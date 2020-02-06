U.S. Dollar Shows Strength

In fact, now seems to be the "right" time to work toward a stronger US dollar and to build programs that would create and sustain a more competitive business community.

Investors now believe that the Chinese virus will have less of a world wide impact, and new information indicates that the US economy is now stronger, relative to other countries.

Over the past couple of weeks the US dollar has picked up strength and is showing signs of sustaining a higher value.

The value of the US dollar strengthened on Wednesday.

For a while the cost of one Euro dropped below $1.1000 while the US dollar index (DXY) closed the day at 98.27, its highest level since late November.

The immediate reason given for the rise is that investors and traders have become less worried about the Chinese virus as a real economic disrupter.

This explanation was given for the rise in the US stock market, the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ index hit new historical highs.

It seems to me that there are other factors than just the lessening in concern over the virus situation that are starting to play in the financial markets and that investors are beginning to build these elements into their vision of the current state of the economy.

First, I believe that investors are seeing the strength that is in the economy and although real GDP is only expected to grow by around 2.0 percent this year, these investors are gaining confidence in the fact that this modest growth is not fully covering all the expansion that is taking place at this time.

I have recently written about this very fact and I have also recently reviewed a book that argues about all that is going on in the economy even though the popular measure of economic activity, GDP, does not pick up all that is going on.

One could argue from this that other markets are exhibiting the strength that exists within these markets, but are not reflected in the aggregate numbers.

For example, in the labor market, the unemployment rate right now stands at 3.5 percent, the lowest level attained in fifty years.

The stock market continues to reach new historic highs, driven to great extent by the performance of the big tech companies that are producing at very high levels, but are producing goods and services that, because of their connection with intellectual capital cannot be measured in the same way that manufactured goods are measured.

The stock market would not be at its current level unless these "unmeasured" factors are not being included in the current popular measures.

And, there are several other market areas that are doing very well, yet their results are not fully captured by the macro-economic variables that we rely so strongly upon.

Second, I believe that the economic weakness in other areas of the world, relative to what is being achieved in the United States, adds to the picture of current US strength.

So, with the feeling that the US economy is really doing better than the aggregate numbers suggest, economists and investors are coming to believe that the US is in a much better economic position, worldwide, than earlier imagined.

And, if you want a third reason for the rise in the value of the dollar, the argument can be made that the fact that President Trump was acquitted at his impeachment trial was looked on with positive eyes by the financial markets.

For one, investors believe that the disruption connected with the removal of a president from office has been avoided. In addition, the president's poll ratings have just reached a new high as in the latest poll, 49 percent of American votes approve of what Mr. Trump is doing.

All these factors point to a continuation of an economically stronger and wealthier United States.

So, the value of the US dollar has risen.

It has been my feeling for some time now that the US dollar was being undervalued.

I has been my belief that people operating in the financial markets wanted the dollar to rise in value. In late December 2019, I was arguing I was arguing that the value of the dollar against the Euro should be in the $1.08 to $1.10 range and I also indicated that I thought that the US dollar index (DXY) should be above 100.00.

It is my belief that a strong value for the US dollar is in the best interests of the US government and the US economy.

A strong dollar represents a strong economy and a strong economy exhibits a global leader in economics and finance. A strong dollar forces US businesses to innovate and lead the world in the growth of information and technological advancement. A strong dollar creates an environment where businesses don't go soft because they are protected by tariffs and other rules and regulations often used to protect "weak" industries. A strong dollar builds confidence, because businesses do not come to expect the government will always be there to bail them out.

So, given the state of the US economy and given the state of the world economy, I am in favor of the US dollar remaining strong in foreign exchange markets.

I believe that a strong US dollar is in the best interest of US investors.

And, over time a strong US dollar will be the foundation of continued US leadership in the world. In fact, if there was ever a time that was "right" for the US government to get behind a strong US dollar and build an environment the supports and enables US companies to become stronger, more creative and more independent organizations, right now is that time.

The United States economy, as mentioned above, is in a relatively stronger position than any other economy in the world. Therefore, the United States can build from this position to create a longer-term environment that can be the foundation of a stronger world position, one that can be maintained over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.