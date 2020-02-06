5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Tough Sledding For Yield Investors (January 2020 Review)

Instead of licking my wounds, I aggressively reallocated capital away from the seemingly endless pain of energy stocks towards quality dividend plays.

My dividend yields remain over 5% (versus the under 2% mark for the S&P 500).

My December dividends were an 9% increase from a year ago and my YoY dividends are up 17%.

My -2.2% performance was beaten by the meager -0.1% of the S&P 500 in January as value and international stocks were crushed.

Musings

January 2020 was a tough month for stocks but was especially tough for value and international (especially emerging markets).

I hate to dwell on the ugly, but things were really ugly for domestic energy stocks as well. In fact, I used the brief bump in oil prices created by the Iran-U.S. showdown to unload most of my energy holdings. I am not anti-oil, but I am not sure that industry valuations will ever again approach ‘normal’ until the transition to clearer sources of energy become more than just a rounding error in overall capitalization. I really hate to sell at a low point for the industry, but the headwinds are just too strong. So I’m throwing in the towel and I am only keeping the deep value plays and the passive exposure that I get through my ETFs, at least until the fact pattern changes.

Knowing that I did ‘less bad’ than most of the indexes that track the sectors that I focus on is of little comfort. While I am still on track for my long-term goals, I can’t help but suffer from FOMO as the unrelenting bull market in growth stories continues at any price (have you seen TSLA lately!!). Sleeping well at night is still my top goal (and my portfolio gives me that comfort), but I am going to try to narrow my holdings and embrace a bit more ‘beta’ in my holdings.

January 2020 Review

January 2020 ended with a thud as virus fears (and profit-taking) pushed most indexes to losses. For the month, the S&P 500 posted a -0.1% which I badly lagged with a -2.2%. For the last 12 months, I was up a 5.5% but I lagged the spectacular 21.7% gains for the index (before dividends are considered). However, my 5.2% dividend yield keeps crushing the 1.7% yield of the index.

As for cash yield, January 2020 rewarded me with realized dividends of $1,180 (versus $1,083 in 2019… a pleasant 9% increase). For the last 12 months, my portfolio delivered $16,739 in cash to me (up 17% YoY). My realized yield for the trailing twelve months was 5.2% for my full portfolio including cash reserves. I will have some work to do to beat my ambitious 2020 yield goal of over $18,000 for the year (an ~10% increase over 2019). Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield-focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

Goal: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

Strategy: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified high yielding holdings (ETFs and individual companies - my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

Balance: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend-paying sectors like financials and REITs).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2019

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Monthly Gain/Loss (%) FUNDS 4.3% $149,170 $154,581 -3.5% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 4.4% $22,878 $23,676 -3.4% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 5.2% $12,135 $12,475 -2.7% Xtrackers MSCI World ex US Div Yld Hdgd ETF (HDAW) ETF 3.9% $10,026 $10,462 -4.2% Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) ETF 3.2% $8,932 $9,600 -7.0% PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) ETF 4.1% $8,420 $8,806 -4.4% FlexShares Intl Quality Dividend Defensive (IQDE) ETF 4.8% $6,673 $6,851 -2.6% UBS ETRACS 2x US High Div, Low Vol ETN (HDLV) ETN 10.3% $5,714 $6,032 -5.3% Invesco S&P Intl Devd High Div Low Vol ETF (IDHD) ETF 5.8% $5,585 $5,638 -0.9% iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) ETF 1.4% $10,851 $11,067 -2.0% Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) ETF 2.8% $5,130 $5,350 -4.1% Legg Mason EM Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHE) ETF 3.8% $5,004 $5,188 -3.5% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) ETF 4.2% $4,754 $4,936 -3.7% Invesco S&P SmallCap High Div Low Vol ETF (XSHD) ETF 4.9% $4,710 $4,948 -4.8% Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) ETF 9.8% $4,702 $4,722 -0.4% SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) ETF 0.0% $4,456 $4,756 -6.3% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) ETF 4.0% $4,452 $4,528 -1.7% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) ETF 5.5% $4,203 $4,375 -3.9% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.3% $3,806 $4,081 -6.7% Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) ETF 3.5% $3,309 $3,336 -0.8% iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) ETF 5.2% $3,305 $3,357 -1.5% iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) ETF 2.9% $2,683 $2,851 -5.9% Legg Mason Int'l Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHI) ETF 5.5% $2,658 $2,670 -0.5% Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) ETF 4.3% $2,435 $2,450 -0.6% Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (CHIC) ETF 0.5% $2,350 $2,426 -3.1% COMPANIES 6.3% $144,006 $148,714 -3.2% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 5.8% $20,255 $22,135 -8.5% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 7.8% $12,644 $12,748 -0.8% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 6.5% $11,460 $11,166 2.6% AT&T (T) Company 5.6% $11,286 $11,724 -3.7% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 11.9% $8,604 $8,281 3.9% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 9.4% $7,315 $7,365 -0.7% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 8.2% $7,224 $7,170 0.7% IBM (IBM) Company 4.7% $7,187 $6,750 6.5% Ventas (VTR) REIT 5.5% $5,786 $5,675 2.0% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 4.3% $4,680 $4,699 -0.4% Dow (DOW) Company 5.8% $4,607 $5,000 -7.9% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Company 7.8% $3,972 $4,121 -3.6% Banco Santander (SAN) Company 6.3% $3,920 $3,990 -1.8% LyondellBasell (LYB) Company 5.0% $3,893 $4,724 -17.6% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 4.7% $3,840 $3,895 -1.4% Pfizer (PFE) Company 4.1% $3,724 $3,918 -5.0% HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Company 6.9% $3,629 $3,800 -4.5% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Company 6.8% $3,505 $3,827 -8.4% ING (ING) Company 6.8% $3,261 $3,615 -9.8% Gilead Sciences (GILD) Company 3.9% $3,160 $3,249 -2.7% Allergan (AGN) Company 1.6% $2,800 $2,868 -2.4% Canon (CAJ) Company 5.6% $2,617 $2,735 -4.3% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $1,368 $2,064 -33.7% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 0.0% $1,040 $995 4.5% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,229 $2,200 1.3% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 3.4% $35,961 $35,231 2.1% Amer Century CA High Yield Municipal Fund (BCHYX) Mutual 3.2% $20,704 $20,420 1.4% iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) ETF 3.7% $6,925 $6,667 3.9% iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) ETF 3.7% $5,204 $5,133 1.4% SPDR Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) ETF 3.8% $3,128 $3,011 3.9% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $13,627 $13,980 -2.5% TOTAL 5.0% $342,763 $352,505 TOTAL + CASH $5,446 4.9% $348,209 $351,551 -2.2%

Portfolio Moves in December 2019

New Positions

Share Buy – Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF: Bought 200 shares of this domestic dividend ETF at $26.75 on January 7.

Reasoning: I like the strategy and, despite the low (for me) 2.9% dividend yield, the 0.2% fee rate is amazing for this type of dividend ETF.

Share Buy – Ventas: Bought 100 shares of this senior living REIT at $56.75 on January 9.

Reasoning: I made a bunch of money off VTR in years past, but the valuation was way too high for me. Now that the stock has significantly come down, I am back in for the 5.5% yield and chance at significant capital appreciation.

Share Buy– Banco Santander: Bought 1,000 shares of this international bank at $3.99 on January 14.

Reasoning: A well-covered 6.7% yield and a significant decline made this Spanish mega bank very tempting for me (and I have successfully traded in and out of it a couple times).

Share Buy – HSBC: Bought 100 shares of this international bank at $38.00 on January 21.

Reasoning: A well-covered 7% yield and a significant decline made this one too attractive to pass up… only time will tell if I caught a falling knife.

Share Buy – Dow: Bought 100 shares of this science conglomerate at $50.00 on January 23.

Reasoning: A well-covered 6% yield and reasonable valuation made me want to grab a few shares.

Share Buy – iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF: Bought an additional 200 shares of this U.S. healthcare ETF at $27.38 on January 27.

Reasoning: The 1.4% dividend yield is beyond disappointing, but the 0.18% fee rate is amazing for this type of sector ETF. Honestly, I was looking for more beta exposure to the S&P 500 and think this is a nice way to do it. (please don’t judge my FOMO too harshly…or maybe please do!)

Share Buy – Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF: Bought 100 shares of this U.K. ETF at $24.50 on January 31.

Reasoning: The 4.3% dividend yield is quite nice and the 0.09% fee rate is amazing for this type of country ETF… when will the Brexit madness end?

Exited Positions

Share Sale– BP (BP): Sold my entire stake of 100 shares of this multinational oil company at $38.02 on January 2.

Reasoning: While the sweet 7% yield will be missed, I have suffered long enough in the energy space and am slowly getting out of fossil fuels (note: I do not think oil stocks are inherently evil, but they have destroyed large amounts of shareholder wealth over the past few years).

Share Sale– Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A): Sold my entire stake of 150 shares of this multinational oil company at $62.00 on January 6.

Reasoning: While this 7% dividend yield also leaves a hole in my portfolio, the headwinds for energy stocks are just too great for me these days.

Share Sale – IBM: Sold half my position (50) shares of this technology giant at $135.00 on January 8.

Reasoning: While I am still a fan of IBM, I was doing some rebalancing and had to sell this one (at a modest gain).

Final Thoughts

January 2020 ended with a reminder of what volatility can look like. While the sky is not yet falling, prudence feels like a decent mindset for investing in this market, or I can stop worrying about it and just let the robots invest for me!

With a hat tip to Jeff Miller at NewArc Investments whose ‘Weighing the Week Ahead’ is the single most valuable thing I read every week, I will separate my thoughts into two buckets: ‘Likely Signal’ for front of mind topics and ‘Probably Noise’ for things in the press that don’t bother me much at this point with regards to how it might impact equity markets. (Note: the past months have seen Jeff’s indicators indicate rising caution).

Likely Signal:

U.S. 2019 ‘earnings recession’ continues as businesses continue low reinvestment rates (note: FactSet is predicting a fourth straight negative quarter)

Endless trade wars (this month’s twitter optimism can rapidly turn into next month’s shattered hopes)

Another yield curve inversion (more a technical foot fault than a major move, but it is still instructive)

TSLA up 86.5% in 1 month (and 238% in the past 6 months)… I'm no hater of Elon Musk but if this isn’t a sign of a market top then I don’t know what is!

Probably Noise:

Trump impeachment proceedings (what a nothing-burger)

Anything 2020 U.S. politics (it’s still too early and governance has a way of moderating firebrands… betting on the status quo remains the most likely winner)

Comments encouraged.

