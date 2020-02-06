Alphabet: Steady Growth Play Looks Fairly Valued

The company is becoming more diversified, is very profitable and is still investing heavily on other business opportunities.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ended 2019 on a softer note than investors would like the company to end, yet the overall growth remains quite compelling. Given the size of the company, a near 20% growth rate is very impressive as the business is very profitable and is successfully branching out to adjacent markets. Given the strong positioning, Alphabet is a real leader with a strong moat, yet despite a near $200 per share net cash position, shares are trading at essentially 30 times earnings. This is a more than fair valuation despite the great growth and great growth track record.

Another Solid Year

Alphabet reported an 18% increase in full year revenues for 2019 to $161.9 billion, with fourth quarter revenue growth coming in at 17%. The company continues to provide greater financial detail on each of its segments, making it interesting and worthwhile to dig into the report. The core Google Search business generated $98.1 billion in annual sales, a healthy 15% increase from the year before.

Revenues from YouTube increased 36% to $15.1 billion, although growth slowed down to 31% in the final quarter of the year. The Google Network Member's properties are a slow growing part of the business, with full year sales up less than 8% to $21.5 billion for the year. The ''other'' category generated $17.0 billion in sales, which is an insane amount to classify as "other" of course. Google Bets remains a real long- term trajectory with sales up around 10% to $659 million, hardly making a dent into the operations of the company.

Cloud is the star performer next to YouTube. Cloud revenues rose 53% to $8.9 billion for all of 2019, as the company reported a similar growth rate for the final quarter of the year with revenues coming in at $10.4 billion on an annualized rate. With that division, we have now covered all parts of the company.

With the headcount up 20% to nearly 120,000 workers, indicating that the headcount is increasing faster than topline sales growth, Alphabet is experiencing some margin pressure. Nonetheless, reported earnings did improve as Alphabet was taking large charges last year in connection to the EC fine.

For 2019 the company reported GAAP earnings of $34.3 billion, or close to $50 per share, yet that is a bit too simplistic. While the company did incur a $1.7 billion fine in 2019, this is more or less offset by $5.4 billion in other income, although in part through net interest income on the formidable net cash balances of course, but we will discuss the realistic earnings power below.

About The Fortress

Following another strong year of earnings, Alphabet ended 2019 with $133 billion in cash, equivalents, marketable securities and non-marketable investments. With less than $5 billion in debt, this works down to a net cash position of around $128 billion, equivalent to more than $180 per share in net cash. With shares trading at $1,450 per share, this values the operating assets at around $1,270 per share. Excluding the nearly $5 billion in other income (comprised out of net interest income and mostly gains on other equity investments), more realistic earnings come in around $42-$44 per share. This implies that operating assets are valued at around 30 times earnings.

Of course this assumes that Alphabet will not squander the money, as it has been a good steward of capital in the past, not having made large value-destroying acquisitions, but so far has restrained from large share buybacks and dividends as well.

Hence, capital allocation remains a long-term issue, yet Alphabet has already made great improvements in its communication to investors, breaking up the revenue results across most of its divisions and activities, including in the most recent reporting, arguably driven by CFO Ruth Porat. It should furthermore be said that Alphabet has been a bit more aggressive in its buybacks, actually slightly reducing the share count and not just creating an anti-dilutive effect from stock-based compensation plans. Hence real progress is made in this area, something which the market is picking up on.

Remain Constructive, Miss Imminent Appeal

While a 30 times earnings multiple is very high, as a forward earnings yield of 3.5% looks compelling given the strong positioning and the level of interest rates at large.

I have long been a fan of Google as the company has for years been a reliable grower in a 15-25% range, has emerging properties and businesses, great attention span with its users, critical applications to users across the globe, and networks effects. Perhaps the biggest plus is that it is investing billions of dollars into loss making endeavors through so-called "other bets" as even partial success in these areas could have real positive implications, even for a firm the size of Alphabet.

Not so long ago one was able to buy Alphabet at an operating asset multiple in the high-teens or around 20 times earnings, more or less in line with the market while the company does not have leverage risk, but more importantly, is growing sales and earnings for years in a row around 20% per year. That proposition sounded very appealing to me, being able to buy such a great business with a strong moat at a multiple in line with the market and let the growth work for you, as shares have essentially doubled over the past three years. While I have enjoyed a great deal of the ride, I have cut the entire position after operating assets were valued above 25 times earnings.

At current levels shares trade at 30 times earnings which is steep, but perhaps not so weird as the 3.5% earnings yield is still compelling to the risk free rates, certainly in relation to growth still reported by the company. Nonetheless a great company does not automatically make for a compelling risk-reward in my eyes, at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.