DBB: Short-Covering Rebound In Sight

As we expect macro fears to abate this month, we see a strong rebound in DBB in the near term.

Nevertheless, we stress that the fundamentals of the base metals have not materially changed since the start of the year.

As the Chinese equity markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, investors built significant short positions in LME base metals as a hedge against their domestic risk exposure.

One day after we published a relatively constructive note on DBB on January 20, the base metals complex began to sell off sharply, driven by fears over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Investment Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the macroeconomic environment and the fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many technical and real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the near-term outlook for DBB.

As we expect macro fears to abate this month, we see a strong tactical rebound in DBB, driven by short-covering.

We maintain our Q1-20 target for DBB at $16 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminium, and zinc have all come under tremendous downward pressure since the second half of January. So far this year, copper is the worst performer (-9% YTD), followed by aluminium (-6% YTD), and zinc (-4% YTD).

However, on a year-on-year basis, the chart above shows that zinc is the clear laggard.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has triggered a sharp risk-off response in the financial markets, most notably in China where the virus emanated. This has substantially hindered the embryonic recovery in manufacturing activity, forcing the Chinese central bank to provide substantial liquidity to restore market stability after the extended Lunar New Year holidays.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The broad-based sell-off in the base metals in the second half of January was driven by fresh shorting, judging by the increase in open interest. As we noted above, Chinese investors were induced to open outright short positions in the LME base metals space as a hedge against their long exposure to Chinese risk assets (equities and commodities) while the markets were closed for holidays.

The surge in fresh selling highlights a very bearish sentiment against DBB. That said, this raises the likelihood of a strong short-covering rebound in base metals in case of easing macro fears over the Coronavirus.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories in copper have picked up since the start of the year, which could suggest that refined market conditions have softened relatively the most for the red metal. However, the level of exchange inventory remains significantly below its level during last summer, suggesting that the softening of refined market conditions is moderate and cannot justify, at any rate, the 10% sell-off since the start of the year.

Global exchange inventories in aluminium and zinc have been broadly stable since the start of the year, pointing to unchanged refined market conditions. This view is consistent with our discussions with physical market participants. While everyone is talking about the Coronavirus, the only impact being felt is in the outright price.

Overall stable refined market conditions should lend some support to DBB.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Spec positioning in the LME base metals space has deteriorated sharply since the start of the year, with hedge funds being net short across most base metals. However, there is still some room for further speculative selling, especially for zinc.

Spec positioning in LME base metals is not sufficiently stretched on the short side, in our view. There could, therefore, be more speculative selling pressure in the near term.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has meaningfully broken the seasonal patterns of the base metals so far this year.

If macro fears abate, however, the positive Q1 seasonality could push the complex higher over the next month or so, which will be positive for DBB.

Closing thoughts

In all likelihood, the intense sell-off in DBB in the second half of January took us by surprise.

Our reassessment of the fundamentals suggests that the sell-off in DBB was not the result of deteriorating refined market conditions; rather, it was the result of macro fears, which, we believe, have become excessive.

It is, in this vein, that we expect a strong rebound in DBB in February, driven by short-covering.

At this juncture, we leave our Q1-20 target for DBB unchanged at $16.00 per share but we stand ready to revise our forecast as soon as the facts contradict our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.