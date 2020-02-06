DocuSign Is Still A Bargain

The company is expanding into a new market segment with the Agreement Cloud in order to differentiate from competitors.

DocuSign is one of the few high-growth SaaS stocks that is fairly priced.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is one of the few remaining SaaS stocks that can be bought at a fair price. This is truly amazing, considering that the company grew revenue 38% YoY and increased its dollar net retention to a historically strong 117%, primarily due to upsells in North America.

DocuSign is the industry leader in electronic signatures and is pursuing a larger digital activity for what it calls the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. DocuSign anticipates that the agreement cloud will ultimately become one of the basic software stacks alongside CRM, ERP, and digital payments.

(Source: DocuSign)

Introduced earlier this year, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud consists of more than a dozen products and 350 prebuilt integrations, all of which are intended to make it easy for businesses to automate the agreement process, including preparation, signing, acting on and managing the agreements. This new product initiative is critical for the company in its quest to differentiate and separate it from its competitors such as Adobe (ADBE) which also has an electronic signature product.

DocuSign has strong revenue growth and positive free cash flow which allows the company to fulfill the software Rule of 40. It is also my opinion that this company is fairly valued relative to its peers. For these reasons, I give DocuSign a bullish rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, DocuSign is very slightly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is fairly valued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

DocuSign's annual revenue growth is 38%, similar to its 3-year growth rate of 41%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

DocuSign's free cash flow margin TTM is 5.7%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In DocuSign's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 38% + 5.7% = 43.7%

The calculation comes out above 40%, indicating that DocuSign has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and the coronavirus, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

At present, DocuSign is thriving in its market segment but Adobe could prove to be a formidable competitor.

One particular area that I find to be risky is the company's sizable cash burn. DocuSign's SG&A expense margin (including R&D) is 97% of revenue intake. This means that practically all of DocuSign's revenue is eaten up by SG&A.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Another source of risk lies in the stock chart. DocuSign stock is currently trading at the upper boundary of an ascending channel. This suggests that there may be some bearish price action in the near term.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Summary and Conclusions

DocuSign is one of the few high-growth SaaS companies that is still trading at a reasonable price, at least according to my relative valuation technique. DocuSign has strong annual revenue growth of 38% and a strong dollar-based retention rate of 117%. The company fulfills the software Rule of 40.

On the negative side, the company's SG&A expense (including R&D) is high and consumes practically all revenue. The stock appears to be overbought on a short-term basis as it rides the upper boundary of an ascending channel.

Despite the SG&A expense and technicals, I feel that the strong revenue growth, positive free cash flow, and reasonable stock valuation warrant a buy rating for DocuSign.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.