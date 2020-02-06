My 20/20 Vision For The Year 2020 - Update 2

With the historical January Barometer data now known I will discuss the ironic unfolding of this year's event - proving one day's data can impact the overall performance of the stock market.

Background Information:

With my previous article – My 20/20 Vision for the Year 2020 – I outlined my plans for 2020 and the structure of a fictive portfolio using dividend-paying stocks I hold in my personal stock accounts. The 2020 portfolio is based on allocating $10,000.00 to each of the 10 positions, resulting in the portfolio starting with a balance of $100,000.00. For new readers, I would suggest you visit the original SA article for foundational issues and the structural creation for my model portfolio.

I’m not suggesting that any reader duplicate any of my holdings in their personal accounts. I point out many of my holdings are based on multi-decades for holding a stock, so investors should use their personal due diligence in deciding if other stocks might currently be a better choice to build your future dividend-paying portfolio. The point, and hope, is that at the end of 2020, I can see that my strategy for investing in dividend-paying stocks and holding them long term can be a rewarding proposition versus trading in and out of stocks. One thing for sure - stockbrokers don’t like my type accounts!

The following list reflects actual dividend paying stocks that I hold in my personal portfolio: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC), Blueknight Energy Partners - PFD Units (NASDAQ:BKEPP), BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ), Dodge & Cox Income Fund (MUTF:DODIX), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI), Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN), PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

We now have the results of the second month – January 2020. The previous month (December) reflected nice surprises with special dividends, along with the regularly scheduled monthly payouts to shareholders. With the current month, we are now back to regular dividends being paid and the underlying stock holding its valuation with hope for incremental increases in valuation. Now having knowledge of the massive 600-point sell-off on the last day of January trading, this should always remind us that any stock investment has the potential for losing some, or all your initial capital investment. As we move further into 2020, I need to see the performance continue for the dividend positions that I’m relying on to improve my net asset valuation. For December we saw all ten (10) stocks maintain their initial $10,000 valuation or more valuation when the dividend payments were allocated.

The January reports shows this number has now dropped to seven (7) of the ten (10) holding their initial $10,000 capital valuation. BKCC and BDJ are two stocks where the capital investment has dropped below the initial $10,000.00 valuation. However, when you add the cash dividends paid, their individual valuations are above the $10,000 initial investment. XOM, with their 4th Q report being a huge miss as for expectations, the valuation of their stock has dropped to $9,131.00, with their $127.00 dividend sitting in cash. Therefore, at this stage XOM is the only stock of the ten (10) below the initial $10,000 capital investment even after considering the $127 dividend sitting in cash.

The dividend aspect of the portfolio continues to look stable, but January showed wide swings in the volatility within the market. With my previous report (#1), I mentioned the Middle East unrest and the potential for war was very unsettling for the market. Now we have added a new element of uncertainty to the market. We now have a pandemic situation in China that is growing and spreading to other nations - including the United States. This has created much uncertainty for what already was an overbought - IMO – market. The level of uncertainty and hostile bantering between the US and the involved countries is never a harbinger of stability in the markets.

With such crosswinds what I’m hoping for is stability in the share price based on the certainty of dividends supporting the idea of defensive positioning. There is no denying that there are storm clouds on the horizon. History is very clear - stocks never move upwards for elongated periods of times without corrections taking place. Later in the article, I will address issues and concerns that give me pause for what I expect is a correction coming for the stock market. 2008 is always a reminder for what can happen with over-valued stocks in what can be described as a New York minute time period.

Update #2 - January 2020:

All dollar amounts have been rounded down to the whole dollar amount. This is done for simplicity of accounting for dividends.

Dividend Tracking Chart Based on $10,000.00 Invested in Each Stock:(11/29/19) Price CurrValu. Shares Dividend $Amt Acct.Val. BBDC 11/29/2019 $10.41 $10,000 961 $10,000 12/31/2019 $10.28 $9,879 $0.15 $144.00 $10,023 1/31/2020 $10.30 $9,898 $10,042 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $144.00 BKCC 11/29/2019 $4.95 $10,000 2020 $10,000 12/31/2019 $4.97 $10,039 $10,039 1/31/2020 $4.98 $10,059 $0.14 $282.00 $10,341 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $282.00 BKEPP 11/29/2019 $5.18 1930 $10,000 12/31/2019 $5.39 $10,402 $10,402 1/31/2020 $5.40 $10,422 $10,422 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. BKT 11/29/2019 $6.02 1661 $10,000 12/31/2019 $6.05 $10,049 $0.03 $56.00 $10,556 1/31/2020 $6.09 $10,115 $0.03 $56.00 $10,227 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $112 BDJ 11/29/2019 $9.61 1041 $10,000 12/31/2019 $9.92 $10,326 *$0.221 $230.00 $10,556 1/31/2020 $9.40 $9,785 $0.05 $52.00 $10,067 2/31/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $282 DODIX 11/29/2019 $14.17 710 $10,000 12/31/2019 $14.03 $9,961 $0.18 $129.00 $10,090 1/31/2020 $14.25 $10,117 $10,246 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $129.00 HASI 11/29/2019 $29.36 341 $10,000 12/31/2019 $32.18 $10,973 $10,973 1/31/2020 $34.09 $11,624 $0.34 $115 $11,739 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $115 HRZN 11/29/2019 $12.49 801 $10,000 12/31/2019 $12.93 $10,356 $0.10 $80 $10,436 1/31/2019 $12.72 $10,188 $0.10 $80 $10,268 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $160 PTY 11/29/2020 $18.55 539 $10,000 12/31/2019 $19.00 $10,241 *$0.16 $86 $10,327 1/31/2020 $19.57 $10,548 $0.13 $70.00 $10,704 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $156 XOM 11/29/2019 $68.13 147 $10,000 12/31/2019 $69.78 $10,257 $0.87 $127.00 $10,384 1/31/2020 $62.12 $9,131 $9,258 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $127

Current Cash Dividends Paid as of 1/31/2020: $1,507 1.50% Current Valuation of Initial Investment plus Accumulated Dividend: $103,314 3.31%

January Barometer Model:

January Barometer for Market Performance DJIA 12/31/2019 28,538 1/31/2020 28,256 Interim High -January 29,373 835+

The January Market Barometer has a long and historical record for how the stock market will perform for a given full year based on what happens in the January time period. Going back to 1950, when the S&P 500 was positive in January, 86% of the time, the full year turned out to be up, according to Stock Trader’s Almanac. The track record is even better in presidential election years. When January is up in an election year, the year is up 100% of the time with an average S&P 500 return of 16.6%, according to Bank of America. What happened on the last day of trading for this year’s January, added a new dimension of drama for this model indicator.

On Thursday, January 30th, 2020, the DJIA closed at 28,859 and everything was in place for the January Barometer confirming 2020 would create a positive performance by the market. All the market had to do on Friday’s trading - hold above the 28,538 level where it was comfortable above at 28,859, a nice cushion of 321 points. But now we know, on Friday we saw the DJIA drop a tad over 600 points where now the barometer indicated a down year for the market. What makes this sudden turn so dramatic, as I’m writing this final point about this issue on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, in less than three full days of trading for the month, the DJIA sits at 29,115 and would be well above what was needed last Friday and therefore indicate an up-year for the market. But we aren’t playing hand grenades - the model is called the January Barometer for a reason.

Issues Impacting The Financial Markets:

In the previous report, I commented on the Institute for Supply Management showing the manufacturing segment of our economy had dropped for three months, with the current report showing it had dropped to 47.2% - the lowest reading since 2009. However, the report this week indicated the manufacturing data have bounced back above the 50% level. This is encouraging until you realize the data reflects the numbers based on a month’s lag time. Putting it mildly, since the beginning of January with coronavirus now spreading each day and beyond the borders of China, the impact is going to be massive for the negativity impacting manufacturing growth.

The Boeing (BA) numbers alone and the fact that all purchasing from Boeing’s suppliers has been halted, this is going to impact some of the largest manufacturing companies in the world. Add to the fact that it now appears Boeing will not restart their plane manufacturing facilities until maybe mid-year. As of today, it appears that Boeing has secured about $13 billion in loans in order to keep them afloat with needed cash. This has been a disaster for Boeing, and it wouldn’t surprise me if some of the previous major purchasers take their business elsewhere. Boeing has self-inflicted an unmitigated disaster situation that will have long-term implications for a large number of associated corporations who provide product and services to Boeing.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump to restructure the United States' top trade relationships have cost American companies $46 billion since February 2018, and U.S. exports of goods hit by retaliatory tariffs have fallen sharply, according to an analysis of Commerce Department data. The lion's share of the higher tariff costs, some $37.3 billion, stemmed from duties on imports from China, said Washington-based consultancy Trade Partnership Worldwide, which calculated cumulative tariff costs through November 2019, the latest data available. Exports of U.S. goods hit by retaliatory tariffs from China and other countries fell by 23% in the 12 months ended November, compared with 2017, before the tariffs began, the analysis showed. Even when retaliatory tariffs have ended, those exports haven't bounced back, said Trade Partnership Vice President Dan Anthony. https://tmsnrt.rs/2Tg8IO7

We still don’t know what the final total for this 2-year process and tug-of-war, but now with China manufacturing being curtailed and even the likes of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Nike are closing their outlets in parts of China, we should be expecting our GDP results taking a major hit for at least the first two quarters of 2020.

On February 4th, Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced the closing of 125 stores and laying off 2,000 workers. The death of big box stores is happening right before our eyes. Soon we should expect to see malls going into bankruptcy. The bankruptcy of such retailers is hitting new highs. Where are these workers going to find new jobs? As if the Macy situation isn’t dire enough for the retailing segment, what Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is doing is more revealing. This retailer has a long history of being an upscale operation, however, recently they announced they are creating space in their stores for reselling previously owned items - basically, they are selling used items in competition with the full priced merchandise. IMO, this is a sign of desperation on the part of Nordstrom!

United (NASDAQ:UAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have each announced the cancellation of flights between the US and China, and they are talking about this being for upwards of three months. Such long flights, when the planes are filled, these flights are the biggest money-makers for airlines. As of 2018, there were 61 non-stop routes (not including Hong Kong and Macau), operated by four US carriers, United, American, Delta, Hawaii and six Chinese carriers, Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Eastern (NYSE:CEA), China Southern (NYSE:ZNH), Hainan, Xiamen and Sichuan Airlines. United is the largest US-based airline that participates in this market route.

Most of the current travel-related issues for the coronavirus has only been associated with the airlines. Such blame or concern limited to the airlines doesn’t address the total issue of what travel industry segments will be impacted. The cruise industry is now a worldwide industry where we have one cruise line with one of their ships quarantined in Japan, where the virus is suspected to have spread to passengers. With the well-known history of viruses impacting cruise ship passengers, the China situation will easily transfer and create new concerns for potential passengers opting for cruise vacations. I’m a frequent cruise vacationer and with the bombardment of promotional brochures currently being placed in my mailbox, the cruise industry has concerns for whether they can fill their ships in the upcoming cruise season. Once a ship leaves the port, if a cabin is empty, it will remain a non-revenue generator for that cruise. And we can’t forget the hotel industry where most of the major chains have worldwide properties. Vacant flights are only part of the story - vacant hotel rooms could be a greater concern for the travel industry.

Good luck with your future investing decisions! I always appreciate those who opt for reading my articles - especially for those reflecting a list of stocks that I hold in my personal accounts.

Submitted 2/5/2020 - P.M.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKCC, PTY, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.