Macerich Company: Long-Term Strength Despite Short-Term Challenges

Despite the short-term challenges to the revenues, FFO, and stock price, Macerich remains a reliable choice for long-term returns on investment because of its strong underlying business and dependable corporate strategy.

Macerich has suffered turbulence in the past few years due to the ongoing apocalypse in the retail industry. Annual revenues and FFO per share have declined for the past three years.

With a current dividend yield of 13.45% as of January 31, 2020, it is one of the highest among the mid-cap REITs.

In spite of an 11% decline in the FFO per share from 2015 to 2018 and a 25.4% reduction in the annual revenues for the same period, Macerich Company (MAC) is still trading at a discount. It is experiencing temporary headwinds in the vulnerable retail landscape. However, Macerich is preparing itself for expansion, growth in sales, and FFO growth per share, fuelled by the company’s internal growth due to the rising average base rent and sales per square foot.

Macerich: A Company with Extraordinary Dividend History

Macerich Company has a solid history of increasing dividends, even in difficult times. The company paid annual dividends of $2.87, $2.97, and $3 per share of common stock for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively.

The current trailing twelve-month dividend yield of MAC is a whopping 13.45%, which is way higher than the dividend yields of competitors like NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. with a yield of 9.92%, Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) with a current dividend yield of 5.39%, and Simon Property Group (SPG) with a dividend yield of 6.3%. Although, the dividend yield of Washington Prime Group (WPG) is much higher at 33%.

Now, what is more critical for shareholders and investors is the sustainability of dividends. Investors are always keen to understand if the company will be able to sustain the double-digit dividend yield for a long time. For this purpose, the analysis of Macerich’s balance sheet and cash flow statement gives a clear picture that the company’s dividend payment is well-covered by its funds from operations and operating cash flow.

FFO and Revenue Trends Haven’t Been Good News

The FFO per share, annual revenue, and stock price numbers of MAC do not paint a very optimistic picture of the future growth of the company. From the economy and industry point of view, the retail industry has reported a massive uptick in bankruptcies over the past couple of years.

With the rampant store closedowns by retailers, including Lululemon, American Eagle, Urban Outfitters, and Toys “R” Us, REITs like Macerich have had to experience falls in occupancies, rises in bad debt, and resulting dropdowns in revenues and FFO, a significant metric for REITs. MAC reported FFO per share of $4 in 2015 and 2016 that has since fallen to $3.83 in 2017, further down to $3.73 in 2018, with lower estimates of $3.56 for 2019.

Furthermore, annual revenues plummeted from about $1.28 billion in 2015 to a little over $960 million in 2018. Macerich's numbers have fallen short of management’s guidance for three consecutive years and have lost credibility with the shareholders and investors.

However, the REIT's performance and position are set apart by its rich portfolio of premium malls. The properties of MAC are located in affluent markets, with a vibrant customer base having considerable disposable income. Therefore, Macerich has weathered the retail sector storm better than its peers and competitors, and is better-positioned to turn back on its axis.

The Future Is Not At All Gloomy

Despite the dropping FFO and revenue numbers, investors must note the in-depth reasons behind the fall. The impact of retail store shutdowns and falling occupancies cannot be discounted; however, the weak FFO trends of Macerich are largely impacted by many one-off items.

Macerich is working towards a more sustainable future by taking temporary hits in the present time. For instance, the company sold two of its malls- Cascade Mall in Burlington and Northgate Mall in San Rafael - in 2017, taking a hit of $0.06 per share on its FFO; however, the radical step has served a larger purpose of portfolio restructuring. Macerich is disposing of slow growth and non-core assets to build a stronger and more resilient portfolio.

As a part of the restructuring process, the company is reducing its exposure to apparel and legacy brands and including more new-age tenants in the entertainment, health, beauty, and restaurant business in its portfolio. Thus, despite the dropdown in FFO, sales per square foot present an uplifting picture from $630 in 2016 to $726 in 2018, and average base rent increased from $54.87 in 2016 to $59.09 in 2018.

Macerich Company has an optimistic vision for the future through its portfolio densification and diversification. The business is strategically planned and placed for long-term benefits and returns. Fashion District Philadelphia, an 800,000-square foot entertainment and retail hub, is 85% committed and has notable tenants, including H&M, Nike, Century 21, and City Winery.

Furthermore, the company is fuelling its growth through other projects and strategic partnerships, including Los Angeles Premium Outlets and One Westside, leased entirely by Google (GOOG, GOOGL). The new properties in Macerich’s portfolio position the company well to bear and beat the retail headwinds and emerge a winner.

Recommendation

Undoubtedly, the struggles in the retail industry and the overall slowdown in the economy have weighed down on the FFO and revenues of Macerich. This has further impacted the stock price of MAC adversely, bringing it down to the current level hovering around $22 per share.

However, on the bright side, the impact of retail bankruptcies has just about reached its tail end. The high-end retailers are now renegotiating terms with leading REITs like Macerich, and occupancies are again on an upward trajectory.

With the redevelopment efforts by the company, refilling of the bankruptcy-impacted spaces by permanent tenants, and strong balance sheet numbers of Macerich, the future looks bright and optimistic. Sales per square foot are already rising, and FFO per share will soon bounce back to positive numbers.

In terms of valuation, MAC reported a P/E ratio of 6.10 as of January 31, 2020. The P/E ratio has demonstrated a steady decline over the past years due to the turbulence in the retail landscape. A more apt ratio to measure and compare the valuation of REITs is the price-to-FFO metric. Macerich is currently at a price-to-FFO ratio of 13.7, compared to the high industry average of 16.5. Therefore, with the lower-than-average P/E ratio and price-to-FFO ratio, the company is undervalued at the moment and is available at a bargain, even after factoring in the growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.