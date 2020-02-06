Twilio: Back Off For Now

Due to Twilio's volume-based pricing, expansion business is a huge portion of Twilio's growth, and slowdowns here have sizable impacts on margins.

Investors primarily zoomed in on the company's deceleration in organic revenue growth, as well as a slowdown in net expansion rates.

Twilio (TWLO), the software sector's primary category leader in APIs, seems to have hit a near-term wall. After a furious ~40% rally over the past quarter, shares of Twilio took a breather and slipped ~6% after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued FY20 guidance for the first time. Despite these losses, shares of Twilio are still up ~15% in the year-to-date, suggesting losses could be even steeper in the weeks and months to come.

Data by YCharts

The question that investors have to face now: should the dip in Twilio stock be bought, or will this reversal of fortune take a longer time to sort out? I was neutral on Twilio last quarter when shares were below $100, but now post-Q4 earnings, I believe investors should stay on the sidelines for Twilio.

The core driver here: I believe Twilio's current valuation, even after its substantial earnings dip, prices the company for perfection. But as we'll review shortly in Twilio's most recent results, perfection is not what we got. The entire market is teetering at all-time highs at the moment, despite significant geopolitical and macroeconomic risks - it's not a good time to load up on overvalued growth stocks when investors have started caring far more about value and bottom lines.

A quick valuation check - at Twilio's current share price of ~$120, the company has a market cap of $17.44 billion. After we net out the $1.85 billion of cash and $458.2 million of convertible debt on Twilio's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $16.05 billion.

Let's stack that up against Twilio's latest guidance forecast - which, by the way, did exceed Wall Street's consensus expectations:

Figure 1. Twilio guidance update Source: Twilio Q4 earnings release

The company is guiding to total full-year revenues of $1.475-$1.490 billion, representing 30-31% y/y growth. This represents quite a bit of deceleration from this quarter's organic revenue growth of 44% y/y, but is still slightly ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $1.460 billion (+29% y/y).

Using the midpoint of this guidance update, we arrive at a valuation of 10.8x EV/FY20 revenues.

This valuation multiple is expensive from several fronts. It's well ahead of Twilio's typical valuation multiple in the high single-digits - last quarter, for example, Twilio had an enterprise value of $12.02 billion and a resulting valuation multiple of 8.2x EV/FY20 revenues.

Twilio's valuation is also ahead of where several peer SaaS stocks in the ~30% growth bucket are currently trading. Recall as well that Twilio should trade (and historically has traded) at a discount to these names due to the fact that its ~57% pro forma gross margin represents ~20 point deficit to most SaaS peers, due to the fact that Twilio pays out a large chunk of its revenues to the cell carriers that transmit its messages.

Data by YCharts

This is why, nearing ~11x forward revenues, Twilio is more or less priced for perfection - and why investors sent shares tumbling when Q4 results showed many chinks in the armor. I, too, agree with the market's reaction and will remain on the sidelines for Twilio until shares hit ~$90 (approximately an 8.5x forward revenue multiple).

Issues abound - revenue deceleration, net expansion rate slowdown, and margin hit

Let's now address Twilio's fourth-quarter deficiencies in greater detail. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Twilio Q4 earnings summary Source: Twilio Q4 earnings release

Problem number one: revenue growth continued to decelerate at a rapid pace. Though total revenues grew 62% y/y to $331.2 million, besting Wall Street's expectations of $312.9 million (+53% y/y) by a substantial margin, we have to recall that these astronomical growth rates are largely a function of Twilio's recent acquisition of SendGrid, which is not yet included in the prior-year comp. When we look at organic base revenue growth only, as shown in the chart below, Twilio's growth rate actually slides down to just 44% y/y:

Figure 3. Twilio organic growth rate Source: Twilio Q4 earnings deck

This represents three points of deceleration versus last quarter's 47% y/y organic growth rate. And if we extrapolate out to Twilio's latest FY20 guidance calling for 30-31% y/y growth in the year that the SendGrid comp normalizes, we should expect to see steep deceleration continue into FY20. And as growth rates decelerate, valuation multiples should deflate as well.

Problem number two: one of the key drivers behind Twilio's revenue deceleration was a slowdown in its net expansion rate. As SaaS investors are aware, net expansion rates are a closely-watched measure that essentially determine how much a software business can upsell to its existing client base - often a more reliable and cheaper source of revenue growth, as existing clients don't need to go through lengthy and costly proofs-of-concept or bakeoffs. For Twilio, which employs volume-based pricing based on the number of API calls that its customers make (versus the seat-based pricing that is far more common across the SaaS sector), expansion growth is a particularly vital source of revenue, and any weakness here is an ominous signal.

Unfortunately, as we can see in the chart below, Twilio's net expansion rate fell five points sequentially to 124%, and also hit a two-year low not seen since 4Q17:

Figure 4. Twilio net expansion rates Source: Twilio Q4 earnings deck

The third problem: as we've discussed, expansion revenue is often a more profitable source of growth. Weakness on this front contributed to a decay in operating margins. Twilio was unable to achieve any efficiency gains on its sales and marketing spend (which held flat at 24% of revenues) while R&D costs shot up, shoving down pro forma operating margins by two points to -1%:

Figure 5. Twilio margin trends Source: Twilio Q4 earnings deck

As software companies scale - especially to billion-dollar annual run rates like Twilio - we expect to see economies of scale kick in. Instead, Twilio's operating profits have converted into losses, which is a worrying signal in an increasingly profit-minded investment climate.

Key takeaways

There’s no doubt that Twilio remains a notable category leader and technology innovator to watch. Twilio’s API platform provides the bones behind many of our most-used consumer applications, and its purchase of SendGrid bolsters its presence in email - whereas a lot of its earlier focus and customer base was centered around voice and text.

At present, however, the combination of an overextended valuation and disappointing revenue/expansion metrics make Twilio a poor buy. Stay on the sidelines until prices moderate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.