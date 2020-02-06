Calumet Continues To Generate Cash

Viewing fourth quarter estimated results without pairing the early first quarter numbers could negatively bias investors from the real story.

With cash generation so important for Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT), we are updating our financial estimates for the company. Separate fourth- and first-quarter estimates for the Fuels and Specialty businesses are included. We end with our cash flow estimate by quarter.

Fuels fourth and first quarter

In the past, estimates for Fuels were calculated by comparing past known quarters with changes in key spreads. We generated the following table for calculating differences.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) GC 2-1-1 100% $5.0 WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

The next table contains the spread averages for the third quarter and by month for the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Estimate 3rd Quarter October November December Average Differences Value (Millions) GC 2-1-1 $19 $19 $15 $13 $16 $3 -$15.0 WTI/WCS $14* $21 $22 $22 $22 $6 +$10.0 Sum -$5.0 3rd Quarter EBITDA (Million) $24 ** $20.0

* September was $16.

** Calculated using this method: $76 total adjusted EBITDA for the quarter minus $52 million for Specialty. Calumet changed its reporting method leaving Specialty unchanged, but significantly changed Fuels. To report consistently, we chose the above approach.

A fuzzy picture induced in estimating Fuels was the long Shreveport outage during the December quarter. We don't know its length. We also know that Shreveport in the past added little to the profitability for Fuels. The company during the last conference commented, "And year-to-date, Shreveport fuels was about $30 million of the total fuels year-to-date." The average year to date was $10 million per quarter. If the unit was down for 6 weeks, a loss of $5 million might be expected. We are expecting a quarter for Fuels at $15-20 million.

The first quarter Fuels calculation is listed in the next table and thus far very different than the fourth.

1st Quarter Estimate January 2019 January 2020 Difference Multiplier (Millions) Difference (Millions) GC 2-1-1 $13.8 $13.5 $0.3 $5.0 -$1.5 WTI/WCS $10 $22.7 $13 $1.5 +$20 Midland Spread * -$6.3 Sum +$12 Quarterly EBITDA ** $36 $48 ***

* We believe that Calumet used 8K/day of Midland with a $12 spread during the first quarter 2019. The Midland spread continues much lower at $1-2. We included a negative factor for this change year over year.

** Used results from the old accounting method.

*** Significantly higher demand for low-sulfur fuel has increased prices by 28% not included in the estimate.

With the huge change thus far in the WTI/WCS spread year over year and the neutral nature for the GC 2-1-1, the first quarter of 2020 is beginning nearly double over last year. But it is early; it is the end of January with still two months to go.

We omitted the possibility for very positive effects from IMO 2020 for low-sulfur fuels, purposefully. But a statement from the Hay Industry Weekly Newsletter posted on Seeking Alpha claimed, "The price per ton for low-sulfur fuel has increased by 28% since then while high-sulfur fuel is up just 4%."

Specialty

Our past path toward estimating Specialty compares seasonal history for the past few years plus changes in WTI prices. Crude oil prices have had significant effects on Specialty's EBITDA.

Fourth-quarter Specialty tends to be the lowest seasonally shown in the table below.

EBITDA Estimate 4th Quarter WTI Average 1st Quarter EBITDA (Millions) 2016 $60 $32 2017 $56 $30 2018 $50 $28 2019 * $55 $30

* Calumet Shreveport experienced a long outage during the quarter.

Even with the long Shreveport outage in the December quarter, we are estimating Specialty at $30 million or half of the two peak quarters.

The following table summarizes first-quarter EBITDA and WTI pricing for the past few years.

EBITDA Estimate 2020 1st Quarter WTI Average 1st Quarter EBITDA (Millions) 2017 $53 $46 2018 $64 $38 2019 $54 $57 2020 to date $60 * ** $60

* Industry increased rates in the middle of January to compensate for the higher crude pricing. From Lubes & Greases, "After almost eight months of unchanged postings, Motiva stepped out with an increase for its API Group II and III posted prices this week, followed closely by Chevron, Excel Paralubes and Calumet."

** Price has fallen significantly in the last two weeks of January. Now it is closer to $53-55. We suspect that crude oil (WTI) will average close to but slightly above $55 for the quarter.

With the business price increase plus falling WTI pricing, we don't expect crude oil pricing to affect first quarter results. We expect an EBITDA above $60 million for this quarter.

We also note the company's latest press release concerning Phase II Specialty savings, "The first is focused on the Partnership's Lubricating Oils business and includes debottleneck projects at the Princeton facility in the first quarter and another at the Shreveport facility, which was just completed in the fourth quarter of 2019." Some of the anticipated $20 million improvement is now online, an additional amount will start up during the first quarter. We included nothing for this positive.

The Totals

The totals and estimated operational cash flow for both quarters include adding the EBITDA for both Fuels and Specialty followed by subtracting off interest plus capital expense. From the 3rd quarter presentation, $30 million in capital plus $33 million in interest is expected totaling $60 million-65 million in expenses. Adjusted cash flows of $30 million-plus $20 million equal $50 million. We are expecting a very slight negative cash flow from operations of $10-15 million.

The first quarter is beginning much differently. When adding the two businesses together of $60 plus million and $50 plus million, first quarter EBITDA might range from $100 million-120 million. With cash expenses of $33 million in interest plus $20 million in capital (one-fourth of the total), the total cash from operations could be as high as $75 million.

We included the two quarters together to create a fairer picture. Fourth quarter appears to be an anomaly, in our view. First-quarter 2020 will be the first full quarter with all major outages completed. With the continued ownership of Great Falls, Calumet can and will generate significant levels of positive cash flow from operations. In our view, positive cash flow is the single and almost only important factor affecting the market valuation of the company. We like the level of cash Calumet is producing, a lot. Calumet's management moved the company from the brink of bankruptcy to a viable investment. We expect the stock price now in the $4s to significantly increase over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Added shares in December and sold $4 and $5 puts.