Argosy Investors Q4 2019 Letter

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Argosy Investors as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

February 4, 2020

Dear Investors,

Our concerns about the economy and stock market during 2019 ended up being deferred, based on the economic climate recovering somewhat with further extraordinary support from the Federal Reserve. When was the last time that an economy growing at long-term average rates and all-time low unemployment was cause for multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts?

Even small future economic hiccups could have more drastic impacts on the economy and stock market than in the past because of this lack of monetary policy firepower. Despite that, given the persistently low level of interest rates, not just in the U.S. but especially in Europe and Japan, we ought to be prepared for the possibility that returns on capital could be lower in the future. This has huge ramifications for how we all think about saving and retirement. With investment returns potentially lower going forward, we may need to save a greater percentage of our income to achieve the same level of retirement savings/income to live on. We don’t want to sound overly gloomy, but it is important we understand the implications of the current environment on all of us, if it does persist.

What’s ironic about all of this is that by attempting to stimulate the economy today through lower interest rates, the Fed is potentially drying up the source of future consumption we all depend on, which may cause us all to save more today.

Portfolio Moves

We continued to add new positions to the portfolio in the fourth quarter. All positions, with the exception of Trisura (which is only modestly sized), are very small in size as we continue to diversify the portfolio while holding a healthy cash balance.

TRISURA

We purchased Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSD)(OTCPK:TRRSF) for the first time in July 2017, and wrote about it in an investor forum shortly thereafter and have added to it with each new account that has come on board. Trisura is a small insurance company that was spun out of the real asset manager Brookfield in 2017. The company operates 3 segments:

Trisura Group is composed of three segments.

The first, Trisura Guarantee, is a specialty insurer with business in surety, corporate, and risk solutions. TG holds the #6 market position in Canada in surety bonds, which prevent against a contractor’s failure to complete its project. Corporate insurance offers Directors’ and Officers’, Professional, Cyber, and Fidelity Liability coverages. Risk solutions offers a fronting solution to captive companies or MGAs and offers reinsurance to companies offering warranties in the event those companies cannot pay their warranties.

It would be a mistake to assume that surety business experiences no losses. The surety business can and does experience losses, sometimes in large chunks and for multiple years. However, loss ratios on average are low, in the 30-40% range.

The second segment, Trisura International, is a reinsurer in run-off that stopped writing premiums in 2008. Its remaining reinsurance contracts are winding down.

The third segment is Trisura’s US business. The company underwrites U.S.-based insurance risk and then offloads 90-100% of the risk to offshore insurers with appetite for U.S. insurance exposure. Trisura collects a fee of 3-5% of the premiums written and in this respect operates somewhat like an asset manager. This business model resembles that of State National Companies (SNC), another small insurer that was trading at 3.1x tangible book value when it was acquired by Markel. Eventually, as it grows and accumulates capital, Trisura may begin to write surety and corporate policies and retain some of the business it underwrites in the U.S. In either case, Trisura can grow premium profitably and warrant an above-average valuation.

Recent results have demonstrated very strong growth in the U.S. business, and that growth has resulted in green shoots of profitability after a multi-year start-up period. The market reacted to the positive news after 3Q results were released. In this instance, the confirming evidence of our long-term thesis for this business led us to add this position to all accounts, and add to existing accounts that already held Trisura.

The business today is trading at about 2x book value, which is probably about fair value for the business given its prospects. Over time, as its business becomes more mature and better-understood, a high multiple is not out of the question.

FIRSTSERVICE

We’ll preface everything about FirstService with the admission that we liked this business years ago (about 50% lower than today), but never purchased it. We first became aware of FirstService (FSV), a Canadian company focused on managing Homeowners Associations (HOAs) as well as managing a few home-related businesses, in late 2015. We were immediately impressed with the business and the fragmented nature of its industry. FirstService was clearly acquiring competitors and building scale and the added scale should give them purchasing power with the contractors they need to perform HOA-related tasks. However, in our prior employment, we were very rigidly focused on businesses trading at very low prices of our estimate of value. We never really purchased stocks that were growing quickly and likely to do so in the future, but trading at an average or even above-average multiple.

At Argosy, our preferred method of investing is finding businesses that we can hold onto for a long time earning satisfactory returns. Let’s be honest; we are lazy at heart and though we will make trades when we believe our thesis is incorrect or prices no longer reflect even an optimistic assessment of value, we prefer not to. We prefer our stocks to hover around their true value, allowing us to participate in the economics of the business without the worrying that accompanies a stock that has grown well beyond its immediate business prospects.

Anyways, FirstService manages HOAs and a few home-related businesses. Their FirstService Residential segment (HOA) holds 6% market share, is 2x the size of its largest competitor, they manage $8 billion of annual HOA client expenditures, and they claim a mid-90% contract retention rate.

There are 7,000-8,000 similar companies they compete against in the U.S., 35% of community associations are self-managed, and 50% of all new homes are built in HOAs (compared to currently 23% of all existing homes), so there are some secular changes happening to housing that will drive growth in FirstService’s direction.

FirstService Brands is their ancillary business segment, and includes CertaPro Painters, Pillar-to-Post Home Inspections, Floor Coverings International, Paul Davis Restoration, California Closets, Century Fire Protection, and Interstate Property Restoration. Some of these businesses are wholly-owned whereas most are franchise operations where FirstService collects a fee from their franchisees.

Based on our research, FSV trades at about 25x 2020 earnings, certainly not a cheap price, but this position is sized for us to purchase more if prices come our way in the future.

PINTEREST

The digital advertising market continues to take market share from other forms and is evolving into a three-headed dragon in the form of Facebook, Google, and Amazon. There is a lot to be said for the market power of these businesses, given the amount of time over 2 billion of us spend using their services each month. However, we believe that advertisers prefer more than these three increasingly-expensive options, and users spend their time on other sites as well. One of these is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), a social media site where hundreds of millions of monthly users self-identify projects or products they like. From a high level, we like the visual nature of Pinterest relative to competing second-tier social media platforms such as Twitter, which is more text-based. Advertisers like visual platforms to share their products (think TV vs. radio) because as the old adage goes, a picture tells a thousand words.

Pinterest currently has over 322 million monthly active users (MAUs), and 73% of them (235 million) live outside the U.S. As with other social media platforms, Pinterest monetizes its users in the U.S. better (with more ads at higher prices) than other geographies. 90% of Pinterest’s revenue comes from its U.S. users, which represent only 27% of users. We expect Pinterest will monetize its international users better over time, and due to the fact that its international users are growing at a faster rate than U.S. users there will be a double benefit from improved international monetization.

Pinterest is a small position in part because we are making some educated guesses about its steady-state economics, using its peers Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat as a guide. Facebook is a behemoth, with nearly 2.5 billion monthly users worldwide, which grew 8% in the last year. We don’t believe FB is going to end up being a useful comparison for PINS, but clearly Pinterest is being valued at a discount to the second tier of social media stocks, despite the visual nature of Pinterest which we believe gives it an advantage in luring advertisers.

We expect PINS to continue to gain users, which will increase its value organically. We also expect as the platform becomes better appreciated as an advertising medium that its value per MAU will increase towards the levels of its closer competitors Twitter and Snapchat. We believe that we can earn returns of 20% or more for the next few years based on their organic growth alone. If the value per user moves in the direction we believe is likely, then returns could be greater.

MODINE

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) has a long history in the auto business but is transitioning its business to more attractive markets over time, specifically commercial HVAC. This has led to improving free cash flow since the management team announced its strategy transition in late 2015. The company recently announced a complex separation of its auto business from its commercial and off-highway vehicle businesses and plans to sell the business. This business is capital intensive and depresses free cash flow. When the sale is completed, MOD will generate significantly higher cash flows and Modine will trade at a near-20% FCF yield. We think the pro forma business will be more attractive and warrant a better valuation, and we think that management may be embarking on a strategy to grow the business’ value at high rates over a more extended timeframe. The current price reflects some doubt about MOD’s ability to get a decent price for its auto business as well as some end market weakness. Management has been very committed to the sale process and despite the original buyer walking away, we believe that the sale will ultimately be completed.

In all likelihood, this will be a shorter-term investment for us, but if management ends up being better than we are currently willing to believe, we may stay involved through a longer-term holding.

Performance

Year-to-date performance was 20.6% in select accounts. The S&P 500 by comparison returned 31.5%. (Note that some accounts which are relatively newer may have less capital invested and thus did not earn the returns mentioned above). Keep in mind Argosy’s portfolio ended the quarter with 46% of its assets in cash and short-term bond funds (vs. 58% as of 9/30/2019). We continue to be relatively unexcited by the values we see in the current market environment. As noted last quarter, we have purchased positions in major index funds to reduce our cash position in the short-term, and we have also deployed capital into the positions mentioned above which have in aggregate reduced our cash balance. We expect to be more aggressive in buying even small positions of businesses we like despite our persistent worries about elevated valuations and the eventual end to the business cycle.

Conclusion

We enter 2020 with relatively even-handed expectations for the market’s potential returns. We have already purchased shares which are trading at approximately average multiples relative to the S&P 500 but which offer dramatically higher growth prospects. More to come on that next quarter. For now, I wish everyone a safe and happy New Year.

Until April,

Argosy Investors

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, MOD, FSV, TRRSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.