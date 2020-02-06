FDVV: Not The Best Choice For Yield Seekers

The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them.



- Peter Lynch

Many investors are pivoting to dividend-paying equities in search of the yield they’re increasingly unable to find in fixed income. But that’s become a dangerous strategy. Not all dividend stocks are being favored by traders right now, and targeting the wrong group has been costly.

Such is the case with high yield equities. Intuition might suggest that they’re a nice combination of above-average yield and the defensiveness of conservative equities, but investors aren’t viewing them that way. Those high yields are viewed as a result of recent share price declines or being involved in a sector that’s out of favor.

In reality, investors are only trusting their money with the Dividend Aristocrats right now.

Using the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM) and the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) as my proxies for dividend growth, high yield and quality dividends, respectively, you can see that dividend growers are easily the best-performing group of the bunch. High yielders have been significant underperformers, and that’s been the case across the board since October.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is a good example of a rising star in the dividend ETF space that’s failing to live up to its promise. Part of it is due to its portfolio positioning in the current marketplace. Part of it is due to its portfolio methodology in general.

FDVV, which used to be known as the Fidelity Core Dividend ETF, starts with a universe of the largest 1000 stocks with a weighted composite score assigned to each based on the following criteria:

The score is based almost entirely on the trailing 12-month dividend yield, with only minor consideration given to other factors. Of course, this methodology comes with its own set of issues. Looking at the trailing 12 months gives no indication of how safe the dividend is in the future. If the share price has fallen in half because of some operational concern, the yield could temporarily be abnormally high. That might qualify it for this fund, but that’s not necessarily a stock you want to own. The fact that FDVV only rebalances on an annual basis allows plenty of time for bad things to happen before the fund can even respond.

As you might suspect, FDVV leans heavily towards the more traditionally high yield sectors.

REITs and utilities comprise the top two industry holdings comprising more than 20% of the fund’s assets. Seeing oil/gas companies and banks in the 3rd and 4th place positions isn’t surprising. Both are sectors that have underperformed the broader market in recent years for differing reasons, and their cheaper share prices tend to boost the dividend yields.

How you should feel about owning a fund that overweights in financials and energy is your own personal preference, but FDVV’s current allocation leans towards sectors that are out of favor right now.

But the biggest kicker might be how the portfolio itself is constructed.

If you dig into the fund’s prospectus, you’ll see that selected components are market-cap weighted within their sector with an “overweight adjustment” applied to constituents within the sector. That methodology produces some strange results.

It seems like there are some kinks in the system. How else can you explain the fact that a high yield fund gives a combined 8% portfolio weight to Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), two stocks whose respective yields are 1.0% and 1.2%? FDVV has a current yield of 3.7%, so in the end it’s accomplishing what it set out to do, but it seems like it’s taking a curious path to get there.

Conclusion

Investors have shown in recent weeks their preference for safety in their equity portfolios. That means mega-caps and dividend growers, but not high yielders. FDVV’s overweight in financials and energy stocks could be considered dangerous in a world where oil prices are in a bear market and the yield curve has begun inverting again.

Moreover, the fund’s security selection methodology seems strange. There’s no way that Apple should be the top weighting in a high yield fund, yet that’s what we see here. Its expense ratio of 0.29% also puts it behind several of the largest dividend ETFs.

In general, I’d be avoiding high yield stocks here and FDVV, in particular.

