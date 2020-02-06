Match Group: The Shares Have Fallen For You, Again

Despite all of the above, shares have fallen 9% after the report - an opportune time to accumulate shares.

Growth prospects for Tinder and Hinge, as well as the monetization potential in Asia, make the future of the company look even more exciting.

The company is printing money with free cash flow reaching a total of $620 million in FY19.

The business continues to generate outstanding profits with operating margin improving to 33% in Q4 FY19.

Back in November 2018, I published an article titled "Match Group (MTCH): The Shares Have Fallen For You." Shares had just dropped 17% post-earnings and I was insisting that the large sell-off was unwarranted given the strength of the fundamentals. At the time, MTCH was trading at $42.

Shares more than doubled over the following 15 months, reaching an all-time high of $95 in January. I believe the post-earnings reaction this week is more of the same.

With its Q4 FY19 results, Match Group has demonstrated once again that the growth story is alive and well, with a CAGR of 20% for revenue and 28% for operating income since the 2015 IPO.

As the company grows steadily its subscriber count and continues to explore ways to increased its ARPU (average revenue per user), I remain firmly convinced that Match Group is a $100+ billion company in the making in the next ten years.

Let's review why.

A growth story that has blossomed since the IPO

While the share price usually follows the vicissitudes of the markets and occasionally stumbles when the company misses analysts' short-term expectations, the business has been chugging along and delivered steady growth on the top and bottom line.

Q4 FY19 is no exception and the numbers speak for themselves:

Match Group Revenue: 20% CAGR since IPO (19% in FY19)

since IPO (19% in FY19) Tinder Direct Revenue: 123% CAGR since IPO (43% in FY19)

since IPO (43% in FY19) Operating Income: 28% CAGR since IPO (17% in FY19)

The company is printing money with $658 million net cash from operating activities. Match Group is deleveraging at a steady pace and had close to half a billion in cash at the end of FY19.

The company's KPIs are unequivocally strong:

High gross margin at 74% in FY19, showing long-term potential

Low sales & marketing costs at 21% of revenue (down steadily since the IPO), showing scalability .

. Rising operating margin at 32% in FY19 (up steadily since the IPO), showing impressive profitability .

. Rising cash from operations ($620 million in FY19, +153% since FY16), showing sustainability.

A misunderstood premise

As explained in my previous bullish thesis, in order to reach the tipping point of the S-curve, also known as the "scale" phase, a company usually needs to see improving unit economics.

For example:

Customer acquisition costs are dropping over time (marketing and customer acquisition costs dropping in % of sales).

Dollar-based retention rate is superior to 100% (out of the same cohort of customers), also known as "negative churn."

Sales and gross profit growth are accelerating over time.

Once a social platform reaches critical mass, it becomes ubiquitous and needs less marketing investment to acquire new users. As a matter of fact, Match Group is seeing SG&A costs get lower in % of revenues over time.

But let's pause for a second and talk about retention.

Essentially, a dating app is supposed to help a user meet a romantic partner. Once that need has been satisfied, a user will naturally churn - at least temporarily. Meanwhile, with a social platform like Instagram, users are more likely to remain indefinitely.

So, how is a business that loses its customers once it helps them succeed is supposed to thrive?

Retention in the context of online dating platforms needs to be understood holistically. What an app like Tinder is trying to retain is not the individual: it's trying to retain the whole community.

What really matters to Tinder is to retain the user throughout the "single journey" they are marketing. All they need is to be the most relevant place to go back to the next time the user is searching for a partner.

As a result, the company is likely to see its subscriber count go up and to the right through secular tailwinds discussed in detail previously such as:

The rise of single lifestyles

The stigma around online dating fading

Under-penetrated categories (specific demographics and territories)

ARPU: growth potential still untapped

Match Group's revenue growth is primarily driven by the rise of premium subscribers, specifically at Tinder.

Tinder has just reached a total of 5.9 million premium subscribers after adding 1.5 million in FY19 alone (+35% Y/Y).

Revenue growth is leverage by two key components:

Subscriber growth (number of users)

ARPU growth (average revenue per user)

The ARPU has been mostly flat in Q4 FY19:

$0.62 per user in North America (+4% Y/Y)

$0.57 per user in the rest of the world (+1% Y/Y F/X Neutral)

This is where Match Group's untapped future growth is clearly showing.

It would be foolish to expect Tinder to reach more than $8.00 revenue per user like social media giant Facebook (FB), but there is ample room for triple digit growth from the current $0.59 per user on average worldwide.

Hinge, a 2019 acquisition of Match Group, more than doubled its annual downloads globally in 2020, reaching more than 5 million new users. And the ARPU is still less than half of Tinder's, showing significant upside potential.

CEO Mandy Ginsberg provided more details about Hinge during the last call:

We have also increased revenue by approximately 400%. We are just starting to focus our efforts on monetization. We see meaningful opportunity to increase both conversion and ARPU at Hinge. And if the progress we've made on Tinder since 2015 is any indication of the potential, we have a lot of opportunity left.

Back in 2017, the introduction of Tinder Gold really helped converting more free users to premium subscribers, which boosted the ARPU, particularly internationally.

But Tinder Gold is only one example among the many ways Tinder and other Match Group's platforms can monetize their audience far beyond the existing model.

Management is already teasing some of the new revenue features to expect in the second half of 2020 in their earnings presentation:

A la carte options.

Focus on power users.

New monetization models in Asia.

Asia is immensely important to drive future ARPU growth. In Japan, China, and South East Asia, free-to-play games and social platforms monetize heavily on the power users, also known as whales. If more compelling options to maximize the experience are offered to power users, they will happily engage more with the platform and be willing to increase dramatically their spending.

As explained by management:

[...] as we have been studying a number of our developing markets, particularly in Asia, it's clear that reoccurring subscription models are not the way consumers predominantly transact. Pay-as-you-go and in-app currency models are more popular ways for consumers to pay. Therefore, the Tinder team is hard at work on new monetization approaches to better serve these markets with models that are more typical in these geographies.

Pairs, another Match Group property, is the top dating apps in Japan alongside Tinder, which illustrates Match Group's capacity to cater to a foreign audience with a localized marketing and monetization strategy.

Management is well aware of the monetization potential of Asian users, hence the large portion investments in emerging brand expected to target the Asian markets in 2020.

Advertising revenue is another avenue that is still untapped as of this writing. Needless to say, there is a tremendous amount of value for a wide range of companies to actively promote to people about to go on a date. From restaurants and bars to live entertainment to outdoor activities, the opportunity is limitless.

Given the growth in user base and the level of engagement illustrated by the rise in total subscribers, I believe it's only a matter of time before partners big and small start actively promoting on the platform.

Looking forward: continued growth and new leadership

The company just announced a new CEO, Sharmistha Dubey, taking over for Mandy Ginsberg, who's departing the company due to challenges in her personal life.

The transition is widely expected to be smooth based on the successful track record of the new leadership. Sharmistha Dubey has been COO of Tinder and is the one who introduced Tinder Gold.

Looking at FY20 guidance, management expects once again a mid-to-high-teens growth, in line with FY19 guidance a year ago. If the past twelve months are any indication, they should be able to deliver on the high-end of this forecast.

One last chart

Match Group is a timely investment opportunity today because the shares have sold-off 9% post-earnings and are now close to 20% off their 52-week high.

As illustrated below with a chart showing how low the share price has dropped from recent highs since the 2015 IPO, a sell-off of 15% or more in MTCH only occurs a couple of times per year, if at all.

As always, I would advocate for staging your buys over time to reduce risk, especially in the current market environment. There is no need to buy a position all at once. Any type of negative macro event may provide a better entry point over the course of the decade.

