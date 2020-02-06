Coronavirus And Alpha Pro Tech - We've Seen How This Ends Before

In the past 20 years, there have been several spikes that we can compare to the current outbreak.

Alpha Pro Tech shares are up more than 100% in January and driven by Corona-Virus revenue gain implications.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) has soared more than 100% in January. This has been driven by speculation that sales and earnings will ramp drastically due to sales form their Disposable Protective Apparel division.

APT operates through two business segments. The first, their Building Supply division, is the majority of their sales and consists of construction supply weatherization products. The second, is their Protective Apparel Division, which in 2019 was merged with their Infectious Products Division.

Each division's sales for 9 months ended 2019 compared to 9 months ended 2018 are listed below.

3rd Q 2019 2018 YTD 2019 2018

APT is a small, yet profitable company. Their annual sales grow rather slowly, but they are consistently profitable. The company is not overly ambitious and seems content to slowly grow over time with little or no debt. As taken from their 10-Q, APT continues to buy back and retire stock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 548,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $2,064,000. As of September 30, 2019, we had repurchased a total of 17,751,917 shares of common stock at a cost of $33,834,000 through our repurchase program. We retire all stock upon repurchase. Future repurchases are expected to be funded from cash on hand and cash flows from operating activities.

They now have only 13,075,692 shares outstanding. This is nearly a 50% reduction over the last 12 years. Not bad I’d say.

Products

The company’s Protective Apparel Division offers a variety of disposable products that help prevent the transmission of airborne and contact related diseases. One of their flagship products is their Critical Cover© PFL® N-95 Particulate Respirator. This product meets the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers of Disease Control (CDC) recommended protection levels for many airborne contaminants. It is also approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The company also provides various building weatherization products, as pictured below.

REX Wrap® Plus is a high strength, woven and coated polypropylene weather resistant barrier that provides for air infiltration protection as well as water resistance when used as a house wrap on the exterior sheathing. They also manufacture synthetic roof underlayments, temporary roof protection, and seaming tapes.

So what’s not to like about Alpha Pro Tech? They have profitability, retiring stock, and a long term history.

The Stock

Ex virus outbreak, the overall returns on APT have been satisfactory, but not spectacular.

Table A

Table A shows returns if bought Q4-2014 and sold Jan. 17, 2020 prior to recent share price increase - a range of returns, most returns satisfactory.

The problem is detailed in the chart below.

You will notice that the stock base (very) slowly trends higher over time. This is a testament to fundamental growth in earnings per share based off of retiring stock and continuing to run their core business. The large spikes, on the other hand, are when speculation mania grips the stock during Corona-virus style outbreaks.

In 2000-2001, and continuing through 2003, we had the S.A.R.S. outbreak. The stock rapidly moved from $1.50 to over $5. If you bought it over $5, it would have taken you almost ten years before another opportunity came - in the form of the H1N1 outbreak in late 2009. In that case, the stock spiked even higher to $7.70. But much like before, the stock returned to below the $2 level. Not to worry our eager speculator – we then had the Ebola outbreak and scare which sent the stock to over $10 in late 2014. But yet again, the stock returned to the $2 level.

Table B

Table B shows returns if bought Q4-2014 and sold Jan. 31, 2020 subsequent to recent share price increase - much joy for all.

Table C

Table C shows returns if bought Oct 10,2014 and sold Jan. 17, 2020 prior to recent share price increase - a range of returns, but Q4-2014 strongly negative. Note that 38.8MM shares were traded on Oct. 10, 2014.

Table D

Table D shows returns if bought Oct. 10, 2014 and sold Jan. 31, 2020 subsequent to recent share price increase - the Q4-2014 buyers would have negative returns. Note that 38.8MM shares were traded on Oct. 10, 2014.

Now, in 2020, APT is ramping higher on the news of the Corona-virus. I will say, the news looks pretty bad. Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) has canceled all flights to China until May. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has shut down their Chinese stores. Starbucks is taking similar action. Many companies are rapidly choosing safety over profits in an effort to contain the virus. SARS had 8100 confirmed cases and approximately 800 fatalities. As of this writing, and rising rapidly, the Corona-virus has infected over 14,000 and has over 300 fatalities. Even the Philippines are joining the chorus of nations restricting foreign nationals from China, Macau, and Hong Kong. The US has issued a level 4 advisory on travel to China – to put that in context, level 4 is the same advisory as travel to North Korea.

This is clearly a tragedy, and will have worldwide implications. Our hearts, wishes, and condolences go out to all that are affected. I do not believe any civilized people are rooting for the situation to worsen, but this is a financial website, and so with a heavy heart, we need to review the financial implications for APT.

Financial Impact of Corona-virus for APT

In this endeavor we do have some useful past data. Alpha Pro Tech really hasn’t changed much over the years. They have the same revenue model, similar products, and a stable distribution platform. We can look back at the financials from the past few outbreaks and make some correlations to the future impact on revenues and profits for APT.

Looking back to the H1N1 virus outbreak of 2009 gives us some good data points.

From APT 10-K 2009

Fiscal 2009 Compared to Fiscal 2008

Sales. Consolidated sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2009 increased to $59,697,000 from $35,786,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2008, representing an increase of $23,911,000, or 66.8%. This increase consisted of increased sales of Infection Control products of $14,343,000, increased Building Supply sales of $7,070,000 and increased sales of Disposable Protective Apparel products of $2,498,000. All segment sales were annual records.

So combining their increase from Infection Control and Disposable Protective Apparel (they’ve merged these divisions) – we get an increase of $16,841,000 over the year prior 2008. APT took some recommendations and revised some of their products to better meet WHO and NIOSH standards. It’s my view they are better positioned on their product line for exactly this kind of outbreak.

Another contributing factor to increased sales is their sales geography. Of their $35m in sales for nine months ended Sep 2019, only a little more than $700k are from international sales. All the rest are from the USA. Being that there are now cases in the USA, I would expect a great local interest in their product line.

How about the Ebola related stock spike in 2014? Well interestingly enough, that did not drive sales nearly to the extent of H1N1.

Sales for the Disposable Protective Apparel segment for the year ended December 31, 2014 increased by $1,479,000, or 11.2%, to $14,670,000 Infection Control segment sales for the year ended December 31, 2014 increased by $1,188,000, or 28.0%, to $5,430,000

Again, combining the divisions results in an increase of just $2,667,000. Perhaps the main reason for these results is the majority of their sales are U.S. based. Although there was a short lived scare, Ebola in mass never arrived on our shores.

I feel a better correlation for revenue impact should be based of the H1N1 virus of 2009 instead of the Ebola outbreak of 2014.

So doing some back of the envelope calculations – we could reasonably estimate an additional25-30 million to the high end of sales for APT over 2019. This could result in $75-$80M in revenue. With the well-established profit margins of APT, combined with the lower share count, we could see earnings of about $1.00-$1.15 for 2020. This would be record revenues and expanding margins that would result in $13-$14 million in net income.

But then what? Providing history repeats, the panic dies down, and humanity is saved, their sales would revert back to their normal levels. APT has never been an extreme growth stock. 10-12 times earnings would be a reasonable valuation for such a company. If earnings revert back to .50 cents per share for 2021 (still well above 2019) the stock could quickly reverse back to $5 or below. Being this is thinly traded (normally), $4 or below would not be unlikely as the speculators who bought high continue to weigh down the stock with sales.

APT is a well-run company, but operates more as a lifestyle business for management. The CEO and COO have had clauses in their contracts for bonuses as follows

In 2017, pursuant to their employment agreements, the Company’s current President and Chief Executive Officer and former President were each entitled to a bonus equal to 5% of the pre-tax profits of the Company, excluding bonus expense.

5% each is not exactly shareholder friendly in my view, but this is not atypical of these type of small companies.

Conclusion

For the speculators out there – how high could we go this time? Well, looking back at the chart, we have spiked higher than the previous outbreak each time. But the 2014 Ebola spike, revenue wise (and thankfully health wise) ended quickly. There might not be the same enthusiasm for the shares this go around. The chart, after all, is visible to everyone. I’m not in the speculation game of the buy high and sell higher club. Shares are currently at about the $7 level. I can with near certainty conclude they will eventually fall far lower. Unless you fancy yourself as the nimblest of trading swashbucklers, I would not be putting capital into APT shares at these levels. I would not recommend the shares until at least less than $5 - and not a real bargain until $4. All you have to do is wait, buy APT far lower, and bide your time till the next outbreak.

Alpha Pro Tech

