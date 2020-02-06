The Cyrano Principle Strikes Again

Fear abounds on Wall Street right now, and while the coronavirus threat remains a real concern for China, investors should take heart that the U.S. bull market's "wall of worry" is stronger than ever. As I'll explain here, the latest global health threat has resulted in rising short interest levels. This in turn is setting up another major short-covering event for the equity market in the coming weeks.

One of my favorite Wall Street aphorisms was first devised by the famous asset managers, Laszlo Birinyi. It's known as the Cyrano Principle and was first articulated by Birinyi in the wake of the 2008 credit crash. It states that, "Whenever the market faces a problem which is as obvious as the nose on your face, policymakers will have a remarkably easy time finding the solution." That is, when there's a news headline that's so huge everyone is talking about it, you can rest assured that Mr. Market has already discounted the problem and will soon price in its eventual solution.

This principle is clearly in play right now as the U.S. equity market has held up remarkably well in the face of increasing worries about the spreading coronavirus. If the alarmists are to be believed, then the latest strain of the coronavirus that began in China will soon reach pandemic proportions, potentially threatening the U.S. and other developed nations. Yet the "bloodless verdict" of the U.S. stock market to date is that the virus isn't a major concern for the U.S. financial system and economy.

More importantly, from strictly an investment perspective, there has recently been a fair amount of short selling that was sparked by virus-related fears. This increased short selling can be partially seen in the following graph that implies there's far more bearish than bullish sentiment towards the S&P 500 Index (SPX). According to the latest data from DailyFX, IG client sentiment is skewed heavily toward a bearish broad market outlook, with 75% of clients net short the SPX versus only 25% net long. From strictly a contrarian standpoint, we can infer that stocks will continue to drift higher in the near term since high short interest levels make it easier for the bulls to ignite a short-covering rally.

Source: DailyFX

Short-covering rallies are even easier to ignite during earnings season, and the latest week has provided us with some high-profile examples. One such instance is afforded by the latest rally in shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which gained nearly 40% in just a 2-day period this week. Tesla's stock price explosion of the last few weeks has made it an increasingly inviting target for short sellers which, for now at least, are being squeezed.

Source: BigCharts

Getting back to the coronavirus, the fear of this outbreak has also done the stock market a big favor by significantly reducing bullish sentiment on Wall Street. This was a problem back in January, for there was some evidence that participants were becoming too giddy on the market's intermediate-term prospects. For instance, MarketWatch reported on January 21 that fund managers were as optimistic on the prospects for global growth as they had been in almost two years. Cash levels among asset managers, moreover, were at levels not seen since 2013.

The enthusiasm of fund managers and retail participants quickly diminished, however, when the coronavirus outbreak started making the news headlines. Mutual fund traders, for instance, went into retreat in late January after the virus outbreak, as evinced by the following graph. This shows that traders of the Rydex series of bull/bear funds switched from a net bullish to a net bearish position late last month, where they presumably still stand. Historically, whenever the Rydex Ratio (below) enters into negative territory, the major indices tend to rally since it implies that the worst-case-scenario for stocks has been largely discounted by the market.

Source: Market-Harmonics

Bearish sentiment alone can't push the major indices to new highs, however. Liquidity is one of the most basic prerequisites for rising prices, and a short-covering rally definitely requires an abundance of liquidity. On that score we can confidently assert that there's definitely no dearth of liquidity right now.

Consider for instance the following graph. This shows the trend in 2-year swap spreads for both the U.S. and Europe. It's typically used to indicate a country's overall level of economic and financial market health. Low swap spread levels point to a healthy market with a low risk of systemic collapse. This graph strongly suggests that the credit market isn't the slightest bit concerned about a lack of liquidity right now. And that's most emphatically a feather in the cap for stock market bulls.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Another sign that the U.S. stock market is already looking past the coronavirus is the expansion in the number of NYSE and Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week highs. For example, after a brief contraction last week, NYSE 52-week highs are once again increasing with 239 new highs in the Feb. 4 session alone. The most recent high-low ratio on the Big Board was an excellent 5:1, with a 1.7 high/low ratio on Feb. 3 and a 1.4 ratio the previous day.

Meanwhile, the number of stocks on both major exchanges making new 52-week lows has drastically diminished since reaching triple-digit levels earlier last week when coronavirus fears were fresh. Now that informed traders have had plenty of time to price in the response of government officials to the health threat, the market isn't nearly as worried about the final outcome of the virus. And if Mr. Market isn't worried, then neither should we be concerned.

In conclusion, the ubiquitous presence of worries surrounding the global health threat is serving to strengthen the bull market's "wall of worry." Short interest levels have increase for U.S. equities in the last few days, which in turn will eventually fuel a major short-covering rally after the fear dissipates. Liquidity is also still ample and this will make it easier for the bulls to push stock prices higher in the coming weeks. Participants are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward stocks.

