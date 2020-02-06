How To Distinguish Between GAAP Losers And Real Losers

To get an idea of the impact on corporate earnings of the massive expensing of intangibles, we added back to annual reported earnings R&D expenses, and one-third of SG&A.

Would you believe that roughly 45% of U.S. public companies are reporting annual losses? And that in a booming economy and record breaking stock market. The percentage of these loss-reporting companies didn’t change much in the past ten years, but was substantially lower in previous years. In the 1970s, less than 20% of companies reported annual losses, climbing to around 35% in the mid-1980s, and to 40% in the late 1990s. Returning to the present 45% loss frequency, how can the economy prosper with almost half of public companies losing money?

The answer to this conundrum lies in the realization that concomitant with the increase of loss reporting companies there has been a steep rise in corporate investment in intangibles, such as R&D, IT, brands, human resources, and business processes, like Amazon’s and Netflix’s recommendation algorithms. Presently the total U.S. corporate investment in intangibles surpasses $2 trillion and is roughly double the corporate investment in tangible (physical) assets. And here lies the crux of the issue: Due to arcane accounting rules, most of this huge corporate investment in intangibles is immediately expensed in firms’ income statements, depressing their reported (GAAP) earnings. Thus, important investments enhancing future growth, like pharma R&D, customer acquisition costs of internet, telecom, and media companies, brand enhancement of durable and nondurable producers, and the information systems supporting innovation and growth, are considered by accountants as regular expenses without future benefits, like rent, interest, and salaries. Dumb accounting to be sure.

To give you an idea of the impact on corporate earnings of the massive expensing of intangibles, we added back to annual reported earnings the R&D expense, and one-third of SG&A (sales, general and administrative expenses)—the latter representing other-than-R&D intangibles, such as IT and brands reported in SG&A. After these additions, the percentage of loss reporting companies drops from 45% to around 30%, a substantial drop to be sure. Tesla is a case in point. For 2018, it reported a loss of $976 million. But capitalizing its 2018 R&D of $1,460 million would have turned this loss to a profit.

So, considering intangibles, there are really two types of loss reporting companies: those whose reported loss is due to the nonsensical expensing of growth-creating intangibles (roughly 15%), and those whose earnings are negative irrespective of the intangibles expensing (30%). Can investors benefit from the separation of real losers from intangibles-induced losers (GAAP losers)? Indeed they can.

To prove the importance of separating the loss-reporting companies to “GAAP losers”—those whose annual loss turns to profit when R&D and one-third of SG&A are added back to earnings—and “real losers”—those whose loss persists even after the R&D and SG&A addition—we added back every year, 1990-2018, the R&D and one-third of SG&A to all the loss reporting companies.[1] We did this to industries with significant investment in intangibles, such as biotech and pharmaceuticals, computer equipment, semiconductors, communication equipment, medical and scientific devices, internet service, and computer software. We then computed the cumulative-returns from investing $1.0 in the group of “GAAP losers” and in the “real losers.” The figure below shows the value-weighted returns of these investment strategies. The results are quite surprising.

A dollar invested on 1/1/1990 in the “GAAP losers” (companies whose reported loss would have turned to profit without the R&D and 1/3 of SG&A expensing) would have grown to $18.39 by the end of 2018, whereas a dollar invested in the “real losers” would have shrunk to $0.71. The difference in risk-adjusted returns is also significant ($1.87 vs. $0.11). In comparison, a dollar invested in all stocks (value-weighted) would have yielded $11.91 by 2018 end. So, the illusory “GAAP losers” are in reality winners, because of their heavy investment in innovation.

The main lesson for investors is: Not all loss reporting companies are born equal. Those whose reported losses emanate from the expensing of intangibles are mostly innovative companies, yielding high investment returns. “Real losers,” whose losses aren’t induced by intangibles’ expensing are indeed losers, better to be avoided.