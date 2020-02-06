Gold Safety Demand Will Endure Beyond Coronavirus

Even after the financial market has completely discounted the economic impact of the latest strain of the coronavirus, there are still several solid reasons why gold will likely remain strong. Here we’ll review some of the factors which argue in favor of retail and institutional investors hanging on to their safety-related gold positions, including falling bond yields and lower copper prices.

Gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) upward trend has received some much-needed validation in the last couple of weeks. But before we discuss gold’s outlook, let’s briefly turn our attention to interest rates. This will provide some backdrop for gold’s growing support due to the inverse correlation between the direction of interest rates and the gold price. Although discussing bond rates can be boring at times, this is one of those instances when exciting things are taking place in the bond market. In fact, a number of notable events have occurred lately. Let’s look at some of them.

The first thing that strikes our attention is the dramatic drop in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. This is the benchmark rate for bond investors and is also an excellent reflection of what the market considers to be the prevailing interest rate trend. In recent weeks, that trend has clearly been in decline. Illustrating this is the following graph of the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX).

Source: BigCharts

TNX has dropped an incredible 21% in just the last month. Moves of this magnitude aren’t normal in such a compressed time frame, so it clearly reflects a major shift in sentiment among investors. In recent years, bond yields have tended to quickly collapse whenever participants have been afraid of the near-term geopolitical or global economic outlook. In the latest instance, yields have fallen because of the market’s fears over the latest coronavirus strain in China and its potential to become a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, so-called “real” yields in the U.S. have turned decisively negative. This isn’t the first time it has happened, but the yield on 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) fell below zero in January and reached their lowest level since 2018 on Friday, at -0.28%. The TIPS yield also fell below zero just before President Donald Trump’s election in November 2016. Typically, negative yields are a sign that investors are worried about any event that might interfere (at least temporarily) with economic growth.

It’s important to realize, though, that high real yields tend to be bad news for the economic outlook. So, the fact that TIPS yields are falling is good news both for the long-term U.S. economic outlook as well for gold since it means that policymakers will be forced into providing extra liquidity measures. The decline in TIPS is a sign that inflation expectations are falling; however, it may also signal that investors anticipate a sluggish economy in the coming months – something that gold thrives on. This would necessitate additional Federal Reserve rate cuts, which in turn would be good for stocks since the equity market is all about “liquidity, liquidity, liquidity.” Gold would also benefit, though, since markets that have already established long-term rising trends tend to benefit from increases in liquidity.

Source: Treasury Department

The takeaway from falling real yields is that there will be plenty of liquidity in the months ahead, and the Fed will almost certainly be forced to maintain an accommodative monetary policy in the foreseeable future. This is certainly good news for gold investors since non-yielding gold typically does well in a falling interest rate environment due to the diminished competition from lower-yielding bonds. What’s more, since falling rates suggest that economic growth will remain sluggish in the intermediate term, this is another fact that justifies owning long positions in gold bullion and gold ETFs as a hedge against future economic uncertainty.

As for the 10-year yield itself, market forces imply that it has overshot on the downside. Instead of its recent low of 1.51%, the copper/gold ratio of 0.0016 suggests that the yield should be 1.6%. The copper/gold relationship has a long-term tendency of predicting 10-year Treasury yields. This tells us that yields will likely reverse higher once the latest panic attack has ended.

Not only does the copper/gold ratio be used to show where long-term Treasury yields should ideally be (based on current inflation rates), this indicator is also useful for gauging gold's safe-haven demand. When the copper price is weak relative to the gold price for a period of several weeks to months, it strongly suggests that the market has serious doubts about the global growth outlook.

Shown here is a ratio comparison of the gold versus the copper price in the last two years. There has been a tendency in recent years for declines in this ratio to precede rallies in the gold price. The reason for this is that relative weakness in copper suggests that investors’ confidence in the global outlook is declining after the latest global health scare. When investors are feeling less assurance about the global outlook, they tend to move away from risky assets like stocks and turn to safer alternatives like Treasuries and gold. This partly explains why the gold price has been rising lately.

Source: StockCharts

While we’re on the subject of market comparisons, gold’s relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has shown some decided improvement lately. Below is the gold versus SPX ratio chart which underscores gold’s improvement when compared with equities. As I’ve emphasized in previous reports, a rising gold/SPX relative strength line is something that typically encourages institutional money managers to add more gold to their portfolios.

Source: StockCharts

Turning our attention to the near-term technical outlook, gold has continually stayed above its 15-day moving average, which I regard as the dominant immediate-term trend line, since its rally kicked off in early December. I maintain that as long as the gold price remains above the $1,540 on a weekly closing basis, the bulls will retain a near-term advantage over the bears.

Source: BigCharts

Only if the $1,540 level in the gold continuous contract is decisively violated on a weekly basis would I be forced to pull in my horns on the short-term outlook for gold. In the interest of risk management, participants should keep an eye on this level.

In summary, there is still an abundance of reasons which argue in favor of gold ownership even after coronavirus fears have lifted. A combination of falling Treasury yields and lower copper prices is making it easy for investors to see the benefits of gold as portfolio insurance. Falling bond yields will also likely force the Federal Reserve to maintain, and even increase, its accommodative monetary policy stance in the coming months, which bodes well for the metal’s outlook. Moreover, gold’s improving relative strength versus equities should increase the metal’s standing with institutional money managers. In view of the factors reviewed here, a bullish intermediate-term posture toward bullion and gold ETFs is still warranted.

