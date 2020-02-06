Aurora Cannabis: One Step Closer

After the market close on February 5, Bloomberg reported that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was following the move of Tilray (TLRY) to cut their workforce by 10%. The biggest question for investors is whether a move to cut costs comes due to disappointing revenues or whether the company actually is making a move to improve operating efficiency. The later scenario would make my negative investment thesis more bullish on the stock and possibly prevent the stock from reaching my $1 target.

Source: Aurora Cannabis logo

10% Cut

According to the report, Aurora Cannabis has a massive workforce of 3,400 employees across 20 countries. According to the Bloomberg source, the company plans to announce the cut in the next few days with the majority of the cuts coming from contract workers.

For the September quarter, Aurora Cannabis reported a C$40 million EBITDA loss. The company had operating expenses in the C$87 million range and expenses likely grew over the last four months since this earnings report calculated expenses and the cannabis leader launched Cannabis 2.0 products.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ1'20 MD&A

As mentioned before, the Canadian cannabis company has to reach quarterly revenues topping C$140 million on 60% gross margins to reach EBITDA breakeven with this operating expense base. Analysts don't currently forecast the company reaching such a revenue total until FQ4'21.

Analysts only forecast FQ2 revenues reaching C$79 million while the problem could be the expected jump to FQ3 (March) revenues of ~C$100 million. The inability to generate appreciable revenue growth with Cannabis 2.0 up and running would provide the ultimate pressure to cut costs.

If cutting the workforce by 10% reduced the operating expenses by an equal amount, Aurora Cannabis could save up to C$9 million and possibly more depending on the impact of cost of sales. Such a move could cut the adjusted EBIDTA loss to C$30 million assuming no impact to the FQ1/FQ2 revenue run rate. The gap between the company becoming EBITDA profitable would still be very wide.

Unknown Revenue Impact

As my previous article on Canopy Growth (CGC) discussed, the Cannabis 2.0 rollout is struggling. The companies are trying to unload C$8 chocolate bars with only 10mg of THC. The grey market sells much more affordable items with tons more THC.

Even worse, the vast majority of Canadian provinces with the large populations have either banned vapes in the case of Alberta and Quebec or lack the retail stores to sell vapes in the case of Ontario. The main selling cannabis products of vapes and edibles are off to a slow start.

The combined product issues continues to suggest that Cannabis 2.0 products won't generate the sales needed to drive meaningful revenue growth for the likes of Aurora Cannabis. Even worse, the dried cannabis inventory levels surged in the latest inventory report from October.

Source: Health Canada stats

The initial inventory dip in September due to some the inventory returned for provisions was a positive, but the numbers suggest the Canadian cannabis market was further flooded with product in October. These levels of inventories only provide credence to a pricing war where Aurora Cannabis is cutting the workforce by 10% to make up for sales short falls.

The company reports December quarter earnings on February 13 to provide the first indication of Cannabis 2.0 sales followed by Canopy Growth on the next day. Both companies should provide further guidance on March quarter revenues to see whether sales are seeing any boost.

Not to mention, the company has yet to relay the impact on potential long-term revenues from cultivation targets cut to only 150,000 kg.

Source: Aurora Cannabis February 2020 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis has now made the steps to reduce cultivation growth and rationalize expenses. The company still needs to match these cost reduction efforts with an ability to grow revenues in order to eliminate EBITDA losses to make the stock a buy.

Aurora Cannabis has made another step towards running a sustainable business, but the company still has to show operating leverage and efficiency to make the stock a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.