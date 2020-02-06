Cel-Sci: Little Known Drug Validates Multikine's Investigation Goals

In the event of approval, Multikine would be granted 12 years of market exclusivity as part of its BLA, rendering IRX-2 useless unless it can demonstrate clinical superiority.

Company Thesis

As Cel-Sci's (NYSEMKT:CVM) decade-long investigation into cytokine immunotherapy for the treatment of head and neck sarcoma is coming to an end, one little-known drug has independently verified the efficacy of Multikine through clinical trials of its own. IRX Therapeutics' IRX-2 has proven a mixture of cytokines delivered at an appropriate therapeutic window has the potential to show massive survival benefits to patients for years, after merely 21 days of dosage (albeit in two cycles). The striking similarity between IRX-2 investigation and that of Multikine serves to enhance the scientific validity of the latter. Rest assured, as Multikine is several years ahead of IRX-2 in terms of progress, it will see nearly 12 years of market exclusivity as a new biologic in the likely event of approval, rendering IRX-2 useless unless it can demonstrate superiority vs. Multikine. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why this discovery adds yet another bullish case for CVM investors.

IRX-2 And Multikine

A good summary of the mechanism of action for IRX-2 and its cytokine composites in cancer immunotherapy can be found in this article:

"IRX-2 is a primary cell-derived biologic consisting of physiologic levels of T-helper type 1 cytokines produced by stimulating peripheral blood mononuclear cells of normal donors with phytohemagglutinin. The primary active components in IRX-2 are IL2, IL1β, IFNγ, and TNFα. In vitro, IRX-2 acts on multiple immune-system cell types, including DCs, T cells, and NK cells, to overcome tumor-mediated immunosuppression. In clinical settings, IRX-2 is administered as part of a 21-day neoadjuvant regimen, which includes additional pharmacologic agents (low-dose cyclophosphamide, indomethacin, and zinc) to promote anticancer immunoresponses."

The mechanism of action described above in IRX-2 is astonishingly similar to the API in Multikine. First, Multikine's formulation too consists of cytokines such as IL1α, IL1β, IL2, IL6, IL8, TNFα, and IFNγ. Second, these cytokines have been demonstrated in medical studies to increase the level of CD4+ and CD8+/- T cells in the human body, which are nearly 99.9% correlated to survival increases in patients with head and neck sarcoma. The clinical study of IRX-2 can be found below and serves well to justify Multikine's potential success.

Source: Journal of Immunotherapy

In its Phase 2a data release, patients taking IRX-2 saw a 57% improvement benefit vs. 21% for control, with one treatment-related SAE out of 25 patients and very good statistical significance of P<0.03. This is an extremely favorable risk-reward profile for a drug so early on in its trial stages. Furthermore, the success of IRX-2 serves to independently verify the proposed mechanism of action for Multikine and its potentially lucrative survival benefits. Keep in mind, Multikine was only designed for a 10% improvement margin vs. its controlled group in Phase 3.

In addition, it is important to note IRX-2's trial duration was extended just like Multikine. Trial results for IRX-2 Phase 2b were due to be released in early 2019, but there has been no news of top-line data as of Feb 2020. As both trials are event based and can only conclude when enough patients have deceased (as to measure the overall survival improvement), IRX-2's extended trial duration, without any news of FDA trial halts or futility concerns from IDMC, is highly likely to be attributed to patients living longer in the trial. This would serve as evidence patients taking Multikine are too seeing unusual benefits to their survival. The two trials are then both ratified by medical journals discussing the newly-discovered long-tail benefit of immunotherapy, which finds a short-dosage of neoadjunctive oncological biologics can lead to lasting benefits to patients' survival years later.

CVM Shareholders should rejoice to the success witnessed by IRX-2. This is because IRX-2 is only in Phase 2 of its clinical investigation while Multikine is nearly 5-7 years ahead of its competitor with its Phase 3 results imminent. If approved, Multikine will see 12 years of market exclusivity compared to IRX-2 and will render the latter unmarketable unless it can demonstrate to be superior to Multikine in non-inferiority studies (which require at least five more years).

Considering there are more than 686,000 new cases of HNSCC each year worldwide with over 292,000 deaths, the condition has a poor survival record and is in dire need of new therapeutic methods. Current standards of care are either decades old (Radiotherapy + chemo + surgery), or were newly invented (Keytruda and Opdivo), but can only extend patients' survival by a mere two months. Since patients in Multikines' Phase 3 are suspected to be living two years than estimated, the drug has a real shot of becoming a breakthrough therapy for HNSCC. As new oncological drugs can be priced upwards of 5-6 figures post approval, CVM's market cap of ~$450 million, with no debt and enough cash to run its trial until the end, is in no way reflective of its promising potential.

Summary

Multikine needs every bit of good news it can get at this point, largely because it is a breakthrough therapy with little or no independent studies which can confirm its clinical success in Phase 1 or Phase 2. As a result, the drug has brought a fair share of skepticism from short sellers questioning the science behind cytokine immunotherapy. Hence, the discovery of another cytokine immunotherapy on a successful journey for the treatment of HNSCC serves to independently verify Multikine's clinical efficacy. Additionally, IRX-2 would pose no competitive threat due to protections on Multikine's intellectual property, which should keep shareholder fears of splitting the market at bay. As a result, the author reiterates a strong buy rating on CVM as of today.

The author would like to thank Dr. Steven Sessions for his commentary on the correlation between IRX-2 and Multikine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.