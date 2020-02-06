Muni Options After PIMCO Distribution Cuts

We also check in on broader market trends which, in our view, will make it more difficult for CEFs to outperform their open-end counterparts.

We check in on the post-cut valuations of the three national funds from a few different perspectives.

At the start of January, PIMCO succumbed to the inevitable and cut distributions on a number of municipal closed-end funds. The move was emblematic in our view of a difficult market environment of low yields, flat curves, tight credit spreads, and higher cost of leverage than existed for most of the post-crisis period.

In this article, we take a look at the various municipal bond options available to income investors. In particular, we highlight the fact that high-yield municipal bond ETFs compare quite favorably to closed-end funds in aggregate on a number of metrics. For investors who wish to remain with closed-end funds, we think three-term date funds look attractive and should be more resilient if the market environment turns less favorable:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)

The Context Behind The Cuts

By the time of the cuts, the distribution coverage was below 100% for all the PIMCO muni funds on the block, so in some sense, the move was not entirely surprising. It is clear, however, that there was a large differential in coverage between the funds, so PIMCO's move was likely one of a kitchen sink variety. Go big rather than suffer a death by a thousand cuts, so to speak.

Most of the funds also boasted negative and falling UNII balances, making it more difficult to ward off the inevitable readjustment.

How Expensive is Expensive?

The PIMCO national muni funds PML, PMX, and PMF were without a doubt some of the most richly valued funds in the sector if not the entire CEF space. Words like expensive and rich get thrown around with abandon and we are guilty of this as well. Let's see if we can be more precise.

The most common valuation metric used in the CEF space is probably the discount or the percentage difference between the price and NAV of the fund. On this metric, there is no doubt that the three funds were on the rich side. Discount, however, does not give us the whole picture since it would be incorrect to say that a fund that trades at a wider discount is necessarily "cheaper".

A closed-end fund discount is driven by a number of factors, not all of which have to do with investor risk appetite. These factors are 1) fund fees, 2) fund alpha, 3) level and cost of leverage of the fund and the end investor and 4) fees on alternative products.

Let's take a look at two additional valuation metrics we use on our service that go into our fund ratings and that we think are an improvement over basic metrics like discount or z-scores.

One of our favorite valuation metrics is the discount sector spread percentile which captures how a fund's discount has traded relative to the sector history. For example, a fund that has traded at a discount 1% wider than sector average will be flagged as rich if it begins trading at a sector average.

This metric addresses the basic issue with discounts that funds that consistently trade at a wide discount are not necessarily cheap and funds that trade at a relative premium are not necessarily expensive. We all know of wide-discount funds that charge exorbitant fees while delivering negative alpha. These funds are no one's idea of "cheap". And we all know of funds that have consistently delivered superior results and higher yields that trade at an elevated premium.

On this metric, the PIMCO funds are on the richer side but not as rich as the absolute discount may suggest. This is because these funds have tended to trade at a premium to the sector over quite a long time so high absolute discounts do not flag up as rich as the absolute discount would suggest.

Another metric we like to use is the post-discount fee. This metric is a combination of the fund's yield, fee, and discount. It shows the differential between the yield on the fund's total assets and the fund's price yield that an investor who holds the fund earns on the investment. Intuitively, a fund that trades at a discount will offset some or all of its fee from the fact that an investor buying the fund at a discounted price is able to earn a higher yield than what the fund actually earns on its assets and vice-versa.

By this metric, the three funds are significant outliers. For example, PML holders are effectively paying a fee of 2.5% for the privilege of holding the assets of PML. Of course, these holders get access to PML management savvy and low cost of leverage, but it still a high price to pay in our view.

Which Fund Type?

In our allocation views, we tend to be fund structure agnostic. In other words, we look across the open and closed-end fund space to find the best vehicle for the right market environment. Different fund properties such as fees, leverage, and alpha-generation will argue for a different type of vehicle in different market environments.

How does this apply in the municipal bond space?

The biggest trend in fixed-income over the last few years has been the compression in yields. What this means for closed-end funds, in particular, is that lower yields make it more difficult for closed-end funds to significantly add yield via leverage due to their higher and fixed fees.

In the chart below, we plot the trailing-twelve-month yield of the municipal CEF sector against the yield of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield (HYMB). The high-yield in the name is a bit of a misnomer as the ETF really holds crossover-rated bonds with a decent chunk of investment-grade securities which is more representative of the CEF space than the more common investment-grade municipal ETFs.

What we can see in the chart below is the compression in the yield differential between the two types of funds. The current differential is just over 0.5% which is not all that attractive, particularly given the significant additional volatility that CEFs subject investors to due to the discount dynamic as well as leverage.

In fact, we think this differential appears higher than the reality of municipal investing as it captures just the distribution yield rather than yield-to-worst which is significantly lower. For example, according to the S&P Municipal Yield Index, the average yield-to-maturity is 4.50% while the yield-to-worst, which better captures the investment outcome, is just 3.32%. Taking this into account, the yield advantage of CEFs over ETFs goes down closer to 0.3%.

If we take a broader look across the different municipal bond fund types, we see that over the last five years closed-end funds in aggregate have not outperformed either mutual funds or the two high-yield municipal ETFs. Against this lack of outperformance, the closed-end funds delivered between two and four times the volatility, depending on how you count.

Of course, averages do not tell the whole story. It is true for example, that the PIMCO funds have outperformed their sector by around 2% per annum over the last five years which is quite impressive. However, in our view, similar outperformance is a steeper hill to climb from where we are since duration returns from lower rates will be harder to come by given the low current level of overall yields. Furthermore, PIMCO funds have been slowly selling off the ARPS instruments which gave them a unique competitive advantage as a cheap source of leverage.

As of this writing, the market has not reacted strongly to the cuts across the PIMCO funds. If the funds continue holding onto their high premia, they will make it that much harder for holders of these funds to outperform the sector or their open-end counterparts.

CEF Options If You Must

Although we are not particularly bullish on the municipal sector given low level of yields and municipal credit spreads, we do think that the passive high-yield municipal bond ETFs SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) and the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) are interesting alternatives due to their low fees and respectable historic returns.

However, low yields in themselves tempt investors to find alternatives that can boost yield and potentially add alpha. For this reason, many investors will continue to allocate to this space via closed-end funds. In this section, we briefly review the CEFs that we find attractive in the sector.

Given the recent action in PIMCO funds, it is worth benchmarking the new headline yield levels. Previously, the three national muni funds boasted current yields of around 4.7-4.8%. After the cuts and next-day price action, these yields have fallen closer to 4.3-4.6%.

The funds below are all term date funds which achieves two things: first, it should help mitigate the extent of a future drawdown which is a very useful feature in our view given the current market environment of unappealing interest rate valuations as well as tight CEF discounts. And secondly, the combination of a term date and a discount should serve as a tailwind for investors as the discount moves towards zero with time.

In addition to these features, the funds below boast a solid combination of historic valuation, returns, alpha and risk control.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

A -7% discount fund at a 3.1% current yield with a 117% distribution coverage plus a potential 1% additional yield boost from the term date element feature

We like the fund for its below sector-average absolute fee and discount-adjusted fee that is on par with ETFs as well as attractive valuations and sector-beating historic NAV returns

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)

A 2021 term fund with -1.3% discount fund at a 3.4% current yield.

We like the fund for its potentially low volatility into the expected 2021 liquidation date, attractive discount valuations, strong historic alpha-generation, and risk control.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)

a 2023 term fund with a -3.6% discount and a 3.7% current yield.

We like the fund for its decent valuation, good distribution coverage, low NAV volatility and drawdowns, and attractive alpha.

Conclusion

Recent distribution cuts by PIMCO funds highlight the difficult environment facing municipal bond funds as yields remain low and calls are eating away a quarter of the income. Given the additional element of tight CEF discounts, we think investors should consider high-yield municipal ETFs as well as a number of term date CEFs which should provide a yield boost through discount compression and do a better job of controlling volatility once the inevitable drawdown arrives.

