Of course, this is not everything, and we need to pay attention to several fundamental ratios which can help us to understand if the dividend of the fund may be decreased. The earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance are some of the indicators that I use for this purpose.

Three funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.21%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.91%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.23%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. There are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on February 02, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.