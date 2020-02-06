Spark Networks: LOV For Sale

The shares have started to recover in 2020. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Although market leader Match is clearly superior, the expected synergies from the Zoosk deal make this busted IPO look inexpensive on its own merit.

If the company traded at the similar ratios to market leader Match Group it would be valued at least 10 times its current market cap.

Spark Networks SE’s stock has plunged some 60% since March 2019 as prior owners of Zoosk have used the publicly traded Spark SE shares as a liquidity even.

Today, we look at a small-cap concern that had a dismal end to 2019 but whose stock is starting to recover in 2020. The shares still sell for a substantial discount to the market leader in the space. We take an 'in-depth' look at this 'off the radar' name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a Berlin-based global operator of twelve online dating platforms. With well-known brands such as Christian Mingle, Jdate, and Zoosk, the company is the second-largest online matchmaking business in the world behind Match Group (MTCH), featuring operations in 29 countries and 16 languages. With its July 2019 acquisition of Zoosk, Spark SE boasts seven of the top twenty sites in the U.S. with over 1 million subscribers worldwide. The current iteration of Spark essentially IPO’d in November 2017 at ~$10 an American Depositary Share {ADS}. Spark SE stock currently trades in the low 4s, equating to a market cap of ~$110 million.

With roots back to the 1997 launch of Jdate, Spark SE is essentially a holding company for the merger of two concerns: Spark Networks Inc., responsible for the launch or acquisition of Jdate, JSwipe, Christian Mingle, LDS Singles, and Adventist Singles; and Affinitas GmbH, whose first forays into online dating were eDarling in 2009 and EliteSingles in 2013. Affinitas and Spark merged in 2017 with Spark shareholders receiving one ADS of Spark SE for every ten shares of Spark Inc. common stock. The combination was organized as a European entity based out of Affinitas’ headquarters in Berlin.

Owing to Spark SE’s European domicile, the company is short on SEC filings (save annual reports), with financial updates provided biannually via press releases and periodic shareholder letters to fill in the gaps.

The company derives a preponderance of its revenue from monthly subscriptions to its dating platforms with advertising sales making a small contribution. Customer acquisition costs (mostly in the form of direct marketing) is its largest expense item, typically approaching 60% of revenue. Spark SE disaggregates revenue into two geographic regions (North America (the U.S. and Canada) and International (everywhere else)). North America-dominant Zoosk will ratchet the company’s revenue split from ~50/50 to ~62/38 North America/International, closely mirroring the $5 billion global online dating market where the U.S. impact is ~$3 billion.

Also of note, Spark SE is in the process of consolidating five dating platforms (pre-Zoosk) onto a single platform (loveOS). Besides the obvious efficiencies, loveOS platform will allow the company to cross share user pool liquidity (i.e. share relevant profiles between sites when inventory for a user of one of its sites depletes).

To understand the ~60% plunge in Spark SE ADS value since March 2019, a brief chronology is necessary.

Zoosk Acquisition:

When the Zoosk deal – $105 million cash ($10 million deferred) plus 49.9% of the total shares of the combined entity – was announced in March 2019, Spark was trading at $11.53. The market reacted positively to the news, boosting shares of LOV over $16. When accounting for the nearly 13 million shares issued to consummate the transaction, the market initially valued the proposed transaction at more than $400 million. When the deal closed on July 1, 2019, Spark SE stock was trading back in the 11s, valuing the merged company at just under $300 million.

In order to secure the Zoosk transaction, ~75% of Spark SE shareholders agreed to a lock-up of their shares from the time of the deal’s announcement in March until a few weeks after the deal closed in July.

The strategy behind the purchase of Zoosk is fourfold. First, Spark SE can migrate Zoosk’s platform onto its own, obviating the need for IT redundancies. Second, with its increased advertising spend courtesy of Zoosk, Spark should command more favorable rates. Together, the company expected to realize $15 million of cost synergies on its way to achieving 2020 Adj. EBITDA of $50 million (~€45 million). Third, Zoosk provides Spark SE with a greater entrée into the most lucrative online matchmaking market (North America). Fourth, from a branding perspective, Zoosk’s mass-market platform is a good complement to Spark SE’s portfolio of niche-focused offerings. Because consumers on average use three to five dating sites/apps at the same time, Zoosk allows the company to retarget customers to its niche platforms and vice versa with minimal cannibalization.

1H19 Results

These justifications were reiterated in late August 2019, when Spark SE announced 1H19 earnings, its final reporting period before the incorporation of Zoosk. On the surface, the numbers were lackluster with the company reporting a net loss of €4.9 million on revenue of €49.2 million versus a net loss of €1.1 million on revenue of €53.0 million in 1H18, reflecting a €3.8 million increase in losses and a 7% decline in revenue. Sequentially, losses increased €2.9 million while revenue declined 4.5% compared to 2H18.

The decline was attributable to a significant retreat in its International business, which experienced a 25% year-over-year drop in revenue (13% sequentially). By contrast, North America generated 16% top-line gains over the prior-year period and 4% sequentially. The dichotomy was a function of a nearly 30% year-over-year decline in marketing spend outside of North America. Management said it was unable to find opportunities to deploy marketing capital that met return thresholds for those markets – a fancy way of saying it balked at advertising rate hikes put forth by some of its international direct marketing partners. As a result, the 1H19 reporting period marked the first time that North American revenues outpaced International since the formation of Spark SE.

The ‘pump-the-brakes’ approach overseas resulted in a 9% drop in the overall number of average paying subscribers offset by a 2% increase in monthly average revenue per user owing to a more favorable mix. This ‘disciplined’ strategy resulted in a steep sequential decline in Adj. EBITDA, which fell to €3.8 million in 1H19 compared to €8.5 million in 2H18, although it was up from €2.4 million in the prior-year period.

Share Performance:

By the time of its earnings release in late August, shares of LOV were trading around $7, which was blamed on Zoosk shareholders using the deal closing as a liquidity event – as well as the previously restricted Spark SE shareholders, who were now free to sell. These trends continued through the balance of 2019, with Spark SE stock moving steadily lower on higher volume – even when the doubling of the share count is considered – to the low $4s. The stock has recovered to just over $6 so far in 2020.

Complicating matters further was the November departure of the company’s CEO – although he was technically staying on board through YE19 to ensure a “smooth transition” – who has been replaced by former Criteo (CRTO) CEO Eric Eichmann. This shakeup comes on the heels of a CFO transition (albeit telegraphed) in September 2019. Once valued at north of $400 million, Spark SE now trades at a market cap of ~$160 million.

To combat gaps in information, Spark SE plans on moving to quarterly reporting at some point in 2020.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To complete the Zoosk acquisition, the company onboarded $120 million (~€105 million) of debt, of which ~10% was employed to pay off legacy obligations. Spark SE held €12.5 million of cash at the end of 1H19. Management plans to use $20 million of the anticipated $50 million of 2020 EBITDA to pay down debt, which translates to a leverage ratio of ~2 by YE20.

The company has a small but enthusiastic Street following with B. Riley and Canaccord Genuity both rating shares of LOV a buy with extremely optimistic $17.50 and $19 twelve-month price targets, respectively.

Verdict:

The post-merger selloff entered extremely oversold territory, but the shares appear to be starting to recover. To put it in some perspective, Match Group generates ~$800 million of EBITDA and commands a market cap of ~$24 billion. Using Spark’s 2020 $50 million Adj. EBITDA estimate, if they were on a level playing field, Spark’s market cap would approach $1.5 billion, or almost 10 times more than its current market cap of $160 million. Match trades at ~11 times revenue, which would put Spark SE’s valuation (based on pro forma 2020 estimated revenue of $250 million) at ~$2.75 billion, more than 15 times its current market cap.

For the avoidance of doubt, owing greatly to Tinder’s minute customer acquisition costs, it is not even close to a level playing field. Match Group’s EBITDA margins run in the mid-to-high 30s, whereas Spark SE’s are projected by management to approach 20% in 2020 after reaching only ~12% in the trailing twelve months prior to the Zoosk merger.

Spark SE is not achieving Match Group-like metrics anytime soon, but as it closes the gap with the purchase of Zoosk, its significant upside potential is obvious. It currently trades at an approximate 5.5 EV/2020E EBITDA multiple.

While this is a high beta position, the upside should things start to fall right is potentially substantial.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.