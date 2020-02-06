U.S. GDP At 2.1%: Pretty Much At Expected Potential

Sure, we'd all like growth to be faster, but without structural or fiscal changes, it's unlikely.

U.S. GDP growth at 2.1% is pretty much where we all think potential is - therefore, do not expect any change in monetary policy.

Yes, it's boring but...

We'd all rather like to be in a sustainable boom, and GDP rising at 2.1% isn't that. But then again, nor is it an unsustainable boom which the Fed has to bring to a shuddering halt through significant interest rate rises.

Our investment point here is that we're not going to get any near-term change in macroeconomic policy - interest rates, for example. Current policy is working about as well as anything could, so that's what we'll be getting - more of the same.

The thing being that in order to raise the possible growth rate of the economy, but without it being the sort of boom the Fed has to stop, we need changes in either the structure of the economy or fiscal policy. So, we did have a boost to GDP growth as a result of the tax cuts, but that has, of course, faded - fiscal policy does. As to whether we're going to gain a sustained rise in the growth rate as a result of the change in the structure of taxes - well, that's a political question we don't know the answer to as yet. This also isn't quite the place to make the claim one way or the other.

(US GDP by quarter, Bureau of Economic Analysis)

The thing about monetary policy is that it can only get us to that potential - or stop us exceeding it. It cannot change what that potential rate is.

So, given that we are at what is generally considered to be potential, we should not expect any change in Federal Reserve policy in the balance sheet or interest rates. We're doing as well as we can.

Thus, for the next 6 months or so, changes in macroeconomic policy aren't going to be all that useful as guides to our investing. For there aren't going to be changes in that macroeconomic policy. The best bet is that, absent any outside changes to the economy, interest rates aren't going to change this year. We should position ourselves for no change in Fed policy.

The actual results

The GDP results are:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.1 percent.

Really, rather boring. As Moody's Analytics says:

U.S. real GDP growth was near potential for most of 2019. The economy in 2020 is stacking up to be much like it was in 2019. The record-long economic expansion will continue, real GDP growth will be close to the economy’s 2% potential rate, the unemployment rate will remain near its current 3.5%, and core inflation should hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Can't see anything I disagree with there. And yes, this makes the Fed very boring, but then that's how central bankers should be - boring.

So, where's the risk?

There are obvious risks out there. Coronavirus could bring the global economy to, well, not to a shuddering halt, but could certainly disrupt it. Someone going crazy in trade negotiations would not help.

But other than such blindsiders, there's nothing out there which looks likely to shove the American economy off this rather boring path of sustained and continuing growth. Except, except, the one thing. We're in an election year.

Seeing what has just happened to the UK economy should give us pause for thought here. The idea that Jeremy Corbyn might win certainly held growth back - as did that Brexit thing. Since that horror (no, not Brexit, the other one) receded as a possibility, everything we know about the UK economy shouts a resumption of substantial growth.

US political risk

I think it's therefore worth beginning to think about - worry even - about US political risk. If Donald Trump wins, we can expect more of what we're getting right now. Sure, we can have the most lovely political arguments about all of that, but for investors, about the economics, it'll end up much as it is now.

If Joe Biden were to win, then I wouldn't expect much change either on the macroeconomic front. Sure, again, lovely political arguments, but he's not suggesting an overturning of the basic economic arrangements.

Who gets to be the Democratic nominee matters, obviously, but my own opinion is either Biden or Bernie Sanders. I don't see anyone else doing it. And in fact, if it's Mike Bloomberg or Mayor Pete, then the macroeconomy will be much like with Biden.

It's if Bernie Sanders gets in that things will change. Obviously, I don't think for the better, but that's politics again, not investment. But things really would change.

Please do note what I'm not saying. That Bernie should or shouldn't win - we've all got our own opinions on that. Rather, the markets are going to take Bernie possibly winning as a significant negative. And the more - or less - likely that is, the more the uncertainty is going to weigh upon the performance of the markets.

We have as our evidence that twin effect of the election and Brexit uncertainty on the British economy over the past year or so.

My view

Given the economic statistics we're seeing, I think the US macroeconomy is going to be rather boring this coming year. Growth maintained at and around about potential. The Fed's not going to change interest rates, assuming that does happen. The one uncertainty on the horizon is what's going to happen in the coming election.

The investor view

I think it's time to start worrying about electoral risk in the US. We can, and should, be pondering what is likely to happen, whoever wins. Of the various possibilities, I think Bernie would be the most negative for market performance. But it's necessary to think these things through without concentrating upon just the one candidate.

Political risk is a real thing, and we're in an election year now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.