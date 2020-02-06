Kansas City Southern Is Way Too Expensive

Since putting out my cautious note on Kansas City Southern (KSU) a few months ago, the shares are up about 20% against a gain of 7% for the S&P 500. The options that I recommended selling in lieu of buying shares have gone no bid, and I expect that they'll expire worthless. Since then, the company has reported earnings again, so I thought I'd look in on the name to see if the current valuation makes the shares more compelling than they were this past autumn. I'll attempt to answer this question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the actual business. For those who just can't stand the wait, I'll give away the ending. In my view, these shares were overpriced last October. They're up 20% since, while profitability has actually fallen. For that reason, I think the shares are even more unreasonably priced now. I'll go through my reasons for coming to this conclusion below.

Financial History

The financial history here reveals that this company grows at about the same rate as the overall economy. This shouldn't come as a surprise, given that it's a Class 1 railroad. In particular, over the past six years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1.8%, and net income has grown at a CAGR of ~1.2%. Thanks to a $1.79 billion stock buyback program over the past six years, EPS are up at a CAGR of ~2.9%. For those who might be interested in uncovering the specifics of this (or any other company's) buyback program, see the cash flow statement in the 10-K. The methodology I use in this case is to subtract the amount of money a company generates from stock issuance and options from the amount of stock buybacks. The figures for the past six years are listed in the table below. The company has returned just over $833 million in dividends to owners over the past six years, and this has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~4.75%. So, in my view, this business is a keystone of the economy, run by a management team that is very shareholder friendly.

The most troubling thing about the financials here is the growth in the level of long-term debt. In particular, long-term debt growth has outstripped the growth in the business (up at a CAGR of ~6% over the past six years). This level of debt accumulation is unsustainable in my view. When the debt load becomes too burdensome, I suspect the company will pay down debt, which will impact dividend growth. It's not all bad, though, given that fully 80.5% of this debt is due in 2026 or later. This suggests to me that Kansas City Southern isn't under imminent threat from a credit crisis.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

One of my secret pleasures is to find ways to come up with different ways of saying the same thing. I know this is a lame pleasure, but that knowledge doesn't diminish it in any way. I'm about to indulge that pleasure again. The idea that I want to impart is that stocks are quite different than businesses, and investing is about much more than simply buying a stock because the investor happens to like what's going on with the business. Probably more important than what's going on with the cash generating entity is the price that investors are being asked to pay for $1 of future earnings. The reason this is of critical importance is the fact that the more an investor pays for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns. When the market gets particularly optimistic about a given business, it drives the shares higher, obviously. This manic move, driven by optimism about the future, imperils the marginal investor because optimistic forecasts are inevitably dashed, which causes shares to drop.

For that reason, I want to specifically eschew businesses that are optimistically priced. Hundreds of years of market history reveal to us that sooner or later, the impact of increased competition, slower growth, managerial missteps or any number of other factors dashes optimistic forecasts. I judge optimism in a few ways, some simple, some more complex. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow etc.). In this regard, a picture is worth 10,000 of my words.

Data by YCharts

It's obvious from the above that Kansas City Southern is trading at a multi year high valuation. Investors today are willing to pay $32 for $1 of future earnings. I consider this ridiculously optimistic. Also, I wouldn't say that history inevitably repeats, but it may rhyme. The last time the shares were changing hands at this lofty valuation, they went on to perform badly. This is the fate of the marginal buyer in my view.

In addition to the simple ratio of price to earnings, I want to understand what the market is forecasting about the future of the business. To do this, I turn to the work presented by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a combination of highschool algebra and a standard finance formula to isolate the "g" (growth) variable and thus unlock the assumptions embedded in price. Applying this methodology to Kansas City Southern suggests that the market is forecasting that the firm will grow at a long-term rate of ~7%, making this the most optimistically priced of the Class 1 railroads. I consider this to be a very rosy forecast, and I think that sooner or later, rosy forecasts are shattered.

Options As Alternative

My regular readers know that when I conclude that a stock is overpriced, I recommend selling put options in lieu of buying shares. This has the effect of either generating premia or obliging investors to buy an otherwise great company at a great price. For that reason, I've characterized this trade as a "win-win." In the case of Kansas City Southern, in my previous article I recommended investors sell the March 2020 put with a strike of $120. It was bid-asked at $1.65-$2.2. It's currently bid-asked at $0-$.40, and I expect that these will expire worthless. In my estimation, that represents a reasonable risk adjusted return from October to now.

I can't recommend selling puts at these levels, though. The premia for strikes that I'd be willing to buy at are far too low in my estimation. That, coupled with the very excessive valuation, is enough to keep me away at this point. I'll revisit the trade in March when my current short puts expire, but I recommend no action in the meantime.

Conclusion

I suggested a little over 3 months ago that the shares of Kansas City Southern were overpriced. Now that the shares are trading at a price ~20% higher, it should be unsurprising that I still consider them to be overpriced. There's nothing that happened over the past three months to suggest that this enterprise is 20% more valuable than it was in late 2019, so I must continue to recommend avoiding the name. I expect that the puts that I recommended selling in October will, like the majority of my short puts, expire worthless. Even though I consider the short put to generally be a great trade, I can't recommend entering it at these levels with the premia currently on offer. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they will meet. In my view, the price is way too lofty here, and will inevitably drop to match value. For that reason, I can't recommend buying Kansas City Southern at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.