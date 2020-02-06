Google's Cloud Bets Are Paying Off

Like other tech giants, Google's parent, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) too has crossed into the trillion-dollar market cap territory. This was even though the recently announced fourth quarter results did little to impress the markets. Alphabet fell short of the market's revenue expectations while it managed to scrape past the earnings estimates. The stock fell 5% in the after-hours trading session.

Alphabet's Financials

Alphabet's fourth quarter net revenues grew 18% over the year to $37.57 billion, missing the market's forecast of $38.44 billion. Gross revenue rose 17% to $46.08 billion falling short of the estimates of $46.94 billion. Adjusted earnings was $12.77 per share, ahead of the market's forecast of $12.76 per share. This was Google's worst fourth quarter revenue growth since 2015.

By segment, revenue from Google properties grew 18% over the year to $31.9 billion, falling short of the market's forecast of $32.08 billion. The segment includes ad and services revenue from internet search, Gmail, Google Play, and YouTube. This was the first time that Google disclosed YouTube and Cloud revenues separately. YouTube's advertising revenue grew 31% to $4.72 billion. Revenue from Google Network's Members' properties grew 8% to $6.03 billion. Revenue from its cloud computing unit grew 53% to $2.61 billion, Others grew 10% to $5.26 billion, and Other Bets grew 12% to $172 million.

Among other metrics, Google's traffic acquisition costs rose 14% to $8.501 billion, better than the market's expected costs of $8.53 billion. YouTube ended the quarter with nearly 20 million paid subscribers for its Music and Premium packages. It had 2 million paid subscribers for its TV service.

For the year, revenue grew 18% to $162 billion. Net income grew 12% over the year to $34.34 billion. YouTube's revenue grew 36% over the year to $15.15 billion and Google Cloud sales grew 53% to $8.9 billion.

Alphabet's Cloud Growth

This quarter Google also separated its cloud revenues from revenues earned from other segments. And, it was a glowing revelation indeed. Google Cloud is operating at a $10 billion run rate, a significant 53% growth over the year. Google has been investing heavily in its Cloud services, and it is clearly paying off.

Last year, Google had hired its Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian from Oracle, and Google Cloud has made significant advancements under his leadership. Early last year, Google had unveiled Anthos, its hybrid cloud platform. Google had partnered with nearly 30 tech leaders such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), VMware (NYSE:VMW), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to help design Anthos. The development partnership will allow Anthos to integrate better with other tech solutions as well. For instance, Cisco will integrate Anthos with its data centers, networking, and security technologies such as HyperFlex, ACI and Stealthwatch Cloud. Similarly, VMware, Dell (NYSE:DELL), HPE (NYSE:HPE), Intel, and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) had built their reference architectures and integrations for Anthos.

Since its release, Google has also added several upgrades to Anthos to drive enterprise adoption. For instance, it added Migrate for Anthos, a feature that auto-migrates virtual machines from on-premise or other cloud networks to containers in Google Kubernetes Engine.

Google is seeing significant traction in both the number of customers and the size of the deals that it signs for Cloud. The number of deals over $50 million for the service more than doubled during the last quarter. Cloud's investment in go-to-market expansion has helped attract customers like Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) who run their holiday operations on Google Cloud. Google has also integrated its Cloud offering with AI and that has been used by customers like the Lufthansa Group and the US Postal Service to develop new tools to improve air travel operations, business processes, and customer experience.

With annual revenues of $10 billion, Google Cloud is still quite a small player in the Cloud market. According to a Forrester Research report, AWS was the leader in the segment with 45% market share, followed by Microsoft's Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 22% share of the global cloud computing infrastructure. Google had a modest 4% market share back in 2018 and it will be a while before Google will be able to take on these mighty players.

Its stock is trading at $1,485.94 with a market capitalization of $1 trillion. It had climbed to a record high of $1,503.21 this week in anticipation of the results. The stock has been climbing from the year low of $1,025 that it was trading at in June last year.

