Coronavirus And Results: Finally Some Catalysts For Gilead Sciences

The coronavirus and remdesivir created headlines for Gilead Sciences in the last few days, but I don’t think this will impact the top or bottom line right now.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has been a terrible investment in the last five years, in which the stock kept declining. During the last twelve months, the stock was more or less stable and was trading in a rather narrow 52-week range (between $60.89 and $70.50). And aside from the quarterly dividend, there was not much to gain in the last few years for everyone who is invested in the company.

But as Gilead Sciences was suddenly making headlines again in the last few days – due to the quarterly earnings, which were reported on Tuesday, but also due to the coronavirus – it makes sense to take another look at Gilead Sciences and we will start with the topic everybody is talking about right now – the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Last Friday, on January 31, 2020, after the market closed, Gilead Sciences announced that the company is working with global health authorities – in the United States and China – to respond to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. It was discovered that remdesivir (Nuc inhibitor GS-5734), which is for the treatment of Ebola, could eventually be used to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. Remdesivir is currently in phase II and not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally, but in the absence of any approved treatment options, treating physicians and local regulatory agencies have agreed to use remdesivir for emergency treatment of a small number of patients with 2019-nCoV. The company is in discussions with clinicians and researchers in China and the United States.

On Monday, during the European market hours, Gilead Sciences was trading as high as 12% above Friday’s close and when stock markets in the United States closed, the stock was still trading 5% higher. Management also mentioned the coronavirus and remdesivir on the earnings call, but made only a few brief remarks (nothing we didn’t know before). While Gilead Sciences seems undervalued right now, Monday’s stock price jump rather seemed like an overreaction and I don’t expect that the coronavirus or remdesivir will have a major impact on Gilead Science’s business at this point in time.

Quarterly Results

We should rather focus on other important information like the quarterly results, which were released on Tuesday after markets closed. While revenue was a little higher than analysts were expecting, the adjusted earnings per share missed analysts’ expectations by as much as $0.37. The reason was unfavorable high costs of goods sold (including heavy inventory write-downs), which not only affected the non-GAAP EPS (it would have been $1.77 without these negative effects), but also had an influence on the company’s non-GAAP operating margin, which was only 39.3% (would have been around 50% instead).

In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences generated $5.9 billion in revenue reflecting a YoY growth of 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. For the full year, revenue was $22.4 billion – also reflecting 1.5% growth YoY. The adjusted earnings per share were $1.30 for the fourth quarter and $6.63 for the entire year. While the earnings per share keep declining and management’s guidance is expecting adjusted EPS to be lower once again in 2020 (in a range between $6.05 and $6.45), revenue might have found its bottom. For 2020, management is expecting revenue to be a little lower than this year, but I think management is rather conservative with its assumptions.

Considering these numbers and the guidance for 2020, I can understand why investors are still reluctant to assign the stock a higher multiple as it doesn’t show signs of stable growth yet. But the company might have found its bottom and especially the HIV franchise sales are growing with a stable pace - $16.4 billion in sales last year reflecting a 12% YoY growth.

Several Strategic Decisions

Aside from the last quarterly earnings, Gilead Sciences has made several strategic decisions in 2019, which might lay the foundation for changes in the years to come. Not only was Kite made a separate operating company and a new corporate strategy was defined, Gilead Sciences also has a new leadership team and the Galapagos (GLPG) partnership was expanded.

When looking at the current management team, it is quite different from the management team under the last two chief executive officers John Milligan and John C. Martin. The current CEO Daniel O’Day joined Gilead Sciences in March 2019 after being CEO of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) before. And in the last few quarters there have been more changes within the management team: Andrew Dickinson, for example, is the current CFO and replaced Robin Washington; Johanna Mercier is Chief Commercial Officer and joined Gilead Sciences in May 2019 after being with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) before.

Aside from changing its management team, Gilead Sciences also extended its relationship with Galapagos. Gilead Sciences upped its equity stake in Galapagos to around 22% and acquired 6.8 billion ordinary shares, for which it paid a total amount of $1.13 billion. Additionally, $4 billion will be used to develop and commercialize the treatments for a 10-year period and Gilead Sciences invested $5.50 billion in total in Galapagos. The long-term goal is to build a broad inflammation and fibrosis portfolio, which goes beyond Filgotinib (which is the most promising drug right now).

Growth Potential

When talking about the growth potential during the next few years, it also makes sense to talk about the opposite – revenue loss by expiring patents, generics or declining demand. Revenue of pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies is usually driven by either declining revenue from expiring as well as replaced products or growing revenue from launched products. And Gilead Sciences might actually be the perfect example to demonstrate this. The past decade has been characterized by impressive growth rates in the years 2012 till 2015 due to its HCV business (especially Sovaldi and Harvoni) as well as the steep declines in the years from 2016 going forward.

But in a recent investor presentation, Gilead Sciences demonstrated very clearly that its HIV business grew very robust over the years and if we leave out the HCV revenues, the HIV business grew with 14% CAGR since 2011 and in the third quarter of 2019 revenue from HIV grew 13% YoY.

When looking at the “negative” side, the patent expiration of Letairis and Ranexa will have a negative impact on revenue as well as the introduction of a generic product for Truvada. Management is assuming that these will reduce the annual revenue about $0.8-1.0 billion. While Letairis and Ranexa have a combined revenue of $830 million, the biggest threat exists for Truvada, which generated an annual revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019.

When looking at the “positive” side, the biggest driver of growth we need to mention is Biktarvy, which is a huge success for Gilead Sciences. It is the number 1 prescribed HIV regimen and the best HIV launch in history. Management is expecting Biktarvy to remain the preferred treatment option for the majority of patients through 2033. While sales increased 226% YoY in the third quarter, the growth in the fourth quarter was still 172% and annual sales are already $4.7 billion. Peak sales expectations range from $6 billion (which is more than realistic) to $10 billion (which also seems to be within reach considering the high growth rates). Biktarvy is one of several Descovy-based HIV products (the others being Descovy itself, Genvoya, Odefsey and Symtuza) and the sales for these products could be increased 32% YoY.

Yescarta is another candidate with high hopes and expected peak sales of $2 billion. Right now, the annual sales for Yescarta are $456 million and I have my doubts if peak sales of $2 billion are realistic as growth is already slowing down. While in the first quarter of 2019, revenue grew 140%, growth rates constantly slowed down to “only” 50% in the fourth quarter. The increase in the fourth quarter was driven by a higher number of therapies provided to patients and the continued expansion in Europe. Other estimates see peak sales at about $1.5 billion in 2022 and although management claimed several quarters ago that it will take some time for sales of Yescarta to pick up, I am a bit hesitant if we will see such high annual sales. Right now, about 170 centers worldwide are authorized for the treatment and about 2,500 patients have been treated with Yescarta so far.

When looking at the company’s pipeline, Gilead Sciences has currently seven products in Phase III. And especially the inflammatory disease pipeline is very impressive. Based on Filgotinib, Gilead Sciences is expecting to launch several products in the next few years that should treat Crohn’s disease, Psoriatic arthritis, Ulcerative colitis and Rheumatoid arthritis. We can expect five potential launches in the next four years. Filgotinib is often called the “best-in-class” among the JAK inhibitors by several analysts and worldwide peak sales are expected to be between $4 billion and $6 billion – about half from rheumatoid arthritis and the rest for treating other diseases. Gilead Sciences will market the drug, but has to pay a royalty and milestones to Galapagos. Approval for Filgotinib to treat rheumatoid arthritis is expected in the second half of 2020 for Japan, Europe and the United States and from 2021 going forward, Filgotinib should contribute to revenue.

Aside from the above-mentioned pipeline candidates, Gilead Sciences has a very rich pipeline in oncology (including cell therapy and non-cell therapy), fibrotic disease, inflammatory disease and viral disease (including HIV and HBV). Out of the 63 listed items in the pipeline, inflammation with 20 and oncology with 23 items look the most promising from a number’s perspective. And there are many pipeline candidates, that might have huge potential – like GS-6207, which is currently in phase II as well as phase I and has peak sales estimates as high as $10 billion. GLPG1690 is another pipeline candidate, for which Berenberg Capital Markets estimated about $2 billion in peak sales. But as the launch is often several years away and a lot can happen in this time, it is difficult to make any predictions.

Dividend and Buybacks

When turning towards the balance sheet of Gilead Sciences, we see long-term liabilities of $29,218 million and $4,117 million in goodwill. And although Gilead Sciences has $24.75 billion in debt, resulting in a D/E ratio of 1.09, Gilead has a very stable balance sheet as it also has $25,840 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. I don’t really understand why Gilead Sciences is keeping these amounts of cash at the same time as the debt (even in this low-rate environment), but maybe there is a reason I didn’t figure out yet. Nevertheless, Gilead Sciences is generating enough cash to distribute money to its shareholders.

On Tuesday, management also announced a dividend increase to $0.68 per share (from $0.63 before), which brings the dividend yield to about 4%. Gilead Sciences has now increased its dividend for five consecutive years. And the company is not only paying a dividend, but is also repurchasing shares. On Tuesday as well, management announced that it had authorized an additional $5.0 billion share repurchase program and combined with the $3.4 billion from a prior authorization, Gilead Sciences can spend $8.4 billion in total to repurchase shares. With a current market cap of about $85 billion, Gilead Sciences can repurchase about 10% of outstanding shares.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

An increasing dividend, a dividend yield of 4% and an extensive share buyback program are all positive news, but when looking at the earnings estimates (according to Seeking Alpha), I can understand why analysts and investors don’t assign Gilead Sciences a higher multiple. For the next few years, analysts are expecting growth in revenue and earnings per share, but then assume that revenue as well as earnings per share will decline again. Basically, over the next decade, analysts are assuming that Gilead Sciences will not really be able to grow.

With the strategic decisions, the rich pipeline and enough cash for further acquisitions, I would not be so pessimistic about the company’s future growth potential, but even a zero-growth scenario from now till eternity makes the stock fairly valued and a good investment. When taking the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($8,039 million) and assuming Gilead Sciences will only be able to keep that free cash flow stable, the stock is more or less fairly valued (intrinsic value being around $63) when calculating with a 10% discount rate. We have to point out that free cash flow was much higher than net income in the last three years and while a free cash flow conversion rate above 100% is possible and there are businesses which have reported a free cash flow conversion rate above 100% for several years, I would be cautious with these numbers. But a 0% growth rate is also rather unrealistic as Gilead Sciences decreased the number of outstanding shares about 3-4% annually during the past decade and will probably continue to do so. This alone (assuming 3% growth due to share buybacks) will take the intrinsic value to about $90 (once again using a 10% discount rate).

Conclusion

As mentioned above, Gilead Sciences has been a terrible investment during the last few years, but I will continue to hold the stock as I see very limited downside potential but substantial upside potential in the coming years. In my opinion, we are very close to the bottom and the chances are high that the stock won’t go lower than $60 (although we never know what might happen in case of a broad market decline or crash). And in the meantime – until the stock might finally go higher – I will continue to collect the dividend and hope that management will buy back as many shares as possible for these low prices.

