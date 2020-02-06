West African Resources: A Re-Rating Has Started With Production Near

The company closed Q4 2019 with A$83.584 million of cash in the bank, and is estimating capital expenditures to be A$63.663 million for the current quarter. Sanbrado is tracking both on time and on budget.

West African Resources is gearing up for first gold pour at its flagship Sanbrado Gold Project, with construction having reached 90% completion, according to the company's latest presentation slides.

Over the past 6 months, shares of WAF.AX are up ~24%, greatly outperforming many gold stocks (particularly peers also working on projects located in Burkina Faso).

Shares of WAF.AX have held up nicely over the past month, now at A$0.47/share, sporting a market cap of ~A$409 million.

The gold price has come off its January highs and is now trading at ~$1,558/oz.

Most recently, the gold price has started to cool off a bit, after closing out the first month of 2020 trading at a very robust $1,584/oz.

Currently, the yellow metal is sitting at ~$1,558/oz.

Fortunately, as I covered in a previous article, for a company like West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), its flagship Sanbrado Gold Project (located in Burkina Faso) should be a high margin one, more than capable of generating ample free cash flow once in commercial production.

Overview

As a quick refresher, as long as the gold price can stay elevated above $1,500/oz, the project economics for the Sanbrado Gold Project, as outlined in the latest Optimized Feasibility Study, should be outstanding, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $599.3 million, and impressive after-tax IRR of 78.8%. The payback period projected to only be 1 year.

In the past (and even now), the biggest knock and stigma working against West African Resources has been perceived jurisdiction risks, as Sanbrado is a fixed asset anchored in a country that keeps making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As it pertains to the above news piece, the exact location of the Séno province is shown in the image below.

The Séno province is 1 of 45 provinces in Burkina Faso, and more broadly, is located in the Sahel region.

Although as I've pointed out in past articles, even though the bulk of the conflict and violence ensnaring Burkina Faso to date is occurring in the border regions (e.g., Sahel in the northeast) away from the capital of Ouagadougou (i.e., Sanbrado), the country as a whole will never be confused for being a "first world mining jurisdiction", and as such, a company like West African Resources may to a degree always trade at a "discount" to fair value.

Current Valuation

Nevertheless, cash flow talks, and at the end of the day if West African Resources can successfully transition from developer -> producer, the market may not have a choice but to re-rate the share price of WAF.AX (native ticker symbol of WFRSF) higher.

Currently, shares of WAF.AX are trading at A$0.47/share, and the market cap of West African Resources is ~A$409 million.

In less than a month's time since my last article covering West African Resources, the share price of WAF.AX has appreciated by ~19% (from A$0.395/share), so perhaps a re-rating of sorts has already started to take shape as the company gears up for first gold pour at Sanbrado.

Although a share price gain of ~19% may not seem like much to write home about for certain investors/speculators trading gold mining stocks, the relative "outperformance" of WAF.AX shares nevertheless has to be considered impressive when zooming a little further out in time and observing how its peers (also operating in Burkina Faso) have performed in recent times.

The following shows a 6 month share price performance chart for a select few names.

Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is down -36.57%.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) is down -53.68%.

Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) is down -9.35%.

Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) is down -29.41%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is up 2.49%.

Over the same 6 month time horizon, shares of WAF.AX are actually up ~24% (from A$0.38/share), in comparison, significantly outperforming many of its neighbors, not to mention the broader GDXJ ETF.

The 52 week high for shares of WAF.AX is A$0.565/share, which is a share price target that should be within reach again in the future, assuming all goes well at Sanbrado leading up to and immediately following first gold pour. With 870.5 million shares outstanding, at a share price of A$0.565/share, the market cap of WAF.AX would be ~A$492 million.

Plugging in a FOREX conversion rate of USDAUD = 1.48, the NPV (5% discount rate; assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz) from the OFS for Sanbrado translates to ~A$888 million.

When accounting for the current WAF.AX share price of A$0.47/share, the market capitalization/NPV is just ~46%, which is arguably quite low for a gold project that is on the cusp of first gold pour.

Further, if one assumes that the share price of WAF.AX can get back up to its former 52 week high of A$0.565/share, the market capitalization/NPV would still only rise to ~55%.

Latest Progress

According to the company's latest presentation slides, the Sanbrado Gold Project has progressed to 90% completion and most importantly remains "fully funded, tracking to budget and schedule for Q2 2020 gold production."

More specifically, from the company's latest December 2019 Quarterly Activities Report, the following milestones have been achieved at Sanbrado:

98% of structural and mechanical equipment installed on site

SAG and Ball mill installation mechanically complete

Four HFO medium speed generators delivered to site and in place

Open pit mining contractor AMS mobilized to site, and commenced mining

Underground decline advanced 800m to be 153m below surface

No significant safety incidents, LTIFR 0.4 and trending downwards

In terms of remaining items needed to be checked off at Sanbrado, here is the current schedule, which re-iterates that the "finish line" should be just around the corner.

On the cash balance side of things, West African Resources remains well positioned with A$83.584 million in the treasury at the end of December 31, 2019.

It's important to keep in mind, though, that the company is on the hook to repay a $285 million ($200 million) loan from Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd. that carries along with it a fixed interest rate of 7.75% per annum (quarterly repayments begin on March 31, 2021).

For the current quarter, estimated capital expenditures are expected to be A$63.663 million.

The company has already drawn down $175 million of the $200 million debt facility provided by Taurus, and presumably has sufficient funds on hand to not require any more capital raises in order to reach declaration of commercial production.

However, worth emphasizing is that mining is a non-trivial task, particularly when it comes to commissioning and ramping up a new mine, so speculators will need to take execution risks into consideration before putting their own capital at risk.

Also worth mentioning again are the associated jurisdiction risks that come attached with any mining operation located in Burkina Faso; just a few short months ago, a most horrific event took place on the road, nearby Semafo's Boungou mine site.

Source: Reuters

As a consequence, Semafo was forced to issue a corporate update, announcing the closure of the Boungou mine indefinitely, at least until the region and roads could be deemed to be safe and secure, again.

In the particular case of Semafo and its Boungou mine, the location is in the Est region, which is on the east side of Burkina Faso.

As the following heat map of Burkina Faso will detail, it's the border regions (i.e., Sahel, Est, etc.) that are of the greatest concern for conflict and violence.

With all that said, despite the most recent black eye impacting gold mining in Burkina Faso, there are still numerous other data points in place to inspire a good amount of optimism that certain pockets within the country remain "workable".

Over the years, Burkina Faso has become a proven gold district, hosting numerous new gold mines, many of which have achieved commercial production in recent memory (e.g., Teranga Gold's Wahgnion Gold Project, Roxgold's Yaramoko Gold Project, Endeavour Mining's Houndé Gold Project, etc.).

Beginning just a few months from now, West African Resources' Sanbrado Gold Project will aim to become Burkina Faso's next gold producing success story.

Final Thoughts

Although jurisdiction risks associated with speculating in a mining stock with assets held in a country like Burkina Faso are very real and worth serious consideration before investment, it's also important to keep in mind that there will always be a myriad of factors at play that can impact a producing gold company, and it's not so straightforward enough where one can simply conclude that sticking to a "safe and secure" jurisdiction alone will always yield superior returns.

In fact, over the past year, the share price performance of some gold producers operating mines out in Canada have been outright dismal.

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) is down -56.58%.

TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) is down -60.03%.

Let's also not forget about the epic disaster that was Rubicon Minerals (OTCQX:RBYCF) from a few years back, a once promising Canadian developer turned failed producer (on its first attempt, now attempting to make a comeback).

So, although West African Resources remains a speculative play, with construction at Sanbrado now 90% completed and shares of WAF.AX still trading at a modest market capitalization/NPV of ~46%, from a risk vs. reward perspective, it's arguable that there is still plenty of upside potential to unlock from here.

Let's also not forget, high quality (i.e., high margin) gold projects don't grow on trees, and on paper anyway, there are few development-stage ones out there that can stack up to Sanbrado.

Now, Burkina Faso isn't a preferred destination to do business in by any means, but it's important to remember that in the mining business, many things can (and do) go wrong all the time (for whatever the reason). With the West African Resources story, the bet is that the technical merits of Sanbrado outweigh the jurisdictional risks associated with having to operate in Burkina Faso.

So far in 2020, things look to be progressing according to plan for West African Resources, as the moment of truth for the Sanbrado Gold Project draws ever closer.

For what it's worth, from my retail viewpoint, the ducks appear to be lining up in an orderly fashion and thus the odds of success leading up to first gold pour are looking quite good at this time.

