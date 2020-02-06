BP p.l.c.: A Testament To Strength And Resilience

BP is a long-term investment candidate. However, some short-term trading is required due to the high volatility of the oil sector.

BP announced its fourth-quarter earnings results on February 4, 2019. BP had total revenues of $72.170 billion for the quarter. The results beat analysts' expectations.

Courtesy: BP

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (BP) is an oil supermajor perfectly adapted from a long-term investor's point of view. I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in any long-term investment portfolio, and the fourth quarter of 2019 is another testament to the strength of this oil major.

BP is amongst my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group since the company is diversified and quite as strong as a few supermajors.

Please read my list of articles published (click on my list of articles published here).

That said, if we look at the past ten years, the stock has mostly underperformed the general market, and we should look at this critical fact as a crucial indicator of how to invest and trade the sector.

We should use this fact as a potent factor to decide on a workable strategy involving BP.

The Macondo disaster happened in 2010, and the extent of the cost related to the catastrophe started to take effect. The total cost so far is approaching $70 billion. Still, if we compare to the industry leader Royal Dutch Shell, BP underperformed only slightly.

Note: BP made a payment of $2.4 billion, after-tax, associated with the oil spill incident in the Gulf of Mexico in 2019. In 2020, the company anticipates the Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments to be less than $1 billion.

What we should conclude is that BP stock moves in correlation with oil prices, which are volatile and highly cyclical. Thus, to profit fully, I believe you should keep a long-term position and accumulate. However, it is vital to continuously trade short term at least 30% of your position.

BP is among the smallest of the six oil supermajors in terms of market cap. Below, I have indicated the 4Q'19 market capitalization of the six +1 oil supermajors for you to compare. With the recent increase in the dividend, BP shows a dividend yield of 6.90% based on the shares outstanding diluted.

BP shows an impressive accomplishment from its upstream and downstream segments as the fourth-quarter results are again clearly showing. Oil products and crude oil represent a large part of the revenues.

What differentiates the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily from the preceding one is that oil and gas prices have been struggling, and Brent fell again below $60 per barrel with an economy starting to show signs of fatigue. This trend has increased with the Black Swan Effect due to the disruptions feared by the coronavirus outbreak, which is going on and may lower oil consumption by a large percentage.

Gas prices also fell, due to an oversupply that will affect 2019, 2020, and probably beyond.

Brian Gilvary, the CFO, said on the conference call:

Compared to a year ago, the result was impacted by lower heavy crude differentials and lower liquid and gas realizations, partly offset by a lower effective tax rate and lower refinery turnarounds.

BP - Financial Table 4Q'19: The Raw Numbers

BP 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Revenues in $Billion 75.44 79.47 75.68 66.32 72.68 68.29 71.11 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 76.91 80.80 76.89 67.41 73.75 69.29 72.17 Net Income in $ Billion 2.80 3.35 0.77 2.93 1.82 -0.75 0.02 EBITDA $ Billion 9.42 10.09 7.47 10.39 8.67 5.27 5.72 EPS diluted in $/share 0.84 1.00 0.23 0.87 0.54 -0.22 0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.31 6.09 6.83 5.30 6.82 6.06 7.60 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.48 3.68 5.96 3.70 3.83 3.95 3.94 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.82 2.42 0.87 1.60 2.98 2.10 3.67 Total cash (+other investments) $ Billion 22.19 26.29 22.69 21.39 20.81 19.81 22.64 Gross Debt in $ Billion 60.84 64.14 63.80 66.34 67.55 65.87 67.91 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.63 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.34 3.35 3.36 3.38 3.40 3.40 3.39 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,465 2,460 2,627 2,656 2,625 2,568 2,698 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,127 1,151 1,173 1,166 1,127 1,133 1,148 Production in the US in K Boep/d - - 884 853 921 862 916 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 43.37 46.14 42.98 39.37 40.64 35.48 36.42 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 3.65 3.86 4.33 4.02 3.35 3.11 3.12

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $72.17 billion in 4Q'19.

BP announced its fourth-quarter earnings results on February 4, 2019. BP had total revenues of $72.170 billion for the quarter. Below are presented the revenue details per product. Adjusted earnings were $0.76 per share. Higher oil equivalent output coming from important upstream projects contributed to the better-than-expected earnings performance.

If we compare the fourth quarter to the preceding quarter, the revenues were up 4.2% (see graph above). Underlying RC profit per segment are indicated below:

Earnings after taxation or underlying net gain were $19 million in the fourth quarter from a gain of $766 million a year earlier. Below is a view of what has been accomplished in 2019. From the presentation:

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

As I said in my previous article, I consider free cash flow a fundamental component. It is used to evaluate if the dividend and the shares buyback are at an acceptable level without considering divestitures or adding debt.

BP is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.63 or $2.52 per ADR share per year or a yield of 6.9%. Also, the company is buying back shares. BP bought back 184 million ordinary shares in the fourth quarter at $1,171 million.

From the conference call:

As of today, we have completed our share buyback program, fully offsetting dilution from the scrip dividends since the third quarter of 2017. In total, we have repurchased 458 million ordinary shares at a cost of $3 billion. A scrip dividend alternative is not being offered in respect to the fourth quarter dividend, and we do not anticipate offering a scrip election for the foreseeable future.

The free cash flow for BP is $10.35 billion yearly and estimated at $3.7 billion in 4Q'19 (excluding divestitures). Cash from operating activities increased sequentially.

The total dividend payment is ~$8.54 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well at a rate of ~$0.8 billion per year, ending this quarter. Looking at free cash flow, BP can afford to pay the level of dividend offered.

However, I am still concerned about the level of payoff, especially if we add the share buyback program. The business environment is challenging and even more unpredictable.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,698K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,148K Boep/d ), up 5.1% from the third quarter of 2019.

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), up 5.1% from the third quarter of 2019. Downstream : Profits declined to $1.4 billion, from $2.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Lower industry refinery margins and lower supply were to blame. The refining marker margin was $12.4 per barrel in the fourth quarter or up 12.7% compared with the year-earlier quarter. Source: BP

: Profits declined to $1.4 billion, from $2.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Lower industry refinery margins and lower supply were to blame. The refining marker margin was $12.4 per barrel in the fourth quarter or up 12.7% compared with the year-earlier quarter. Source: BP Rosneft: Production was 1,148k Boep/d in 4Q'19 down from 1,173k Boep/d the same quarter last year. Please look at the chart above.

The company sold liquids at $55.90 a barrel in the fourth quarter compared with $61.80 in the same period last year. Natural gas price was $3.12 per thousand cubic feet compared with $4.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Price realization fell this fourth quarter to $36.42 per Boe from the year-ago level of $42.98.

4 - Net debt is now $45.27 billion in 4Q'19 (or $55.006 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now $45.27 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of ~1.51x.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is signaling that BP's debt is satisfactorily covered by operating cash flow.

However, I think the company must prioritize more a reduction of the net debt in 2020, which is not what I see now. It was $46.1 billion in 3Q'19.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly dubious that the company will be able to decrease the debt burden while increasing the dividend. However, as long as oil prices are stable, the issue is not unbearable, but with the recent Black Swan Event that has rocked the oil market, it is time to be concerned a little.

Guidance for 2020

Source: BP Presentation

Brian Gilvary said in the conference call:

Upstream underlying production, excluding Rosneft, is expected to be lower than 2019. I will return shortly on that point. Organic capital expenditure is expected to remain towards the lower end of our $15 billion to $17 billion range.

BP projects a decline in industry refining margins through the first quarter of 2020 and lower production upstream. BP anticipates gearing to dip in the middle of the 20-30% range this year versus above 30% reported in 2019.

Technical Analysis

BP recovered quickly from its support breakout two days ago indicated above. It was a strong buy signal with RSI at 28 and price well away from support turning to resistance.

I took some chips off the table at $36.50, but I believe the stock could eventually re-test $37.80.

It is too early to describe a new trading pattern, but what we can say for sure is that the oil sector is struggling with this Black Swan Event from China. We may experience some weakness down the road, depending on how much disruption this situation will bring worldwide.

The worst-case scenario is that BP will re-test $35 (double bottom), at which point it will be smart to accumulate again.

Conversely, if OPEC+ manages to cut production and the coronavirus fear starts to diminish, BP could be back to $39. (sell signal)

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term BP as well.