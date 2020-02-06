UTG: Steady Fund With A Blowout 2019

The fund is trading at a slight premium of 0.97%, so new investors may need to be patient before entering a full position.

The last time I covered UTG was on July 16th, 2019. We now have a new Annual Report to take a look at.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) is quite a popular fund for closed-end fund investors. This fund has been able to deliver solid returns since its inception. It is also well known for its continuous distribution increases. This is a rarity amongst many CEFs that generally see distributions flat or cut consistently. Of course, this isn't anything against other CEFs as it comes with the nature of the structure. However, it is still quite the selling point for UTG. So let's take a dive into its latest Annual Report and see an updated look at its holdings!

For those that may not be familiar with UTG, it holds many utilities and infrastructure plays in the equity space. It has an investment objective to "provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation." The fund intends to invest in "at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry." It also includes that "up to 20% of the fund may be invested in the securities of other industries."

In the latest Annual Report, the fund shows 0.05% in bonds and 1.91% in a money market investment. It doesn't list any preferred share exposure at this time. This has generally been what we have seen with UTG, with the majority of its assets in the equities space. This has provided for very attractive returns, and I definitely am not complaining about this. One other thing that some investors may notice is that the fund is invested in 55 holdings in total. This seems to be fairly low relative to many other CEFs. However, this higher concentration may help it generate more alpha relative to its peers. This might also mean that some investors may want to buy additional funds to go alongside their UTG holding.

The fund also shows roughly 14% in non-U.S. holdings. This may be another reason why an investor may choose to pick up shares of a fund with higher global exposure for more diversity. Two funds that come to my mind are held at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. The most recent fund we picked up in our Income Generator portfolio is the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF). Another option would be in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU).

UTG is a sizeable fund at approximately $2.251 billion in total assets. The larger size can help explain the average volume of 110k shares traded per day. This should be sufficient liquidity for most retail investors. UTG does utilize leverage to potentially enhance returns - currently, leverage sits at about 25% of the managed assets or $445 million. The expense ratio for the fund comes in at an acceptable 1.17%, with total expenses (including interest) at 2.06%. Like many other CEFs we have looked at, this has been generally increasing over the last several years. This would be due to the Fed increasing rates for several years. Now, we would anticipate the reverse is true, as the Fed had cut rates several times in 2019.

Investors in UTG will also know that the fund has had several rights offering in its past. The reason I bring this up is that the fund had filed an N-2 back in August. This is a form that CEFs file when they are going to offer shares either through a rights offering, at the market offering, or dividend reinvestment plan. Basically, anytime new shares may be sold to investors. However, it then released a 497 (definitive materials form) that appears to be consistent with an ATM program. This is generally positive as shares will be sold throughout the trading day when the price is above NAV (i.e. when shares are trading at a premium). This would be considered beneficial to investors as they would be accretive to current holders. However, keep in mind that the wording for a rights offering was still intact in an amended N-2A filing. Thus, we could see the fund ultimately go that route. This would be consistent with what we have seen in the past when UTG begins to trade at premium levels.

Performance

Shares of UTG can currently be picked up for a price of $38.41 per share; this is while its NAV per share comes in at $38.04. This leaves investors paying a small premium of +0.97%. This wouldn't be the best time to pick up shares. However, paying a small premium for such a consistent fund may not be the worst thing either. In fact, the one-year average premium now comes in at +0.16%. The fund has had other periods of time being at significant discounts though, so keep that in mind. So the one-year z-score of +0.33 may be a bit misleading. The five-year average discount actually comes in at -3.90%.

In 2019, shares had a total return of 33.74%, with its NAV total return coming in at 33.95%. This is considerable performance being that it invests heavily in the utility space and has some energy exposure. This isn't the only time the fund has impressed though. Its 10-year average annualized returns sit at 15.34% for the market and 14.11% for its NAV.

Suffice it to say, management has been able to do a tremendous job maneuvering this fund successfully. With that being said, we did see the fund's total NAV return in 2008 plunge -42.89% and the market total return coming in at -49.32%. This was a further drop than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), with its -36.97% drop. So, for that period of time, the utility exposure really didn't show its defensive nature. This would also relate to the fund utilizing leverage and the drawbacks of using it.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.18 per share. It has been able to raise its distribution a total of 11 times since its inception on February 24th, 2004. The initial distribution was $0.0967 per month. This works out to an 86.14% increase in its distribution rate since that time. Of course, not impressive by many dividend growth stock standards, but is quite enviable in the CEF world.

This current distribution works out to a distribution rate of 5.62%, with a NAV distribution rate of 5.68%. As is similar to many other equity-focused CEFs, UTG derives a significant portion of its distribution reliant on capital appreciation in its portfolio. This is reinforced with its latest report.

We see that NII has actually dropped a bit. This could be attributed to its rising leverage costs and other various expenses increasing. The total amount in distributions has also increased. Of course, this is due to the fund increasing the distribution. In this latest report, we see that NII coverage dropped to 31.5%. This leaves a shortfall of $69,420,953 that must be achieved through capital appreciation on the portfolio. We can put this against its $2.251 million in size and calculate that the fund needs approximately 3.08% in appreciation to cover this shortfall. This seems quite realistic and reasonable to me. We already got the vote of confidence from management with its boost earlier in 2019, too.

Additionally, the fund is sitting on $632,444,731 in unrealized appreciation on the books. This provides for quite the built-in source of what the fund could rely on for continuing the same distribution level. Even further, if the fund is utilizing its ATM program, this will also allow for the NAV to continue to grow further without diluting current shareholders.

For those holding UTG in a taxable account, the increased capital gains may be welcomed. This is because this lowers the tax obligation on the distributions paid out. Generally, long-term capital gains are taxed at 15% for the majority of investors.

And it gets even better from here, in 2018, they designated that 100% of the ordinary income as qualified dividend income. This means that they also enjoy a more appealing 15% rate for the majority of investors. Of course, taxes are as individualized as investing. Each individual should consult with their own tax professionals for specific situations and circumstances.

Holdings

As mentioned above, the vast majority of UTG is invested in equities. In addition to this, utilities make up a significant part of its portfolio as well.

From the above pie chart, we can see that about 57.5% of the portfolio is in various utility companies. These can be attractive during a recession or economic hardship as these companies can continue to pump out cash flow. Of course, this cash flow is then passed through to shareholders of UTG. UTG also holds some REITs. These are generally viewed as favorable for solid cash-producing investments.

Below we can take a look at its current top 10 holdings as of December 31st, 2019:

We touched on it above, but we can reiterate it here. UTG holds quite a concentrated portfolio. The current listing puts its top ten holdings at 43.54% of total managed assets. This is considerable relative to other CEFs. Again, it has been successful in its management of the fund thus far but is something to be made aware of.

The holdings also have changed just a little bit since we last took a look at the fund. The top holdings at that time can be seen below:

One change in the top 10 appears to be the removal of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Another removal from the top 10 is Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

These were replaced now with ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

In the Annual Report, dated October 31st, 2019, all four of these companies were still present in the fund's portfolio. It was merely through price appreciation/depreciation or change in UTG's weighting to these companies that added or removed the names as reflected in the top 10 listings.

A change to the top-listed holding can also be summed up as a considerable divergence in share price between DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Both companies operate as multi-utility companies serving customers through electric and gas services.

Nine of UTG's top 10 holdings pay dividends. However, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the outlier here, with no dividend payment. To be fair, it has attributed significantly to appreciation in the portfolio though.

This is especially true over the last year, where shares have given investors a 64.89% return! This is exactly where UTG can get capital appreciation from, these types of companies that it holds.

Overall, UTG has significant exposure to utilities that should offer steady cash flows in the event of a struggling economy. With that being said, the fund also holds some names in the energy space that can get quite volatile as energy is a cyclical space. Generally, we need to see a growing and improving economy to power energy plays higher. Additionally, energy has been a laggard for several years now, and the same was true for 2019.

We saw energy get a bump up early here in 2020. Of course, this was after the U.S.-Iran crisis has escalated recently, with the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We will have to wait for further developments before seeing where this leads us. Although the market's initial reactions were not optimistic, it quickly shrugged off deeper losses in the days that followed.

We now have the ongoing coronavirus that has since reversed the earlier gains in oil prices that we witnessed and did so in a dramatic fashion. The main concern for oil is just what impact it will have for economies around the world, as more cases are reported daily. Now, OPEC has announced potentially more output cuts.

With the latest uncertainty over these subjects and the seemingly never-ending U.S.-China trade war negotiations that can escalate at a moment's notice. UTG could be one of the best places to be, in a defensive, strong cash flow position.

Conclusion

UTG is currently trading at a slight premium of 0.97%. The fund announced an ATM program that should be positive for shareholders. Though, we could see an announcement of a rights offering as it has left the language in its filings for such an event. This is also consistent with its past when the fund begins to trade at premium levels.

The flip side of this, the large exposure to utilities and the fund's consistency with raising its distribution relative to other CEFs could prove to negate the negatives. The utility exposure should help with performance in a period of uncertainty. Additionally, the fund holds considerable exposure to U.S. companies that can prove to be more stable compared to its international holding peers. Of course, internationals are an important part to a well-diversified portfolio.

Overall, UTG seems to be continuing to do what it does best, and that is providing attractive and consistent monthly income to its shareholders!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG, UTF, MGU, WEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on January 8th, 2020.