XLE: Don't Jump The Gun On The Energy Sector

Energy stocks are cheap, but also in a downtrend. Using a simple technical indicator to determine an entry point could save investors from further capital erosion.

Many analysts and advisers are pounding the table saying 2020 will be a turnaround year for the beleaguered sector. I think a more cautious approach is warranted.

Investment Thesis

In 2020, the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) is breaking fresh lows, and many are calling this a buy signal. I think this is a fallacious way of looking at markets. When investing, we want exposure to uptrending markets. I believe a wait-and-see approach is more prudent for conservative investors wanting overweight exposure to the energy sector.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR from State Street (STT) is a popular proxy for the energy sector as a whole. With around $11 billion in net assets, a low expense ratio of 13 basis points, and substantial daily trading volume, the fund is an appropriate vehicle for buy-and-hold investors to gain exposure to large-cap energy stocks.

It is also a decent way to get a bird's eye view of large-cap energy equity performance. Energy is arguably the most hated sector in the market right now, with institutional and retail investors from all walks abandoning energy names en masse. The resulting selloff has been brutal for those who have held on over the past few years.

With the ETF changing hands at its lowest price levels since 2010, a reversal might feel overdue. Some analysts and advisers are calling for investors to bet big on the energy sector in 2020 as a turnaround story.

I lean bullish on energy for the long term, given the low valuations and the capitulation that is occurring. But for now, we are in a strong downtrend in both equity prices and commodity prices. There is no guarantee that 2020 will be a breakout year for energy equity. If history is any guide, this year will likely bring more of the same painful underperformance to energy investors' portfolios. I advise investors to wait for positive momentum in the broad indexes before going overweight energy stocks.

The Monte Carlo Fallacy

Gamblers are almost universally known for their fallacious thinking. When gambling on something like a coin toss, it is easy to get caught up in the idea that a hot streak will continue - if you've bet heads and won 5 times in a row, it is easy to assume the streak will continue and you should keep betting heads.

The reverse can also be true. If we spin a roulette wheel enough times, eventually, there will be a ratio of 50% black to 50% red numbers hit. So when we see a roulette wheel that has hit red 12 times in a row, we might expect the next spin to land on a black number. The exact situation allegedly happened long ago at the Monte Carlo casino, with gamblers betting (and losing) a fortune that a long streak of red numbers was due to end.

The reason this type of thinking is fallacious is the fact that any spin of a roulette wheel has the same chance of landing on black as it does red.

The Monte Carlo fallacy can hold in investing. When an analyst suggests buying a stock because the price is at a multi-decade low or the yield is at a multi-decade high, the argument is that a reversion to historical valuations is all but guaranteed.

The problem with calls like this is that mean reversion isn't something that is guaranteed to happen. Even if mean reversion occurs, it isn't something that will undoubtedly take place over the next year or even the following five. To prove my point, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has traded at a historically high dividend yield over the last five years. Decades-high dividend yields would have been a false signal to buy back in 2015.

Over very long-term time horizons, betting on mean reversion can be smart. But making short-term calls based on anticipated mean reversion is a crapshoot. Price momentum is a much more prevalent driving force in short-term equity pricing than mean reversion.

Building A Better Mousetrap

So betting on relative valuation alone might not work as well as we'd expect. So how do we as investors choose an entry or an exit point in unloved sectors like energy?

I refer to a famous saying in investing: don't fight the tape. When gambling on random events, we should ignore past results lest we fall victim to the gambler's fallacy. But in markets, the trend can be an accurate predictor of short- and medium-term returns.

When looking at over 100+ years of stock market history, it turns out that the trend is a better predictor of returns than relative valuation.

Using my preferred technical indicator of medium-term trend, the 200-day moving average, it is possible to time an entry into the XLE ETF.

I think a reasonable strategy would be to wait for the ETF to emerge from its current downtrend with a sustained close above the 200-day simple moving average. Waiting for a better entry point would have provided a lower purchase price during the last cycle while capturing nearly all of the upside. Selling at the first significant move below the 200-day simple moving average would have also protected investors from the substantial downside that occurred in 2008.

Of course, this type of buying and selling based on technical indicators can lead to false signals and would have led to several unfruitful buys/sales over the last decade. These "whipsaw" like movements are inherent with any strategy based on technical analysis.

Still, the maximum drawdown of this strategy compared to a buy and hold or a simple "buy low and never sell" approach is much more tolerable for the average investor.

Conclusion

Be wary of heeding the calls to go all-in to energy stocks without looking back - we are in the middle of a fierce downtrend for energy equities, with the index down around 50% from all-time highs and printing new lows seemingly every day. We are in a classic bear market, and calling the absolute bottom will be tough.

Investing in a downtrend is like swimming upstream against a fierce current. I offer investors a simple way to tell when the water is safe to jump in based on the technical picture for the energy industry using the 200-day moving average.

Analysts are trying to catch the next upcycle in energy equities. But as demonstrated during the last boom and bust in energy equities, it is possible to ride the upcycle without getting in at the lowest possible price. It is also possible to get out of dodge before the real selling starts.

Investing based on long-term trends is not a fool-proof method of investing, does not guarantee long-term outperformance, and could arguably have adverse tax consequences. Still, investors who had employed a trend-following strategy to energy equities in the past have substantially outperformed buy-and-hold investors with lower peak-to-trough drawdowns in their portfolios.

