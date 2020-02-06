Enterprise Products Partners: Slower Growth But Strong Prospects Ahead

Over the years, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has proven itself to be one of the most successful pipeline/midstream energy companies in the US. The company’s massive size, growing cash flows, and modest leverage position it as a high-quality operator in this space. Now, with shares of the business trading near their 52-week low point and the future for the business looking up, it might be a prime opportunity for long-oriented investors to consider piling in.

A bumpy but solid end to 2019

The end of 2019 was rather bumpy for Enterprise Products Partners. This can be seen across most of the metrics that matter for the business. Net income, for instance, came in at $1.125 billion, down from $1.305 billion the same quarter of 2018. This decline was due to non-cash mark-to-market adjustments. You would think that this would mean that cash-oriented metrics might still show improvements compared to the fourth quarter last year, but you would be wrong.

Operating cash flow, as an example, came in at $1.694 billion. This is down 8.5% compared to the $1.851 billion the company generated a year earlier. This drop was due to changes in working capital. According to management, had working capital adjustments not been counted, operating cash flows would have risen 11% year-over-year. Due to this, combined with Enterprise Products Partners’ capital spending plan, its free cash flow was just $497 million compared to the $738 million seen a year earlier.

This isn’t to say that every metric was impaired. DCF (distributable cash flow) was actually slightly higher in the fourth quarter. It came in at $1.634 billion, up only marginally from the $1.617 billion seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. The only vital metric that fared really well during the latest quarter was adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, it totaled $2.019 billion, up 8.1% over 2018’s fourth quarter number of $1.867 billion.

*Created by Author

Though the fourth quarter was bumpy for Enterprise Products Partners, by every one of these metrics the company’s results were stronger for 2019 as a whole compared to 2018. In the table above, you can see precisely what I mean here, but in short, net income was up 10.6%, operating cash flow was up 6.4%, free cash flow was up a whopping 23.5%, DCF was up 10.6%, and adjusted EBITDA rose 12.4%. For all intents and purposes, 2019 should have been considered a really great year.

A vague 2020

Now that we are in 2020, investors are likely caring less about what happened last year, and more about what will happen this year. Without any doubt, the company should see additional growth during the year, keeping all else the same, but if what very little management provided as a forecast is accurate, growth prospects for the firm should worsen. At the end of the day, this all comes down to its capex schedule. In 2020, management expects to allocate between $3 billion and $4 billion toward growth capex and only $400 million toward maintenance capex. The maintenance capex figure is up from $325 million in 2019, but the growth capex is down from $4.4 billion last year. In 2021, the company expects to spend only $2 billion to $3 billion on growth.

This gradual decrease in spending is likely to work toward growing within spending, just like rival Kinder Morgan (KMI) does. With a gross leverage ratio today of only 3.62, Enterprise Products Partners could easily afford to take on some debt, but it doesn’t want to be in a position of being considered bloated. If you look at DCF and strip out growth capex, you arrive at between $2.22 billion and $3.22 billion in excess cash flows this year. Stripping out total capex from operating cash flows, you get between $2.62 billion and $3.62 billion. Both of these metrics assume, in the absence of formal guidance, that cash flows match 2019’s results for this year. As such, my figures are very likely a few hundred million dollars too low, but better safe than sorry. The distribution paid out, on the other hand, should amount to around $1.805 per share, or $3.97 billion for the year. This means that the company may need to take on some debt in order to fund its distribution, which itself should be 2.3% higher than what the company paid out in 2019.

For 2021 and beyond, the picture becomes more uncertain, but it’s not hard to believe that the company might hit the point of funding growth internally that year without having to tap the markets for capital. This is in spite of the fact that the distribution heading into 2021 should be at least $1.82 per share on an annualized basis. This should be even with the distribution coming out to around $4 billion or more in aggregate during that year.

While a slower growth schedule may appear scary, it should only be a bad thing if shares of Enterprise Products Partners are expensive. Today they certainly are not. As of this writing, using 2019’s figures, the company is trading at a price/operating cash flow multiple of 8.6. Its price/true free cash flow multiple is only slightly higher at 9.1. True free cash flow is my own measure, which essentially subtracts only maintenance capex from operating cash flow. It shows precisely how much cash, on average, the company should generate in perpetuity if it were to stop growing and just focus on cash flow generation every year. Its price/DCF multiple is even lower than both of these at 8.4. All of these metrics are quite attractive, especially the price/true free cash flow.

Another way to look at Enterprise Products Partners is through the lens of its EV (enterprise value)/EBITDA multiple. Management has not provided an exact value of cash and cash equivalents as of this writing for the fourth quarter, so my EV value will be inflated by whatever that cash figure is. This isn’t so bad because it’s always best to remain conservative in our estimates. Using that conservative estimate, I arrive at a figure of about 10.5. This isn’t super cheap for a pipeline/midstream business, but it’s far from being poorly priced.

Takeaway

Right now, Enterprise Products Partners is looking like a prime prospect for investors to consider. The company’s fundamental condition is sound and its operating history has been impressive to say the least. The future does seem to point toward slower growth than in the past, but that’s not a problem. The company looks cheap pretty much any way you look at it and for a firm of its quality, I could see it trading materially higher. Add to this that its effective yield right now is about 7.1% because of the recent share price decline, and I believe investors would be wise to consider taking a position in the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.