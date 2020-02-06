Misunderstood Wholesaler On Sale: United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods (UNFI) represents a boom or bust deep-value play as a wholesale food distributor. Recent misunderstandings regarding their acquisition of Supervalu and the resulting significant debt load have obscured their value from the market, value that will become apparent over the ensuing quarters. Many analysts have recently lowered their price targets into the single digits for this stock, but as you will see, UNFI is going to be much higher or a 0 in a few years, there is practically no middle ground. Given the minuscule market capitalization (400m) compared to the company's financial debt (~3B), I will show my analysis on an EV basis rather than just the outstanding shares.

Business

Previous summaries of the UNFI opportunity have been posted here and here. They acquired Supervalu in Jul-18, not as an attempt to vertically integrate into the retail business but to expand their distribution capacity through Supervalu's wholesale network. While previously UNFI was more focused on healthier, organic options, Supervalu significantly increases their product offerings, allowing for more streamlined deliveries to clients and major cross-selling opportunities. As is often the case with large mergers, there have been some hiccups in the process. The main concern with this ticker centers around the significant leverage as a result of the acquisition.

Debt

The two main components of UNFI's debt (as of FYE19) are a $1.8B Term Loan (6.04% APR) and $1.1B ABL Credit Facility (3.14% APR) (I'm using FYE19 and not Q1-20 due to timing that would distort the analysis). The ABL Facility will mature in Oct-23 and the Term Loan in Oct-25. There is also $57m of secured equipment loans maturing in 2023 and 2024 (5.20% APR). (I am ignoring lease liabilities for the purpose of this analysis if you see different net debt amounts in a stock screener.)

Per Management:

...our debt is all pre-payable without penalty and contains no ongoing financial maintenance covenants which maximizes our flexibility. And lastly, we've used interest rate swaps to effectively fix the rate on about 75% of debt, including capital lease obligations, which reduces our potential exposure to fluctuations in interest rates.

From Q1-19 to Q1-20, UNFI paid down about $250m of net debt. At this rate, UNFI will clearly be unable to pay off these loans at maturity in a few years. This fact leads some to believe this stock will be a zero within the next five years. However, there are additional considerations when evaluating the debt amount:

Banner Sales : Though UNFI has divested some locations, sales of the Cubs and Shoppers banners have been slower than anticipated. FY20 guidance includes the estimate that they will reduce debt $200-300 million including the sales of the remaining Shoppers and Cubs locations, but also includes the EBITDA contribution from Cubs. Some of the Shoppers locations are in the process of being divested.

: Though UNFI has divested some locations, sales of the Cubs and Shoppers banners have been slower than anticipated. FY20 guidance includes the estimate that they will reduce debt $200-300 million including the sales of the remaining Shoppers and Cubs locations, but also includes the EBITDA contribution from Cubs. Some of the Shoppers locations are in the process of being divested. Owned Real Estate : Per the FY19 10-K, UNFI owns about 15m square feet related to their distribution centers, and their 240k square foot executive office in Minnesota. Additionally, they have approximately 5m square feet of surplus real estate, including assigned leases, 84% of which was leased, and approximately 6.9m square feet of owned vacant land as of Aug-19. Most of the distribution centers are not listed as collateral for the ABL. If UNFI needs to unload some land to reduce debt, or do a sale/leaseback at some locations, they have significant firepower to do so, and likely at low cap rates in this interest rate environment.

: Per the FY19 10-K, UNFI owns about 15m square feet related to their distribution centers, and their 240k square foot executive office in Minnesota. Additionally, they have approximately 5m square feet of surplus real estate, including assigned leases, 84% of which was leased, and approximately 6.9m square feet of owned vacant land as of Aug-19. Most of the distribution centers are not listed as collateral for the ABL. If UNFI needs to unload some land to reduce debt, or do a sale/leaseback at some locations, they have significant firepower to do so, and likely at low cap rates in this interest rate environment. Increase to FCF : Synergies from the merger were guided to $36m in FY19, $118m in FY20, $175m in FY21, and $185m in FY22. Actual achieved synergies for FY19 ended up at $70m, showing that guidance here was conservative. FCF is doubly helped by these synergies since the cost to achieve was $125m in FY19 but drops to $35m in FY20. All excess cash generated by the business is being funneled into debt reduction.

: Synergies from the merger were guided to $36m in FY19, $118m in FY20, $175m in FY21, and $185m in FY22. Actual achieved synergies for FY19 ended up at $70m, showing that guidance here was conservative. FCF is doubly helped by these synergies since the cost to achieve was $125m in FY19 but drops to $35m in FY20. All excess cash generated by the business is being funneled into debt reduction. Goldman Lawsuit: UNFI has a ~$200m outstanding lawsuit against Goldman Sachs regarding their advisory services provided during the Supervalu acquisition. A win would represent a significant liquidity event for UNFI comparable to the proposed asset sales. I don't have the legal expertise to comment on the probability of a win, loss, or settlement here.

Valuation

Current UNFI Valuation, compared to peer Spartan Nash (SPTN), the only other public food wholesaler, as follows (SPTN Source):

EV Build UNFI SPTN Long Term Debt 3,135 656 Cash 45 23 Market Cap 400 440 EV 3,490 1,072 Adj EBITDA 563 189 EV/EBITDA 6.2 5.7 Debt/EBITDA 5.6 3.5

Based on the Q1-20 company guidance, the FYE20 valuation metrics would be revised to the following, holding share price and cash level for the sake of illustration:

EV Build UNFI Long Term Debt 2,885 Cash 45 Market Cap 400 EV 3,240 Adj EBITDA 580 EV/EBITDA 5.6 Debt/EBITDA 5.0

So if UNFI can achieve the operational targets above, EV would be reduced by $250m from debt paydown, while EBITDA increases. The corresponding increase to the share price to keep the EV/EBITDA level would be about 100%.

Taking this a step further for FY21-23:

Debt paydown from cash from operations is forecasted to be $40-70m in FY20. So in our base case we will assume $55m per year, or $165m of additional debt paid down from cash from operations.

Add in $15m for the first two years and $20m for FY23 from reduced interest expense from the debt paydown.

Management affirmed the $185m in total synergies by FY22, and that they were expecting $44m in synergies in FY20 on top of the $70m already achieved. So we add in $61, 71 and 71m/year for expected achieved synergies in these years to best align with previous timing guidance and current achieved amounts.

Add $35m/year savings that was being put towards achieving synergies in FY20.

Even these conservative assumptions (no increase in paydown from operations, no incremental asset sales after FY20, no lawsuit proceeds, etc.) reduce the debt down to $2.4B in FY23. Management also anticipates being able to grow EBITDA in the mid-single digits each year after the Cubs and Shoppers divestitures, which while not disclosed, can be estimated to be around a $50m impact to EBITDA when evaluating contributions from discontinued ops in earnings reports. If EBITDA grows around 5% per year (guided to "mid-single digits"), investors could easily expect $650-700m EBITDA in FY23. Even a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple (currently 6.2x), that would double the current share price, while the current multiple would place shares around $35.

As a bonus, for those worried about the impact a recession might have on their ability to refinance, UNFI is set to benefit in the event of a recession. The CEO pointed out as much on a recent conference call:

"…as the economy shifts, so in other words, as people feel less confident about going out to eat. Obviously, the restaurants and food service generally are doing quite well. Then that will push more people back into the stores. And as that happens, it just becomes a natural tailwind for us."

Risks

In addition to analysts moving price targets around in the single digits, a recent bear cases can be found here. Some concerns are as follows:

Amazon (AMZN): One of the supposed rationales for the Supervalu acquisition was the Amazon purchase of Whole Foods, which represented UNFI's largest contract, but now is half the percentage of revenues it was previously (16% instead of 33%). The current contract runs through 2025, but if Amazon tries to internalize the contract it would be a material detriment to UNFI. Amazon's food delivery efforts have not exactly been a rousing success. It would seem more likely Amazon would internalize the contract by acquiring UNFI.

One of the supposed rationales for the Supervalu acquisition was the Amazon purchase of Whole Foods, which represented UNFI's largest contract, but now is half the percentage of revenues it was previously (16% instead of 33%). The current contract runs through 2025, but if Amazon tries to internalize the contract it would be a material detriment to UNFI. Amazon's food delivery efforts have not exactly been a rousing success. It would seem more likely Amazon would internalize the contract by acquiring UNFI. Union Battles: UNFI has been plagued by battles with the Teamsters Union, especially surrounding their handling of the closure of the Tacoma distribution center. Like the Goldman suit, I don't have the expertise to comment on the likelihood or the potential financial implications of this situation while it remains on appeal.

UNFI has been plagued by battles with the Teamsters Union, especially surrounding their handling of the closure of the Tacoma distribution center. Like the Goldman suit, I don't have the expertise to comment on the likelihood or the potential financial implications of this situation while it remains on appeal. Pensions: Supervalu had significant legacy defined benefit liabilities on their balance sheet. However, UNFI Management has taken significant steps to de-risk their plans, including buying out benefits for terminated employees to save on PBGC premiums which have skyrocketed in recent years. Given that interest rates are so low, long term liabilities loom larger than normal, while fixed income returns are minimal. These liabilities are far enough in the future that they will not significantly affect the thesis, but any increases in interest rates would likely lower cash requirements for the plans in the short-term.

Supervalu had significant legacy defined benefit liabilities on their balance sheet. However, UNFI Management has taken significant steps to de-risk their plans, including buying out benefits for terminated employees to save on PBGC premiums which have skyrocketed in recent years. Given that interest rates are so low, long term liabilities loom larger than normal, while fixed income returns are minimal. These liabilities are far enough in the future that they will not significantly affect the thesis, but any increases in interest rates would likely lower cash requirements for the plans in the short-term. CFO Departure : While rarely a good sign for a business, the former CFO recently departed for a $10B market cap company, so can hardly be faulted for leaving or viewed as a significant negative for UNFI.

: While rarely a good sign for a business, the former CFO recently departed for a $10B market cap company, so can hardly be faulted for leaving or viewed as a significant negative for UNFI. Refinancing: As stated above, I believe UNFI will be able to roll their debt forward based on the continued debt paydown. Liquidity available at the end of FY19 was already almost $1B, so financing is not tight for the business.

As stated above, I believe UNFI will be able to roll their debt forward based on the continued debt paydown. Liquidity available at the end of FY19 was already almost $1B, so financing is not tight for the business. Execution: While Management has already show the capability to achieve synergies faster than expected, opportunity remains for mishandling of banner sales and remaining synergy opportunities. If execution is just barely sufficient to keep the business afloat and refinance the debt, but not enough to increase shareholder value, this is a very small risk this stock languishes in the single digits for a long time.

Conclusion

UNFI is a messy stock, as is so often the case with deep value opportunities. FY20 efforts to sell remaining retail banners and execute integration synergies should bring much more clarity to investors. Considering the nature of EV of this business, any meaningful debt paydown and corresponding EBITDA growth is likely to cause shares to re-rate significantly, which over half of the market cap has been guided for paydown in FY20 alone. Catalysts include completing the Shoppers and Cubs sales, the Goldman lawsuit, cross-selling, further real estate sales, and simplification of the income statement and balance sheet. Conservative EV/EBITDA valuations above guide to a FY23 share price of $15-35. I also expect the market would be willing to ascribe an even higher multiple to this business once the bankruptcy risk is reduced. I believe UNFI therefore has the opportunity to be a significant multi-bagger in the next three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.