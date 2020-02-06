Luckin Coffee: Muddy Waters' Short Thesis Will Fall Short

The report can't be used as support to short Luckin Coffee, and investors should wait until Q4 results to make further decisions.

We found the analyses in the report not well-justified. The investigation sample could be biased, and key arguments are not well-supported.

Investment Thesis

We found Muddy Waters' short report on Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) not well-justified. The credibility of the report and analyses embedded is questionable. Investors should not panic over the report and can wait till the Q4 results, and a current sell-off may present a good entry point.

Muddy Waters: The Short Thesis on Luckin

On January 31, Muddy Waters disclosed a short position on LK. The short thesis led to a major sell-off in the company's shares. Together with the recent Coronavirus breakout in China, LK share price is down nearly 40% compared to its recent high over $50:

The report from Muddy Waters is 89 pages long. By going through the report, we believe the key messages that it is trying to indicate are the following two:

The company is inflating its number of items sold per store and cooking the book by moving the operating losses into advertising expenses, in order to achieve the so-called "store-level" profitability.

The business model of the company is not sustainable and will fail eventually. Plus, company management has a bad reputation on the capital market and has already started to cash out through pledging shares.

We have been suspicious about LK's growth model previously and expressed our concern about its long-term profitability. In general, we are still neutral about the company's future, but here we want to talk more about Muddy Waters' short report, as there are many questions we found that could make it less credible.

Questions on the Report

#1: On the investigation sample

Let's not mention the fact that the report came from some anonymous source for now, which could be a deal-breaker in the first place. In the report, it is mentioned that thousands of investigators were employed to generate tens of thousands of hours in surveillance recording:

The numbers are so dramatic that people would think naturally the results would be credible. But there are questions regarding these samples. The recording covers 981 store days for 620 stores. This translates into the fact that for each store, the tracking was only for 1.5 days on average. We believe that the sample covers well in terms of geography (it represents nearly 25% of the entire population), but 1.5 days for each store sounds insufficient to make a robust conclusion. How can we make sure that consumer behavior on that specific day (or two) is not skewed?

Similarly, the report referenced to 25000+ receipts from 10000 customers as evidence to show that the average sales price per order is much lower than what's reported by the company. Again, since we don't know how these receipts were collected, we can't tell whether there is any bias introduced in this sample. Is it possible that people who want to share their receipts are people who spend relatively less?

Although the report seems to be built upon a "large" number of data points, whether the sample is fully "unbiased" is not guaranteed.

#2: The financials don't lie

The report spent many pages to try to prove Luckin Coffee has been cheating in number of orders and net selling price in its earnings. The goal of these analyses was to prove that the company didn't achieve the so-called "store-level" profitability. According to the report, the company has transferred about $340 million from advertising expenses into operating profit:

But the question is, no matter what expense/loss items it booked, the overall profit margin for LK has been improving, if we look at the Non-GAAP results:

Source: Q3 Earnings Slides

Eventually, investors are looking for overall profitability instead of "store-level" profitability. We were not big fans of "store-level" profitability, but focusing too much on this makes the short thesis less credible.

#3: Regarding the business model

The report also questions the business model of Luckin Coffee, which we think should be the key focus of this short thesis. However, the evidence presented in the report is not convincing enough. The core argument from the report is that Chinese people will have low coffee demand compared to western countries, since 95% of their caffeine intake comes from tea. This doesn't serve as good support to the argument that Chinese people don't consume coffee. In fact, the reason why Chinese people have been relying on tea for caffeine was due to the fact that there has been no convenient way for them to get coffee. The young generation in China is leaning more towards coffee versus tea, which explains why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has been betting heavily in China and why LK was able to open so many stores in such a short period of time.

The true challenge for the company, though, is whether it can maintain growth when the subsidy is reduced. We raised this in our previous article, which we believe is the key pain point for LK. Muddy's report was not able to hammer LK in this regard, which we think is a big miss.

Conclusion

Overall, we felt the short report from Muddy Waters is not credible enough. Given the whopping 70% short interest ratio on LK, we would expect short-selling investors under great pressure and eager to see the price going further down:

Coincidentally, the report was released right in the middle of China's Coronavirus breakout, which added to the negative atmosphere on LK's business in the short term. But overall, we don't think the short thesis is well-justified. Investors don't need to panic over the report and can wait until Q4 results for further actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.