New York Mortgage Trust: A Hidden High-Dividend mREIT Capitalizing The 'Barbell' Strategy

Because much of the mREIT's profits come from distressed loan appreciation, dividends are likely to fall in a recession.

The firm's capital allocation and financial management strategy are very consistent over time, leading to low volatility in NYMT's price.

It is a difficult time to be an investor today. Yields are low and value is hard to find. No-dividend high-valuation companies like Tesla (TSLA) seem to only go in one direction, causing a sense that the market has lost its wits. While that is true on the high-valuation side, it also seems to be true among low-valuation companies. Valuations are incredibly low in certain industries that are generally unpopular; one of which is mortgage REITs.

Mortgage REITs remain out of favor among most investors following their mass-bankruptcies in 2008. Despite that, most are incredibly clean well-run businesses today that pay high dividend yields that lack significant interest rate exposure.

A few weeks ago, I covered the opportunities available today in the mortgage-REIT market in "Ranking The Mortgage REITs From Most Undervalued To Overvalued." One mREIT that caught my eye is the New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

The mREIT has consistently outperformed the iShares mREIT ETF (REM) (a good benchmark) and the S&P 500. Even more, it remains undervalued, low recent volatility, and offers a staggering 12%+ dividend yield. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see, the firm's dividend is incredibly consistent and not as yield-curve/interest rate as sensitive as is typical in mREITs. NYMT has a stable and highly profitable approach to capital allocation that has resulted in high returns to shareholders with minimal drawdowns. As long as there is not a major financial liquidity crisis, I believe the company is relatively low risk and that its ~12% dividend yield is likely to be maintained over the coming years.

Strong Growth Management

One of the best aspects of the New York Mortgage Trust is the company's consistency over time. Its managers have working investment criteria and financial management strategies and rarely deviate from it. Thus, its leverage, dividend, and portfolio are highly predictable; leading to low volatility in NYMT's stock price.

As you can see below, while the company has grown assets significantly, they have maintained a near-constant debt ratio via equity sales:

Data by YCharts

Equity sales can be problematic for normal companies, but I view REITs more as closed-end-funds than traditional companies (particularly mREITs). Many mREITs grow their assets via debt and not equity, while this benefits shareholders in the short run, it often leads to excessive buildups that inevitably cause discounted asset sales down the road (in order to rapidly raise needed capital w/o selling equity).

Now, some would say that NYMT is at high operating leverage with total liabilities-to-assets consistently around 90%. This is true, but it is mitigated by the company's portfolio. As demonstrated in NYMT's balance sheet, they generally use a "barbell" approach to investing where they invest a large portion of capital in low-risk low-return assets that act as a base and improve its risk and the other portion in high-risk high-return assets that have tremendous appreciation potential (as well as returns).

Currently, about a third of holdings are in low-risk Agency RMBS, a third in differing risk residential loans, and a third are in high-risk multi-family credit. Looking closer at their residential loan book, we can see that LTV's range from 16% up to over 100%. Currently, about half are below 70% and the other half above, but only 17% are in the 70-80% category that is usually most popular for mREITs. Furthermore, about 44% of those loans have FICO scores below 600 at purchase and 30% are delinquent.

Now, investing in distressed debt carries more risk than normal, but I believe this strategy is altogether superior. Their low-risk holdings help NYMT achieve low borrowing costs that make for significant net-interest margins on their high-risk holdings. For example, NYMT's multi-family portfolio has a weighted average yield of 10.3% with an average cost of funds of 4.3%, making for a large 6% net interest margin.

Even more, NYMT can manage the portfolio and try to improve distressed borrowers, often leading to appreciation. Since 2014, the company has generally posted net-interest income of between $70M-$100M and gains on loans of $45M to $70M with no years of losses on investments.

Obviously, a large portion of NYMT's dividend is dependent on there not being a recession since it would likely cause distressed borrowers to stay distressed. However, its low-risk assets are unlikely to become distressed, and its in-default assets are unlikely to get too much worse, leading to low balance sheet risk in recessions and high-returns otherwise.

Comparative Value Of NYMT

NYMT's best comparables are Western Asset Mortgage (WMC), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Orchid Island Capital (ORC). As you can see below, NYMT has outperformed each of its peers over the past decade (total returns chart) and is generally less volatile (price chart):

Data by YCharts

Beyond its barbell portfolio allocation strategy, NYMT is a bit less volatile than the others since most of its portfolio is variable-interest so they have a bit less interest-rate risk than normal. Their last sensitivity estimate reported that an instantaneous 2% jump in rates is expected to reduce net-interest income by $28M which is slightly below their normal quarterly net-interest income, meaning the jump is unlikely to result in losses.

This enables NYMT very stable dividends compared to peers as well as a stable dividend coverage ratio:

Data by YCharts

Now, NYMT arguably has more credit risk than its peers. While I believe its barbell strategy is superior over the long run, drawdowns will likely be larger in the short run (as witnessed in 2016). Furthermore, NYMT's leverage is on the high-end compared to peers. Note, most mREITs have a debt ratio of around 80%.

Data by YCharts

While this adds risk, I believe it is a risk worth taking. The company's cash flow is more stable than its peers as is its dividend, meaning it has a very low chance of bankruptcy. In fact, the majority of its debt is AAA rated.

The Bottom Line

I like to know what exactly I'm buying and NYMT offers that. They have a proven track record of stability and high dividend payments. The company generally keeps all of its leverage and allocation ratios relatively constant, lowering managerial risk.

If a serious economic recession occurs that pushes its distressed assets even lower, the company could be in jeopardy. However, while I believe a recession is likely to occur over the next two years, I do not believe it will impact Real Estate very hard since property valuations remain historically low. Thus, the overall risk in NYMT is relatively low unless there is a bank liquidity crisis.

Overall, I would argue that NYMT's dividend yield is higher than justified by its low risk. In my opinion, the mREIT should have a fair-value yield of 10% which gives me a share-price target of $8 (26% higher).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMT,ORC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.